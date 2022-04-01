Hot Picks: Things to do in Flagstaff April 1-May 4

FRIDAY | 4.8

ANGRY PINK FLOYD

Zeta is a band that defies both description and borders. We’ve heard tell that their live shows are a wild and life-altering experience, one that combines prog rock, punk and Venezuelan music for an experience of profound joy and engagement. Founding member of Zeta, Dan Eduardo’s favorite fan characterization has them described as “the South American angry Pink Floyd,” so obviously we’re in love. We became even more in love when we found out that the band actively works against unjust cultural and racial prejudices. That right there folks, is punk music at its best. Art as resistance, nothing beats it. They also enjoy quoting José Martí, the ultimate daddy of anti-colonial effort and imperial resistance. So like, come on, you gotta love ‘em. Founded in a small Venezuelan town by the name of Lecheria in 2003, Zeta incorporates calypso, cumbia, salsa, bossa nova and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, combining those with raw punk elements that harken back to 1970s psychedelia. It’s a ride for the ears, buckle up. Zeta is also known for touring almost ceaselessly. A group of musical nomads, Zeta was on the road in the U.S. perpetually for about two years straight before they applied for citizenship because of how much they were in the country; we’re talking shows every single night of the week back then. And now too, actually, for “El Tour del Tiempo.” Take a look at their current lineup and you’ll see every night is booked back to back. Will they ever stop touring? Clearly not because on Friday, April 8, Zeta will also play at Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W Route 66. The show is free and begins at 9 p.m. For more information, visit Flag Brew on Facebook or check out Zeta’s website, www.joinzeta.com

ONGOING | 4.1-4.10

BOOK SMART

With almost two weeks of readings, panels, workshops, contests and more, the Northern Arizona Book Festival is back this month. Each literary event, of which there are so, so, so many, reflects the interests and cultural issues that define life in the Colorado Plateau region of Northern Arizona. Old favorites will return, including the Indigenous Writers' Symposium, Drag Queen Story Time and more. Featured authors and speakers this year include Klee Benally, Ash Davidson, Deidra Peaches, Raquel Gutiérrez, folks from local small press Tolsun Books and so many more. Other events we’re excited about include but are certainly not limited to: BIPOC Open Mic Night at Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W Route 66, on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m., the Local Small Presses Reading the same day at 3 p.m. via Zoom, the Diné College Faculty Showcase, featuring Jake Skeets, Shaina Nez and more at 10 a.m Sunday, April 10 on Zoom. and Indigenous Story Time at the Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd., Saturday, April 9 at 11 a,m., which will feature Navajo artist Baje Whitethorne Sr. among others. NOAZBF begins March 31 and ends April 10, with venues both virtual and all across Flagstaff. For a full list of authors, events and locations, visit www.noazbookfest.org

FRIDAY | 4.22

VAN LIFE ON ICE

Everyone's favorite van life-er is coming to town. Instagram-famous Brianna Madia has lived an unconventional life. Her social media showcases the ups and downs of van life, her own pack of dogs and her adventures into the canyons of Utah and deserts of Nevada. But, along the way, it also captured her tragedies from breakdowns in the hot desert to the breakdown of her marriage and a tragic accident. Madia recounts it all in her new book, Nowhere for Very Long. She's stopping by Flagstaff's (and our) favorite locally-owned, independent Bright Side Bookshop, 18 N. San Francisco St. on April 22 at 6 p.m. She'll talk about life, adventure, dogs and writing before signing the book. Admission is $27 including the book or $5 without. Learn more and get tickets at www.brightsidebookshop.com/event/store-author-event-brianna-madia. We're really hoping she brings the dogs.

SUNDAY | 4.24

REMEMBER THE 90s? GOOD TIMES

The band Built to Spill, yes you heard that correctly, Built to Spill (one more time for the people in the back) is coming to Flagstaff. Thanks, Greenhouse Productions and Orpheum Theater, and everyone else too, for giving us such extra great shows to attend this year! The band formed in 1992 and as many know has cemented itself firmly into the Zeitgeist of the indie-rock genre and all it stands for. With hits like “Cary the Zero” and “Liar,” Built to Spill has waxed and waned in popularity since the golden 90s (Does anyone call them that? Probably not but whatever) but has managed to stay relevant somehow. They’ve come a long way since Doug Martsch first brought them together in Boise, Idaho, inspired by the success and sound of none other than Dinosaur Jr. and we’re pretty happy they have yet to fade out of the picture entirely. This one is for you, 90s kids, so roll up to the Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. and spill your heart out on the dancefloor. Actually, make sure to get there at 7 p.m. because that’s when the doors open and you shouldn’t miss openers Prism Bitch and Itchy Kitty, either. Tickets are $25 plus fees. For more information, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com.

SUNDAY | 5.1

OLD MCDONALD HAD A FARM… ERS MARKET

After many, many, many months of sadness, the Flagstaff Community Market is back! Seriously, our lives are empty without the rich croissants from Noble Bread, our beloved Single Speed Coffee truck, fresh microgreens from Forestdale Farms and that guy selling fresh salmon hundreds of miles away from the nearest ocean. The community market is a summer tradition that simply can't be missed. Yes, we're bummed we can't bring dogs anymore, but every so often one of the goat cheese people brings a goat – and that more than makes up for the rover restrictions in our eyes. The market takes place in the parking lot next to City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave. every Sunday from May 1 through Oct. 30 starting at 8 a.m. Check out www.flagstaffmarket.com/ for more information.

