>> ONGOING | 7.1–7.31

WILD-WALDO CHASE

Where’s Waldo? Come search Downtown Flagstaff and find out! That goofy guy in his iconic red-and-white-striped shirt and black glasses will be popping into 25 local businesses throughout Flagstaff throughout July. Stop into Bright Side Bookshop between now and July 31 to get your own Find Waldo in Downtown Flagstaff passport which will give you the names of all the participating locations. For every Waldo spot, you can get your passport stamped/signed by the participating site. Wacky Waldo also lost his glasses in Bright Side Bookshop, so keep your eyes peeled for those, too. By collecting 20 or more stamps/signatures from different businesses, you will be entered into a grand-prize drawing, featuring Waldo books and many other prizes from local businesses. To enter, just drop off your passport at Bright Side Bookshop when you have 20 signatures. The raffle drawing will be held on Monday, August 7. Find Waldo is an exciting, free, family-friendly summer activity that all ages can enjoy. Plus, it’s an excellent way to support your local business. If you would like to learn more about the challenge, visit Bright Side Bookshop’s website at brightsidebookshop.com.

>> ONGOING | 7.8–9.2

HORSING AROUND

EQUUS: The Horse Rendered in Contemporary Art’s goal is to go beyond conventional Western American art, and place the viewer in a liminal space to ponder the threshold between traditional and depictions and contemporary perspectives. Equus, which is Latin for horse, combines the art of three talented artists: Tanner Jensen, Ron Toahani JAckson, and Kathy Taylor. Each of these artists share a mutual respect with and appreciation for the horse, and what the spirit of the horse means. Tanner Jensen of North Carolina has been encapsulated by horses since she was a child, and since then, they have been a muse for her. Ron Toahani Jackson of Window Rock in the Navajo Nation is a photographer, artist, and animals’ rights activist who is working to protect the last free, wild horses that live on his ancestral lands. For Kathy Taylor of Phoenix, the development of the horse has been a repeating motif and an important part of her approach to mixed-media painting and sculpture. This special exhibition that represents the free, wild spirit of the horse through a unique lens will be open from July 8–Sep. 2, 2023. The opening reception will take place on Saturday July, 8 at the Coconino Center for the Arts (CCA) with the members’ preview taking place from 5–6 p.m. and the public reception taking place from 6–8 p.m. The opening reception will also feature gallery talks from the artists at 6 p.m. If you would like to learn more about this brand new exhibit, check out CCA’s website at coconinoarts.org.

>> SATURDAY | 7.22

DOMO ARIGATO, MR. ROBOTO

AI takeover? If it’s anything like Robot Apocalypse, maybe it won’t be so bad! Robot Apocalypse is an 18+ event that highlights a thrilling cast of performers, all toying with the dark and grim idea of “Modifications and Co-Creations.” The lineup will feature electrifying drag performers, mesmerizing aerial performers, burlesque dancers, and belly dancers. Additionally, the event will showcase an interactive art exhibit that is a collaboration between humans and AI. Could this partnership be something beautiful, or could it be something terrifying? As if the show needed any more excellent entertainment, Robot Apocalypse will also feature Android Dre as the show’s dastardly narrator. Come experience a world where humans and AI walk hand-in-circuit on July 22 at the Orpheum Theater from 8–11:55 p.m. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and tickets are available on the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com.

>> MONDAY | 7.31

THE HOOK BRINGS YOU BACK

Blues Traveler, a New Jersey-based band formed more than 30 years ago, has gone on to play over 2,000 live shows in front of over 30 million people. The song Run-Around, featured on their fourth studio album, was the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, also earning them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. By fusing together traditional folk elements with rock and roll, Blues Traveler has a unique sound that you won’t want to miss live. Big Head Todd and the Monsters were formed in the early 80s in Colorado. A few years after releasing their first album, Another Mayberry, in 1989, the band found immense success in their 1993 album, Sister Sweetly. Sister Sweetly sold over 1 million copies, going platinum in the United States. Big Head Todd and the Monsters features Todd Park Mohr on vocals and guitar, Rob Squires on bass and vocals, and Brian Nevin on drums. Featuring gritty vocals and powerful melodies, Big Head Todd and the Monsters are sure to impress audiences from all around. Come see these two iconic bands on July 31 at Pepsi Amphitheater. Doors open at 7 p.m. Big Head Todd and the Monsters take the stage at 8 p.m., and Blues Traveler takes the stage at 9:15 p.m. General Admission tickets are available as well as Reserved Stadium Seating. You can buy tickets at the Pepsi Amphitheater’s website at pepsiamp.com.