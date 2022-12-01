Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this December

>> SATURDAY | 12.3

SLEIGH WINTER MARKET, SLEIGH

Winter is coming! Everybody loves strolling around a local farmer’s market, especially bundled up on a chilly day with a hot chocolate in hand, so come on down to Flagstaff City Hall to check out the Sleigh Winter Market on Saturday December, 3 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Hosted by the folks with the Flagstaff Community Market, this outdoor holiday market features some of your favorite farmers’ and flea market vendors as well as some exciting newcomers. This event boasts goods from regional and local vendors, ranging from delicious treats like tamales to handmade jewelry, holiday decor and plenty more. Come slay your Saturday and visit the Sleigh Winter Market to fulfill your holiday gift shopping needs, to treat yourself (we don’t judge!) or to enjoy a fun Saturday activity.

>> ONGOING | 12.8–12.11

THE APPLE OF MAGI

O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” is an iconic Christmas tale about sacrifice and deep love. It’s a story that’s been adapted on Sesame Street and in Mickey Mouse’s Clubhouse, but this winter season, Flag Shakes is taking on this story and telling it–like always–with a little twist. Their play titled “A Gift of the Magi” was written by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt and features a stellar cast of live musicians and lots of songs that are sure to get your feet tapping and add an extra layer of depth to the story. Co-directed by Flagstaff theater favorites Leslie Baker and John Prophet, catch A Gift of the Magi at the Coconino Center for the Arts from Thursday December 8, to Sunday December 11 (one weekend only!). Additionally, there will be a pay-what-you-will final dress rehearsal on Wednesday December 7–donate what you can, tickets are not required. As for the performances on Dec. 8–11, a limited number of seats are available, so secure yours now at flagshakes.org and bring the whole family!

>> SATURDAY | 12.10

LIGHT IT UP

Each year, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and Vora Financial come together to present a beautiful display of lights during Flagstaff’s Parade of Lights. With almost 100 entries lighting up Historic Downtown Flagstaff, you won’t want to miss out on the fun and festivities that have become a holiday tradition in Flagstaff. The parade starts at Beaver and Elm and weaves from Beaver to Aspen, Aspen to San Francisco, and San Francisco back to Elm. The light show begins promptly at 6 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m., so make sure to get there early. Parking spots will fill up quickly.

>> SATURDAY | 12.31

LET’S TRY THIS AGAIN

Last year, the Great Pinecone Drop was canceled due to the rising threat of omicron, but this year, the pinecone is back–for real. More than two decades ago, the event began as a way to ring in the new millennium and honor the Weatherford Hotel’s 100-year anniversary, but since then, it has become a New Year’s Eve tradition that brings together thousands of Flagstaffians to celebrate the old year and welcome the new one. It’s a free event for all those who want to attend, and if you’re interested in a fancier celebration, the Weatherford offers VIP tickets to the show on their balcony and a delicious dinner; however, if you’ve got kids and luxury isn’t really your style, a family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve is going to be held in Heritage Square earlier that day. They will have a ton of activities including pinecone art, live music, noisemakers and a countdown to noon led by Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans followed by lots of celebratory kisses–Hershey’s kisses, that is.