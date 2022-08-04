Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff this August

ONGOING | 8.6-8.7

Grab a jacket, it’s going to get chili

For years, chili cook offs have been a staple of tight-knit communities all across America, but what happens when these local events go national? The competition heats up. During the first weekend of the month, Flagstaff will be hosting the annual Route 66 Chili Cook Off on Saturday and the Arizona State Chili Championship on Sunday at Thorpe Park. This final competition will decide who cooks at the national championship in South Carolina. Tasting kits are $5.00 a piece with proceeds going to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Kits will include ten tickets, ten 2-ounce cups, a spoon and a People's Choice ballot with tastings from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. With cooks facing off in traditional red chili, chili verde and salsa categories, this two-day festival is sure to be an exciting and delicious weekend experience for anybody in the vicinity of Flagstaff. To learn more about the Flagstaff Chili Festival, visit their Facebook page, but whatever you do, get to Thorpe park early because once the chili is gone, it’s gone.

SATURDAY | 8.13

A comedy of errors (and successes)

Laughter is the best medicine, and if you’re looking for a hookup, head on over to the Orpheum on Saturday August 13 where you can check out Reader’s Digest’s "Comic to Watch" of 2018, Ed Hill. This Tawainese-Canadian comic is a knockout with his hilarious and personal stories about everyday life, social interaction and Asian culture. His knack for observational humor and satire will have you in stitches, but if you’re still uncertain, check out his special Candy and Smiley–which was voted one of the best comedy specials of 2021 by Paste Magazine and NPR–or his many appearances on AXS TV, FOX, in TED talks and on XM Radio. Needless to say, if you’re in need of a hearty chuckle, get your tickets now at orpheumflagstaff.com. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY | 8.20

Performing ad astra

Flagstaff is known for its dark skies, and for the last eight years, the Coconino Center for the Arts has hosted the international juried art exhibition NightVisions, sharing with this community a perspective of our night sky that elevates and celebrates our deep connections to it. But, on August 20, NightVisions is presenting an evening of performances from the Dark Sky Quartet. This performance brings together a stellar cast of musicians including violinists Allison O’Bryant and David Koerner, violist Kimberly Sullivan and cellist Mary Anne Bruner. Together, the quartet will play music inspired by the stars and for the stars, and if you want to spend your night with the stars, we encourage you to come to the Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. You’re not going to want to miss it!

ONGOING | 8.27-8.28

Stunning Hopi art on full display

For 11 years, the Hopi Arts and Education Association has hosted the Annual Hopi Arts and Cultural Festival, and for 11 years, this wonderful event has showcased a vast array of contemporary and traditional artwork that wholly embodies the spirit of Hopi culture. It is an optimal opportunity to not only support the preservation of indigenous arts and culture but to learn more about the culture itself through art, traditional social dances and one on one interaction with Hopi artists. In other, better, words, the Hopi Cultural Center writes that, “The event is a bridge that allows all to come together and learn from one another through unity, happiness and stewardship of the earth from all different walks of life.” What more could you ask for? This festival will be hosted at the Continental Country Club Driving Range and will be in full swing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Admission is $5, but for children under five, it’s free.

SATURDAY | 8.27

Bringing rock back to the pines

The post-grunge era of alternative rock there are few names that stand out as much as Collective Soul and Switchfoot. These two bands encapsulate a type of redemptive and, at times, religious style of writing music that foregrounds the nature of living and loving. Collective Soul shot into the mainstream after their song Shine became an underground-radio hit. Switchfoot on the other hand got some help from the 2002 movie A Walk to Remember after four of their songs were included in the soundtrack, one of them being the internationally recognizable track, Dare You to Move. These two bands with their Christian-rock roots and hard rock sensibilities are a perfect pairing for anyone looking to take a trip down memory lane. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets and advanced parking passes, visit pepsiamp.com and move quickly because tickets are going fast.