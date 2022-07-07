Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this July

SATURDAY | 7.9

THE ROBOTS ARE COMING

And they’re… pole dancing? Robot Apocalypse promises to be an evening filled with sultry robot performances, fantastical art, cosmic comedy and a healthy dose of madness that escorts attendees to a series of possible future scenarios. Shoot, anything would be better than the current state of the world, right? Humans have clearly proven themselves incapable of taking care of the planet and its living beings. So when the robots take over Yucca North, 15 N. WC Riles St., anticipate a night filled with light, inspiration and laughter, while also confronting the true realities of the darker aspects of humanity’s impending doom. Drag, burlesque, spoken word, belly dance, DJs and more await you, all narrated by Flagstaff’s own Android Dre. The night will start out with some light tunes before leading into the performance and will end with an afterparty with local mad scientist DJ Extraordinaire – DJ JES. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. $25, ages 21 and up. Get your tickets quickly, as the organizers anticipate a sold-out event due to limited seating. Search Robot Apocalypse on Facebook or Eventbrite for more information.

ONGOING | UNTIL 7.12

PIECES OF YOU

If we’ve learned anything the past two years, it’s that we can get more done when we work together. This publication itself is comes together each month with the help and coordination of many talented writers and artists throughout Flagstaff. Social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 only works when everyone’s on the same page. Well now get ready to see how the community came together to make something beautiful with Sew-cial Distance: A Community Quilt Exhibit at the Hozhoni Art Gallery, 2133 N. Walgreen Blvd. The first of its kind, the community quilt began with a call for contributions from the community. Folks were invited to create and design their square of fabric with anything from paint, markers and thread to tell a story. Each piece was then taken and turned into a masterpiece by Hozhoni artists. Sew-cial Distance marks the first in-person gallery exhibit in two years so don’t miss it! The exhibit opened with a reception on June 10, but remains up for viewing through July 12. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; masks are encouraged, but not required. For more information, contact the gallery at hozhoniartgallery@gmail.com or (928) 526-7944.

THURS. – SUN. | 7.14-24

LET’S GET WILDE, WILLIAM

The monsoons may have arrived early, but that doesn’t mean we’re not still having a good time with Flagstaff’s selection of outdoor events. Rain or shine, the show must go on. For the professional actors of Flagstaff Shakespeare Company, why, a little rain and thunder simply adds to the drama! This month, catch one (or both!) of the company’s dynamic repertory — William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Othello (directed by Devon Glover) and the light and airy comedy The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde (directed by James Cougar Canfield) at the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Amphitheater, 3401 N. Fort Valley Rd. Enjoy the high caliber acting you’ve come to know and expect from FlagShakes while watching the drama of Othello, Desdemona and Iago play out. Or, if something light-hearted is more your flavor of the month, Wilde’s comedy will leave you gasping from laughter. A British comedy set in Victorian London, the play follows two sets of lovers, Jack, Algernon, Gwendolyn and Cecily, who we see live out a comedy of errors with the help of fake identities, copious amounts of tea and muffins. The performances are open to audiences of all ages. $12-$28. Visit www.flagshakes.org for show dates and to purchase tickets. Masks are optional, and no proof of vaccination is required at this time.

SATURDAY | 7.16

NOT QUITE WALDEN, BUT IT’LL DO

Join the Flagstaff City – Coconino County Public Library for a morning of writing and inspiration at the Frances Short Pond (colloquially and lovingly call the Duck Pond by many). Writing by the Water is part of the Summer Reading Competition (Oceans of Possibilities) and will give writers of all skill levels and genres an opportunity to create alongside a supportive group of writers. Optional prompts related to water will be provided, but participants can choose to write about any topic and in any form. Feel like waxing poetic about the quiet swoop of a falcon’s wings? Want to write a short story from the point of view of a fishing pole as its bait sinks into the water? The wide open sky is the limit. Registration is required. Visit www.tiny.cc/WaterWritingFlagto secure your spot and get more information. Participants can meet at the downtown library, 308 W. Aspen Ave., at 9:45 a.m. and walk over the pond together, or meet at the parking lot on the west side of the pond at 10 a.m. Bring sun protection, drinking water and, most importantly, something to write with (digitally or on paper).

SATURDAY | 7.23 & 7.30

EXPLORING THE GREAT OUTDOORS (SAFELY)

Hopefully you will never need the skills being taught in Shawn Nittman’s Wilderness Survival Class, but it’s better to learn them and not use them than to need them and not know how. Take it from us. Nittman, an award-winning search and rescue volunteer and Coconino Community College faculty member, will guide students through a variety of scenarios to learn how to ensure the safety of themselves and their party on the next outdoor adventure. Not a bad way to spend two Saturday afternoons. $75 registration includes basic survival materials for each participant — sign up quick, there are just 5 seats left as of print time. Classes will be held at Foxglenn Park, 4200 E. Butler Ave., under Ramada #3. Visit www.coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/ccc-flagstaff/course/wilderness-survival to register.

SATURDAY | 7.30

IT WASN’T A PHASE, MOM

Let’s all take a step back to a simpler time. Sure, it felt like your world was ending every other day with all those teenage hormones coursing through your veins unchecked, but looking back with kinder eyes, everything was alright. Phoenix-based Warped Tour FM will be your guide with covers of all the nostalgic pop punk and emo hits when they take to the stage at Yucca North, 15 N. WC Riles St. at the end of the month as part of their Back from the Dead Tour. Free show. 9 p.m. Get those dancing Vans ready.