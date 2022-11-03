Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this November

» SATURDAY | 11.5

FROM DRUNK UNTIL DAWN

Homecoming week is filled with fun, school-sanctioned events that range from chili cook-offs to the ASNAU Carnival, but there’s one, unofficial tradition that stands out from the rest of the pack. Tequila Sunrise is Flagstaff’s biggest party of the year, bringing both students and alumni together at the crack of dawn to celebrate school spirit and NAU football. The chaos of this event is intoxicating, making it the ultimate pregame for the day ahead which includes a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., the Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m., tailgating at 11 a.m. and football against Montana State at 1 p.m. It’s a busy day, and sporting a warm buzz will almost certainly add to the excitement. But, please be sure to drink responsibly while you’re out and about this weekend and tip your bartenders. Cash tends to make sober, November mornings easier to digest. Some of the most popular hotspots are Collins Irish Pub and Grill, The Mayor and The Weatherford. All of which tend to offer great morning deals for students and alumni who participate.

» FRIDAY | 11.11

THAT’S ALL, FOLKThere are few musicians in this day and age that evoke the sentiments of vagabond storytelling in the way that artists like Woody Guthrie or John Prine did during their careers, but if we were to determine a modern-day equivalent, that artist might be John Craigie. Based in Portland, Oregon, Craigie has built up a modest name for himself as a folk troubadour, penning songs that are born out of mundane human experiences and expressed with a wholesome grandiosity. He is without a doubt one of the most singular artists in the American music scene, but for now, he remains a well-kept secret among his most loyal fans which makes it all the more exciting that he’s coming back to Flagstaff on November 11. With every performance, Craigie shows his audience why he’s a phenomenon in his genre by giving them a night that elicits a whole range of delightful and cathartic emotions. You’re not going to want to miss it. Craigie will play at the Coconino Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost between $23–26, and a portion of sales will go to Waste Not, an Arizona nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food systems.

» WEDNESDAY | 11.16

COME JOIN THE MURDERFinding your voice as an artist is a challenging part of growing into your form. Sometimes it takes a while, but once you find it, the idea of who you are shifts into something truly special. Jake Smith – known famously as The White Buffalo – has one of the most distinct voices in the business. He’s been compared most to the singer-songwriter Richie Havens whose gravely and soulful voice calls back to the roots of country, folk and even punk music. Most people know Smith from his work on the TV show “Sons of Anarchy”. He performs many songs including “Come Join the Murder”, which plays during the climactic moment in the series finale and a very country-rock rendition of “House of the Rising Sun”. On November 11, Smith is releasing a brand-new album called Year of the Dark Horse which is just in time for his show in Flagstaff on November 16. He has said that this new album breaks all the rules and will be a sonic and lyrical journey for all of his listeners, so don’t miss out. This show is going to be very special. The White Buffalo will be performing at the Orpheum Theater on Nov. 16. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25.

» ONGOING | 11.25–12.18

KRINGLE GOES TO COURTHo, ho, ho! It’s hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner, but as the weather begins to cool down and the colorful lights start going up, it becomes easier to welcome it with open arms. And what better way to welcome it than with a lovely theatrical adaptation of Miracle on 34th Street from your favorite, local theatre company, Theatrikos. For those that don’t know, Miracle on 34th Street is about an old man that claims that he is, in fact, the one and only Santa Claus, but after he befriends a young girl and takes a gig as the Macy’s Santa, those who do not believe try to get him committed and take him to court. This admittedly absurd tale is a stone-cold Christmas classic and is so much fun for the whole family, so make sure to buy your tickets early. Flagstaff’s Christmas plays are always a huge hit. Miracle on 34th Street will be playing at the Doris Harper-White Playhouse and tickets are on sale now from $20–26.