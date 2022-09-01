Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this September

>> SATURDAY | 9.10

Singin’ in the Square

September is filled with oodles of music-themed events, but one of the first and most exciting is the Flagstaff Music Festival. Each year, this festival puts on a show in Heritage Square that showcases a lineup of local musicians to celebrate the Flagstaff music scene and raise money for the Haven Walker Music Scholarship Fund. The Flagstaff Music Festival’s website states that this scholarship “assists Flagstaff area high school students with the opportunity to further their musical journeys.” So, if you want to support young musicians and Flagstaff bands including Sister Jackson and S.E. Willis and the Willing, head down to Heritage Square at noon and hang out till 9 p.m. It’s a free event for all, but if you want to donate to the cause head to the Flagstaff Music Festival website at flagstaffmusicfestival.com and click on the donate tab.

>> WEDNESDAY | 9.14

Watermelon Crawling to the Orpheum

There are few country artists as iconic as the great Tracy Byrd. His music has graced the halls of honkey tonks and stadiums alike, but Flagstaff is lucky enough to have the opportunity to witness this legend perform live at the Orpheum Theater. Byrd is a true household name and his honest storytelling and powerful vocals make him a must see for anyone with even the slightest knowledge of his discography. But, we’d wager that you’ve heard at least one of his award-winning songs. "Watermelon Crawl," "I'm From The Country'' and "Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo'' are only some of his hit tracks from his gold and platinum albums, but if you head down to the Orpheum on the 14th, you’ll be sure to catch some more of the classics. You can buy your tickets at the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com. But, if you’re already going, doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Now, how many rounds of Jose Cuervo is it going to take to get you to check out the Tracy Byrd concert? Probably none, but it might add to the fun!

>> ONGOING | 9.16 - 9.18

High-class Bluegrass

Grab your banjos and fiddles, folks because Pickin’ in the Pines is back at the Pepsi Amphitheater for another year of classic bluegrass fun. Each year, this award-winning, three-day festival celebrates and honors all things acoustic from folk music to gypsy jazz, and this year, they’ve got a stellar lineup of artists from a diverse set of musical backgrounds that will be sure to get your toes tapping. They include the Dan Tyminski Band whose voice has accompanied the likes of George Clooney and Avicii, the Jerry Douglas Band whose skill on the resonator guitar resembles that of Hendrix and many more whose talent is undeniable. On Friday and Saturday, the gates open at 9 a.m with the festivities starting at 10 and ending after the final show concludes. Sunday’s shows begin at 9 a.m. and end after the Dan Tyminski Band performs at 3:30 p.m. While this schedule is subject to change, you can still buy your single-day tickets or festival passes on the Pickin’ in the Pines website at pickininthepines.org or on the Pepsi Amphitheater website at pepsiamp.com.

>> ONGOING | 9.23 - 10.2

Pines, Peaks and Pyramids

While the arts and entertainment are fundamental to Flagstaff’s rich culture, so too is science. With Lowell Observatory perched on Mars Hill and a university with a vast array of STEM majors, it’s hard not to see the impact that science has on our community, but if there is one event that exemplifies this aspect of Flagstaff best, it’s the Festival of Science. This 10-day celebration showcases the outstanding science and research that is conducted year round in our backyard with a large collection of events from lectures on climate change to art workshops for kids, and this year, the Flagstaff Festival of Science is kicking off their festivities with a keynote presentation by world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass. Dr. Hawass will be sharing his passion for archeology and fascination with the world of the pharaohs in Ardrey Auditorium on September 23 at 7 p.m., so if you want to go to the keynote speech or any other event going on in town, visit the Festival of Science’s website at scifest.org to browse and reserve tickets for the many activities going on during this 10-day period.