Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff May 5-June 1

ONGOING | 5.5-5.15

LET'S SET THAT TABLE

After being postponed for several seasons due to the pandemic, the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is finally bringing their production of Crumbs from the Table of Joy to life. Written by renowned playwright, Lynn Nottage, this story is a potent yet nuanced examination of a Black family’s experience in 1950s Brooklyn. Crumbs is a memory play told from the perspective of the family’s youngest daughter, Ermina Crump, as she and her older sister, Ernestine come to terms with their mother’s death and their father, Godfrey’s curious grieving process. Featuring a stunning cast of five, this play is bound to make any audience member think about their own relationships and the way they engage in today’s political discourse. Experiencing a story like this will make any night out well worth it. The play will run Thursdays through Sundays from May 5-15 at the Coconino Center for the Arts with showtimes at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. each day. Visit the Coconino Center for the Arts (www.ccaflagstaff.org) or the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (www.flagshakes.org) websites to purchase tickets for the play or learn more.

Along with this edition of Flag Live, readers can view our very first documentary short about the production of Crumbs from the Table of Joy. Stay tuned each month for a new film about our community and/or the arts.

FRIDAY | 5.6

STAY GRASSY, FLAG

Flagstaff’s First Friday Art Walk is back for another round after its long-awaited return in April, and this month features even more creative gems. Debra Edgerton’s Art in Action Gallery is open at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany for folks to see her beautiful work and enjoy music and conversation. You can learn more about her work and see her watercolors at www.opendoorsartinaction.com. Along with Edgerton’s sublime dissertation on identity and reconciliation, the Terra BIRDS are teaching participants of all ages about how planting native grass is a form of climate action. Their “One Plug for the Planet” campaign is sure to educate and inspire both kids and adults. You can see their work at Mountain Sports this Friday from 5-8 p.m. Visit www.artwalkflg.org to learn more about the Art Walk and other exhibits.

SUNDAY | 5.15

HOWLING AT THE MOON

In one of America’s only Dark Sky cities, Flagstaff locals have a preternatural fascination with space. We are lucky enough to live in a town with such a strong dedication to the night sky, but rarely do we get the chance to truly celebrate its wonders. Luckily for us, the Lowell Observatory is hosting a party to celebrate this month’s total lunar eclipse. This rare, celestial event is a great way to cap off the night and not one to be missed. Lowell will have food trucks, scavenger hunts and a variety of science talks to keep everyone amazed and engaged until the main event. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and go until midnight. visit the Lowell Observatory website at www.lowell.edu to buy tickets or learn more about the event.

FRI-SUN | 5.20-5.22

OVERLANDIN' AROUND

The West’s premier Overlanding event series is back for another season of exhibition, education and community. Located at the Fort Tuthill Fairgrounds, the Overland Expo brings people from all across the west to engage with top-of-the-line professionals to get you outfitted, trained and inspired as we roll into the summer months. Throughout its three-day run, the expo will offer you more than 300 hours of programs from more than 100 qualified presenters from around the world, so if you, yourself are an overlander, this one is a no-brainer. The event starts on Friday, May 20 and runs through Sunday, May 22 with each day starting at 8 a.m. Learn more about the Overland Expo-West at www.overlandexpo.com/west/.

ONGOING | 5.20-6.5

SOMETHING FISHY IS GOING ON HERE

Theatrikos is continuing its 50th season with The Foreigner, a devilishly clever comedy from the mind of Larry Shue. Set in a fishing lodge in Georgia, the play revolves around a group of people and a stranger who doesn’t speak a word of English… or so they think. Over the years, this play has come up often as the show audiences want to see again. Needless to say, the folks at Theatrikos are giving the people what they want. This is the third show of the season, and it starts on May 20 and runs through June 5 at the Doris Harper White Playhouse. Visit the Theatrikos website at www.theatrikos.com to learn more about their next show and their plans for the future.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

