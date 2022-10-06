Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this October

>> ONGOING | 10.6 - 10.16

TWINNING, SINNING AND ALWAYS GRINNING

The dusty landscape of the Wild West serves as the backdrop for Flag Shakes’ fall production of the early-Shakespeare classic “The Comedy of Errors.” This hilarious adaptation tells the story of two identical twins and their servants (also identical) who are whisked away from each other at birth. Later, when one of the brothers and his servant find themselves in the home of their other halves, they are accused, wrongfully, of infidelity, theft, madness and even demonic possession. These wild mishaps paired with elegant poetry and farcical puns and wordplay make this story one of the greatest comedies ever committed to the stage. Directed by Katherine Mayberry of Pigeon Creek Shakespeare in Michigan and starring a stunning lineup of professional actors from all around the states, this Flag Shakes production is sure to knock your socks off. Tickets are available for showings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Coconino Center for the Arts online at flagshakes.org.

>> ONGOING | 9.1 - 11.30

THE WAY OF WATER

Lots of people tend to discount art as something that is–for all intents and purposes–unnecessary; that it can’t make an impact on our social or political landscape. But, for Open Doors: Art in Action, this idea is not only false but also a misconception that they are working to deconstruct, and with their current exhibition, "Waterways of the Colorado Plateau", they are setting their sights on raising awareness of issues relating to the rivers that feed the land on which life depends. This is a multimedia exhibit from the Rumble Arts Collective is filled with the art of local artists including Ed Kabotie, Andrew Baker, Jerrel Singer and many more, and at this First Friday Art Walk, filmmaker Diedra Peaches will be presenting her film, “Lifeways of the Little Colorado River” courtesy of Grand Canyon Trust. Along with this showing, Hopi artisans Nuvadi and Marvene Dawahoya will offer participants traditional baskets and carvings for sale and describe their process. Stop by this wonderful exhibit at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany to enjoy some beautiful art and learn a bit more about the waterways that make life in this region possible.

>> WEDNESDAY | 10.12

A MONSTER MOSH

GWAR, your favorite heavy metal monster band, is coming to the Pepsi Amphitheater to shred, scream and, at times, scare. Known most affectionately for their grotesque yet stunningly detailed costumes, this band has created a mythology that portrays them as vicious, intergalactic warriors hell-bent on conquering Earth. As a result, their shows can be an experience rife with bloody violence and scatalogical humor, and if you’re lucky–or unlucky– you could find yourself in the splash zone for the copious amounts of fluid that tends to splash off stage. This experience is definitely not for everyone, but if you are a hard rock head with a love of shock and horror, GWAR may be a perfect, spooky season show to check out. Just remember to bring your poncho. The Pepsi Amphitheater gates open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

>> SATURDAY | 10.15

FOR THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK – FIRE!

The first ever Flagstaff Battle of the Bands is coming to the Orpheum, and for one local band, this competition could make all the difference. Five bands will be selected to perform and compete live, and when the winner is decided they will go on to perform at the DUSK Music Festival in Tucson on November 11 and 12 where they’ll be showcasing their talent alongside Griz, Alison Wonderland and Young the Giant. While the admission deadline has passed for bands, audience members can still buy tickets on the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflag.com with a portion of the proceeds going to local Flagstaff charities. This truly is a can’t miss event so get your tickets now and prepare for battle! The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

>> WEEKEND | 10.28 - 10.30

CELEBRATING THE DEAD

The Day of the Dead in Latine culture is often conflated with traditional Halloween celebrations, but for those communities that celebrate it as part of tradition, it is so much more than that. It’s a time to honor and elevate those who we have lost, and for Flagstaffians the best time and place to do that is at the Celebraciones de la Gente Festival hosted every year at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Going on its 19th year, this festival has become an autumn staple in Flagstaff, and this year, you can celebrate and enjoy life, music, dance, food and remembrance. Visitors will be able to browse the intricately decorated Ofrendas and gain insights into Mexican and Latine culture during special presentations by cultural experts. While Friday is a members-only preview, Saturday and Sunday will feature folklórico dancers, mariachi performers, sugar skull and papel picado workshops, lectures, arts and crafts vendors and a mural project. Don’t miss this fall event. It’s a special and fitting way to end the season.