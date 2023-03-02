>> SATURDAY | 3.11

A ONE-WOMAN SHOW

Hannah Fontes is playing herself in this one-night-only cabaret fundraiser for the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 season. Fontes, who is a long-time actor and the festival’s Marketing Director, wrote the dialogue and composed the music in this stunning showcase of creative self expression. Titled “I Am Playing Me,” the performance highlights the growing pains of life as a young woman in 2023 as she comes face-to-face with loss and embraces love. The show will be held at the historic La Posada Hotel in Winslow, AZ and have a cocktail and appetizer hour before the event which will allow guests the chance to get to know the Flag Shakes team. If you would like to eat dinner in the famous Turquoise Room or even stay the night at the hotel, reservations are highly encouraged. Learn more about the performance on the Flag Shakes website at flagshakes.org.

>> SATURDAY | 3.11

KEEP CALM AND LAUGH ALONG

Hey, Flagstaff. We need a laugh. The beginning of the year has been suffocating with record-breaking snowfall, frigid temperatures and painfully obnoxious political discourses that have been crammed into our unsuspecting ears. Sometimes, all a person needs to weather these storms is a good pun, and lucky for us, Reena Calm, full-time road-comic and master pun-slinger is coming to the Orpheum Theater. Calm has opened for a myriad of comedy legends from Arsenio Hall to Maria Bamford, and her debut album “CALMEDY” was welcomed into the number one spot with open arms. Her autobiographical, silly and charmingly inappropriate humor is refreshing, but perhaps her most impressive quality is her ability to connect with audiences from all ages and backgrounds. She builds relationships during her shows, and by the end you’ll feel like you’re just hanging out with one of your funniest friends. To buy tickets or learn more about the Calm, visit the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com.

>> ONGOING | 3.13 – 3.17

SCHOOL’S OUT FOR … SPRING BREAK

Spring Break is often thought of as a time for college students to cut loose and get beach-buzzed, but what about the younger students? What does Spring Break have to offer them other than a few days off? Well, the Museum of Northern Arizona is offering young learners a fun and engaging way to spend their break. On the first day, students get messy by digging into the science of erosion with a sand-art and slime project. Unfortunately, the museum is closed on Tuesday, but it opens back up on Wednesday for storytime with books written by Indigenous authors. Students also get the opportunity to visit the Flagstaff Public Library's PALSmobile in the parking lot. On Thursday, students will be able to enjoy the museum’s unique puppet show, “Mystery of the Therizinosaur” and enjoy hands-on activities that include the museum's fossil touch box. On the last day of this Spring-Break celebration, the museum will be exploring the great outdoors, allowing kids to learn about the flora and fauna of the Colorado Plateau. If you would like to learn more about the Museum of Northern Arizona’s special events, visit their website at musnaz.org.

>> THURSDAY | 3.23

AN EVENING WITH AN ICON

In the abundance of musical talent in Flagstaff, Don Flemons stands out. Raised in Phoenix, educated at Northern Arizona University and brought up by a family with deep roots in the southwestern civil rights movements, Flemons’ experience is one that pulls its riches from a distinctly American–and Arizonan–well; one that gets to the heart of Black music and its influence on contemporary country and folk. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian and record collector. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones and has won a Grammy for his distinctive work. Flemons is a uniquely talented artist with a fresh yet familiar sound, and members of the Flagstaff community will be able to see him perform at the Coconino Center for the Arts on March 23. If you’d like to see him perform, visit the Center’s website at coconinoarts.com to buy tickets.