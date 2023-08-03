>> ONGOING | 8.3–13

“OUT IN LITTLE STARS”

Come ye Shakespeare fans, young and old to Lowell Observatory for a night of romance, thrills and tragedy all under the clear and starry night sky. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival proudly presents William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet as the second play put on by the festival in their series on the Lowell campus. Directed by renowned Shakespeare director and founding director of the American Shakespeare Center Jim Warren and featuring an incredible company of professional actors from all over the country, you won’t want to miss the classic tale about star-crossed lovers. Pardon the very intentional pun. Romeo and Juliet will run from Aug. 3-13, starting at 7 pm and will feature a Pay-What-You-Will Preview the night before opening. Tickets are available at flagshakes.org.

>> FRIDAY | 8.4

YOUNG IS GIANT

One of the most reliable and popular indie-rock bands in the United States is coming to the Pepsi Amphitheater to kick August off with a bang. Young the Giant has been in the game since the early 2010s. They leaped into the rock scene with their self-titled album, giving us instant classics like My Body and Cough Syrup. Since then, they’ve further propelled their music and indie rock into the mainstream, solidifying themselves in the pantheon of popular, modern rock bands next to The Killers and Two Door Cinema Club. Supporting them on their 2023 Summer Tour is Milky Chance. Originally from Germany, their music offers a chill pop, almost reggae vibe that will pair incredibly with Young the Giant’s far more upbeat tone. Their most famous song Stolen Dance had command of the radio waves for a while and is not to be missed. If you’d like to see Young the Giant and Milky Chance, you can purchase tickets on Pepsi Amphitheater’s website at pepsiamp.com. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

>> WEDNESDAY | 8.16

HOW COUNTRY ARE YOU?

Seeking a taste of that new country vibe? Looking to hear some classic country radio hits live? Well, head on down to the Orpheum Theater this month to check out Easton Corbin. With over a decade of live shows under his belt, Corbin’s music is a blend of traditional and modern country music. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Merle Haggard and Hank Williams, Corbin’s two number one hits, A Little More Country Than That and Roll With It each boast over 30 million plays on Spotify, and incredibly, they both come from his debut album. He skyrocketed to stardom after that release, and since then, he has put out music consistently bringing us hits like All Over the Road and Lovin’ You is Fun. This year, he put out his first new album Let's Do Country Right since 2015, so come see Easton Corbin on Aug. 16 for songs both new and old and a great country vibe. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Orpheum’s website at orpheumflagstaff.com.

>> SATURDAY | 8.26

A CRAFT BEER, CANINE CRAWL

Barks & Brews is an annual pub crawl in its seventh year for people who love beer, good company and of course dogs. This charity event brings together hundreds of fellow canine-lovers for a taste of craft beer at bars all around town. Barks & Brews starts on the County Courthouse Lawn at the corner of Birch and San Francisco, and features dog adoptions, vendors and many more activities. Then, you’ll walk to multiple dog-friendly breweries and shops for craft beer tastings. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite or by going to the Discover Flagstaff website at flagstaffarizona.org, but with a ticket, you will receive a beer from every participating brewery, a souvenir tasting glass, doggie water bowl and bandanna and lanyard. Proceeds from this event go to Canyon Animal Care Foundation, which is a non-profit that improves the lives of animals in Coconino County by providing grants for the cost of veterinary care and procedures. It’s an incredible experience that will benefit a lot of animals in need. The event starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.