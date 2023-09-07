>> THURSDAY | 9.14

THE BEE GETS BUZZED

Are you looking to reclaim your elementary school title of Spelling Bee Champion or looking for a second chance? Then the Adult Spelling Bee at the Drinking Horn Meadery is the perfect event for you! This light-hearted, good time is a blast to participate in and just as fun to watch. The event also serves a bigger purpose by benefiting the Literacy Center through a plethora of great, local raffle prizes. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., sip on some delicious mead, support the Literacy Center and s-p-e-l-l your h-e-a-r-t out! This event is 21+, participation is free and live Celtic music follows at the event’s conclusion.

>> FRIDAY, SATURDAY and SUNDAY | 9.15 – 17

FLAGSTAFF’S FOLK FAVORITE

Founded by members of Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music, the award-winning bluegrass and acoustic music festival Pickin’ in the Pines has been a Flagstaff staple since it was first held in 2006. Since then, it has been voted “Best Festival” by the readers of the Arizona Daily Sun five years in a row! Pickin’ in the Pines features various genres of acoustic music from bluegrass to Celtic to old-time music. No matter who you are or what you like to listen to, there is something for everyone. This year’s festival lineup includes Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Ronnie Bowman Band, Blue Canyon Boys and many more. This year’s festival will be held from Sep.15 – 17 at the Pepsi Amphitheater. Tickets are available for purchase online or over the phone, and children 14 and under are free when they are accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Act fast because tickets to this very popular event sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on this month’s folk fix!

>> FRIDAY and SATURDAY | 9.15 – 16

A SPOTLIGHT ON STARGAZER

Stargazer Collaborative Theater is a woman-founded theater and collaborative arts company and is brand new to Flagstaff. They believe in creating compelling, diverse and thought-provoking theater performances. Through traveling to communities with minimal access to art, performing at schools around northern Arizona and a full inaugural season featuring multiple musicals, an educational production, a play and a fundraising cabaret, Stargazer is hitting the ground running. Their inaugural show, The Women of Broadway Fundraiser Cabaret, will feature a cast of local actors performing hits from Wicked, Rent, Chicago, Les Miserables and more. All proceeds earned will benefit Stargazer Collaborative Theater’s upcoming season and educational program. You can attend this show in person at Coconino Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on both dates, but if you aren’t able to get out of the house, you can attend virtually. To learn more visit their website at stargazercollaborativetheatre.com.

>> THURSDAY, FRIDAY and SATURDAY | 9.21 – 23

GALACTIC GALA

Flagstaff’s annual Star Party brings the dark sky experience to residents of Flagstaff, the southwest and people from all across the world. The goal of Flagstaff’s Star Party is to share a piece of Flagstaff’s incredible, starry skies with individuals who may not have the opportunity to see these incredible night skies otherwise due to urban glow. Humans have been gazing up at the night sky for thousands of years, creating stories surrounding constellations, theorizing and dreaming. The Star Party features naked eye observations, over 25 telescopic observations hosted by professional and amateur astronomers, astronomy talks and guided tours. The event will be held at Buffalo Park from Sep. 21 – 23. You will not want to miss this spectacular night-time event!

>> SATURDAY | 9.23

SONGS AND SCHOLARSHIP

September features an insane lineup of music-themed events, and while every single one of them is special and worthy of praise, the Flagstaff Music Festival is doing things a little differently. Returning to Heritage Square, the free festival aims to celebrate local bands including F-Town Sound, Toxic Positivity and The Flag 5 and raise awareness and funds for the Haven Walker Music Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2021 to honor the memory of Flagstaff musician Haven Walker and awards five $1,500 grants to support local students and their musical journeys. While this event is free, they will be auctioning off a brand new guitar and taking donations that will go towards the scholarship fund. If you want to support this amazing cause or learn more about the festival, you can visit their website at flagstaffmusicfestival.com. Music starts at 11:45 p.m. Be there, at the Square!

>> FRIDAY | 9.29

SYMPHONY’S SEASON OPENER

After a long take-five, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra is back for their 74th season of musical magic. This season promises to break sound barriers and introduce our community to some compositions of a deeper cut. For their first show, they’re presenting Love & Laughter: Dvorak, Cloud and Rachmaninoff. Thrilling melodies from Dvorak’s Carnival Overture will sweep you away to start, but afterwards, strap in for a whimsical and delightful composition written by Flagstaff’s very own Judith Cloud. Her work will put a smile on your face, and guest clarinetist Jun Watabe will dazzle you with her talents. Sergei Rachmaninoff’s monumental Second Symphony concludes the show at an inspiring high with its lush and heartwarming melodies. Head on over to Ardrey Auditorium for a taste of what’s to come and learn more at flagstaffsymphony.org. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.