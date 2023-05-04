>> ONGOING | 5.5–5.8

A DARK SKY BREWERVERSARY

Spring has sprung and tops are being popped as Dark Sky Brewing Co. celebrates eight years of craft-brewing excellence with their not-to-be-missed Dark Arts Party and Market. This birthday bash will satisfy both the average Joe and the Masters of Brewtality crypt alike with live music every day, photo booths, food specials, yard games, tarot card readers, special beer releases and limited release merch. It’s not every day that a brewery throws a weekend-long community rager, so make sure to stop by and toast to another eight years of excess and success. Here is the music lineup for the weekend:

Tha Yoties : Friday the 5th from 6–10 p.m.

: Friday the 5th from 6–10 p.m. The James Brown Band Band : Saturday the 6th from 2–5 p.m.

: Saturday the 6th from 2–5 p.m. Dusty Rug : Saturday the 6th from 6–9 p.m.

: Saturday the 6th from 6–9 p.m. Jeremiah and the Red Eyes : Sunday the 7th from 4–7 p.m.

: Sunday the 7th from 4–7 p.m. Red McAdam: Monday the 8th from 5–7 p.m.

If you would like to learn more, you can visit their website at darkskybrewing.com.

>> MONDAY | 5.15

A MAN, A CAM AND A BAND

In 1929, Dziga Vertov, his brother, Mikhail Kaufman, and his wife, Yelizaveta Svilova, created one of the most influential pieces of cinematic and Soviet art in their film “Man with a Movie Camera,” and today, it’s lauded as one of the greatest documentaries of all time. So, what if we told you that you and your movie-loving friends could go see this magnificent achievement on the big screen with a live band performing an original score? That would be pretty sweet right? Well, you’re in luck because indie chamber music group Montopolis is coming to the Orpheum Theater to provide an original score to this revolutionary film. Partnering with the relief organization Bird of Light Ukraine, they will be raising both money and awareness with each screening on their two-month tour. “Man with a Movie Camera” offers a whole new context to the crisis in Ukraine, and this special performance will only heighten the reality through the beauty of their art. Visit the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com to purchase your tickets.

>> THURSDAY | 5.25

CAAMP-FIRE SONGS

Since their self-titled debut album in 2016, the indie-folk band CAAMP has become more and more of a household name, culminating in their 2019 album, “By and By” hitting number one on the United States’ Heatseekers Chart, but after three years, the group has released their most jubilant and exciting record yet. “Lavender Days” is a wonderful summer album with its fresh instrumentals and fun-loving lyrics, and this May, the people of Flagstaff will be able to see them perform it live at the Pepsi Amphitheater. Fans of CAAMP know that their sound is the sound of fresh pine and mountain air; cool and gravelly like the singer's voice; smooth like the strum of their guitar. Their live performances manage to strike a perfect balance between up-tempo joy and chilled contemplation, making them the perfect band to watch if you’re looking to enjoy a cool May night. The bottom line is that CAAMP, while young as a band, is a group to look out for, and if you don’t have anything to do on a Thursday night, check them out. You will not regret it. If you would like to buy tickets to the show, visit the Pepsi Amphitheater’s website at pepsiamp.com.

>> ONGOING | 5.25–5.27

EXPERIENCE ARTx EXTRAVAGANTLY

What happens when you pair a poet with an astronomer, a renowned installation artist with students from an after school program or a traditional Native dance group with an emerging playwright? These are the questions that Creative Flagstaff seeks to answer with their newest and biggest venture, the ARTx Festival. For three days, this bold convergence of ideas and art will shower the city of Flagstaff with unexpected experiences and diverse perspectives from some of the most evocative voices in the Southwest. Each project that participates in the festival was supported by grants provided by the City of Flagstaff’s BBB fund and Creative Flagstaff. In the following pages, readers will be able to learn more about two of the projects that were funded by these grants, but there are 12 other incredible projects that will be showcased all around town this weekend. Here are some of our favorites:

Bridges of Flagstaff : an art installation that represents the four ways that Flagstaff acts as a bridge. This piece will be located on the Coconino County Courthouse lawn all weekend.

: an art installation that represents the four ways that Flagstaff acts as a bridge. This piece will be located on the all weekend. Capoeira Angola : a cultural art performance and game where participants use dance movements, agility and technique to move their fellow players without contact. This activity and presentation will take place in Heritage Square on May 27 from 12–1 p.m.

: a cultural art performance and game where participants use dance movements, agility and technique to move their fellow players without contact. This activity and presentation will take place in on May 27 from 12–1 p.m. Pop Goes the Ferret: an experimental rock opera that addresses environmental conservation, habitat restoration and climate change. This show will be performed on May 26 from 2–3 p.m. and on May 27 from 10–11 a.m. at Theatrikos Theater.

Feel free to pull the centerpiece of this edition’s Flag Live out and use it as a guide as you engage with and learn about the artists participating in this pilot festival event. Readers may also visit artxideas.org to view descriptions of all of the other projects.