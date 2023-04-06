>> ONGOING | 4.13-4.16

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION!

Here’s your motivation: you are a film-obsessed Flagstaffian who knows what’s what and checks out the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. Easiest role you’ve ever heard of, right? Well, we agree. FMFF has been a fixture of the community for 21 years now, and with every year that passes, they continue to grow and diversify, welcoming in new stories with new perspectives from all around the world. This year, the festival welcomes over 50 films to the Orpheum Theater, celebrating earth, rivers and canyons, LGBTQ+ and transgender visibility, local and global Indigenous Knowledge, practice and ceremony. Among the films being shown are “Tad’s Emerging World,” a film about conservation photographer Dawn Kish’s journey documenting Glen Canyon, “Borderlands,” which follows 25 asylum-seekers fleeing the 1980 Civil War in El Salvador and “Walking on Clouds,” a story about one man’s attempt to cross a highline between two hot air balloons. As always, they continue to elevate nonfiction filmmaking and offer a cultural alternative to the mainstream film experience. It’s a refreshing and familiar thing to return to every year, and if you would like to participate in the festivities, visit their website at flagstaffmountainfilms.org.

>> FRIDAY | 4.14

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra’s latest season has been incredibly strong. From “Celebraciones!” and “The Nutcracker” to “Classical Music Goes West” and “The Best of John Williams,” they have managed to demonstrate the versatility of classical music and the powerful grandeur of a symphonic performance, and though their season is nearing completion, they plan on going out with a bang. Joined by NAU’s Shrine of the Ages, directed by Timothy Westerhaus, FSO will be performing Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Mass in Troubled Times,” also known as the “Lord Nelson” mass. The entrancing chorus paired with the resounding symphony will result in a transcendent performance that is not to be missed. In the same spirit, the orchestra will also be performing Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony and end the season on, what FSO describes is, “one of the great victorious resolutions in the classical repertoire.” As always, this performance will be conducted at Ardrey Auditorium, and if you would like to witness it, you can purchase tickets on their website at flagstaffsymphony.org.

>> THURSDAY | 4.27

FLAP IT, FLY IT, FLAUNT IT

Welcome to Dragstaff, U.S.A. and prepare yourself for a show that’s going to knock your socks off. Known for their extravagant drag performances and fervent political advocacy, FLAUNT is presenting the first Not Your Mother’s Drag Show: a ball for every king, queen and thing to strut their stuff. Hosted by Saraya Lagrange, come to the Orpheum Theater to witness the tricks of Mango Sorbet, the flips of Jayde Justyce and so much more. FLAUNT is the first place to be for all things drag as they produce their own shows, cast a diverse array of artists and performers and constantly work to bring change to the community through art and expression. If you would like to attend this one-of-a-kind drag show, visit the Orpheum’s website to purchase tickets at orpheumflagstaff.com.

>> ONGOING | SPRING, SUMMER AND FALL

THE 2023 SEASON IS THE REASON

The Pepsi Amphitheater is back in action with a lineup for the spring, summer and fall that is unlike anything we’ve seen before. To kick off the beginning of the season on May 2, they’ve got young blues star Charley Crockett; followed by the incomparable folk band CAAMP and the return of Michael Franti; June welcomes back the classic Made in the Shade beer festival. Continuing into July, they’ve booked Dave Koz and Friends as they travel for their Summer Horns tour and Shine On Floyd, a true-to-life, Pink Floyd experience. In August, they landed the amazing Young the Giant & Milky Chance with Rosa Linn, which will, undoubtedly, be one of the most exciting performances in Flagstaff this year, the iconic and fluffy comedian Gabriel Iglesias and also, Rebelution on its Good Vibes Tour 2023. September features the beloved Pickin’ in the Pines festival and October caps off the season with Goose. More dates also will be added to the schedule soon, but as an introduction to the year, we can already say with confidence that this year’s concert series is going to exceed expectations. If you would like to purchase tickets for any of the shows listed below, visit Pepsi Amphitheater’s website at pepsiamp.com.