>> ONGOING | 4.21–8.5

BREAKING DOWN CLIMATE BREAKDOWN

Living in Flagstaff, we face the ramifications of our changing climate every year. Fire and floods are a constant fear as we approach the warmer months, and while there are public officials working constantly to mitigate the inevitable dangers of this time of the year, artists and writers are addressing it in a different way. In the latest Open Doors: Art in Action exhibit, Elemental Change: Reframing Our Climate Future, artists including Bryan David Griffith, Shawn Skabelund, Larry Stevens, Kathi Baron, Susan Lamb and Lauren Raine are reframing the climate crisis as a story in which we are all characters navigating meaning and justice in a world filled with uncertainty. Each piece of art represents the breakdown of one of our planet’s most essential elements: air, water, earth and fire; however, this exhibit is not without hope. But to learn more about that, you have to stop by the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany at the ArtWalk this Friday. Starting at 7 p.m., they will be having a discussion on water with William S. Vernieu, a former hydrologist with the USGS. If you would like to learn more about Art in Action or the current exhibition, check out their website at opendoorsartinaction.com.

>> SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | 6.3–6.4

WHAT’S THE HUBBUBALLO?

Flagstaff’s favorite Flagstaff-themed festival is returning this summer, and it is vivid, eccentric and as always, Flagstaff to the core. Located in Wheeler Park, Hullabaloo brings food, music, contests and community all to one place. With live music from acts such as Toubab Krewe, Rose’s Pawn Shop and F-Town Sound, plenty of vendors ready to satiate your hunger and quench your thirst, a kid’s area, a bike parade and much more, you won’t want to miss it. Tickets are available for purchase at Rainbow’s End, located at 12 E Route 66. General admission tickets are available for $15 from May-June 2nd, and for $18 at the gate the day of the festival. Additionally, VIP tickets are $110 for a single day Saturday pass, $85 for a single Sunday pass, or $175 two-day pass. Kids 5 and under get in for free! For kids ages 6-11, tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. Kids 12-17 are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Kids single day VIP passes are available at the gate for $60. If you would like to learn more about the festival, visit their website at flaghullabaloo.com.

>> SATURDAY | 6.17

PUMPED FOR PRIDE

Over the past couple of months, our nation has become a near inhospitable place for the LGBTQ2+ community. As states restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare, as corporations yield to extremists and as violence against people who live in the intersection rises, the need to stand in solidarity with our queer friends and family becomes more important than ever, so this pride month, celebrate with Pride in the Pines at their 27th annual festival. Hosted by Anya C. Mann, Mya McKenzie and Kim Etiquette and featuring dazzling entertainment from Nina Sky, Salina Es Titties, Kerri Colby and more, this event is bound to be both fun and historic. In addition to food and drinks available for purchase from vendors, Pride in the Pines is rolling out their very first Flagstaff Pride Parade where individuals will be able to watch and admire Flagstaff community’s best, brightest and most bedazzled performers waltz through the streets, celebrating the ideals of identity and inclusion that we should all aspire to. Additionally, an after party will be held at the Orpheum Theater, featuring Dillon Duvet, Gray Matter, Jay Blue and more, so if you didn’t get enough at the festival stop by the Orpheum for some real fun. The festival will run from 12–9 p.m. at the Thorpe Park softball fields, and the after party kicks off right after the festival at 9 p.m. and ends at… well, you’ll just have to stop by and see. You can buy tickets and learn more at flagstaffpride.org.

>> SATURDAY, SUNDAY AND MONDAY | 7.1–7.3

ARTSY PARKSY

Art in the Park is a one-of-a-kind, locally owned festival celebrating arts and crafts and boasts a lineup of more than 50 artists from all over the Southwest. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience, and this year is supposed to be bigger than ever with each artist bringing their own unique vision to the table and producing the most stunning work this community has ever seen. From pottery, to paintings, to jewelry, there is something for everyone, and it doesn’t stop there. This family friendly event also features nonstop live music throughout each day of the event, offering festival goers top-notch bops to shop to. Additionally, a wide variety of delicious food will be available from vendors like Tot Box and Hot Bamboo. There will even be a beer garden featuring brews from Flagstaff’s favorite regional and local breweries. This free event will be hosted at Wheeler Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, but if you would like to learn more about this special festival, check out their website at flagstaffartinthepark.com.

>> SATURDAY AND SUNDAY | 6.24–6.25

CRAFTS FOR THE CULTURE

The Heritage Festival of Art and Culture is not your typical farmer’s market. It offers a chance to learn more about the rich and diverse Indigenous cultures that have called the Colorado Plateau home for thousands of years. The Heritage Festival had its beginnings as the Hopi Craftsmen Show in 1930, and has been evolving ever since. The 2023 Heritage Festival will feature arts and crafts from the Acoma, Apache, Diné, Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Pai, Ute, Yavapai and Zuni tribes, offering festival goers the opportunity to experience the diverse and rich culture of northern Arizona’s Indigenous communities. In just one weekend, festival goers will have the chance to peruse art, indulge in traditional music, watch traditional dances and expand their knowledge through discussions with cultural experts. The 2023 Heritage Festival will take place on the beautiful, forested grounds surrounding the Museum of Northern Arizona. With an expanded artists market and mainstage performances under tents around the area, this event is not to be missed. Tickets are available for purchase through the Museum of Northern Arizona’s website at musnaz.org or in person at the museum.