Hot Picks the Pepsi Amphitheater Special: Things to do in Flagstaff June 2-July 2 and beyond

ONGOING | THIS SUMMER

THE LINEUP OF YOUR DREAMS

We are so lucky to have a place like Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff. Not only is the venue nestled within the beautiful Ponderosa pines, it also has a killer lineup of musicians every year. Of course, COVID paused everything for a couple years but now this glorious Northern Arizona venue is back in living color with a lineup that you have to read to believe. So without further ado, here it is. We recommend you attend any or all of these shows: Gov’t Mule, June 12: This American Southern Rock Band was formed as an offspring of The Allman Brothers, led by Grammy award winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Hayes. Jazz In The Pines, June 26: Featuring popular Japanese Jazz artist, Keiko Matsui and classic, Kirk Whalum. This Jazz fest will feature a mix of old classics, and new modern Jazz. Matt Fraser, July 8: America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! entertainment, Meet the Frasers. Atmosphere and Iration, July 12: Atmosphere and Iration are hitting the road together with special guests Katastro and The Grouch with DJ Fresh. Don Felder, July 15: Don Felder is a Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and 27-year veteran of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups in history. Michael Franti & Spearhead, August 4: Michael Franti & Spearhead return once again to Pepsi Amphitheater on the 40-city “Follow Your Heart Tour.” NPR describes Franti’s globally inspired music mixed with messages of good health and inspiration as an “infectious groove.” Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, August 9: The legendary Bruce Hornsby boasts a varied career of music and creative partnerships that few can imagine. Rebelution, August 17: With Steel Pulse, Denm and DJ Mackle. Another Northern Arizona favorite returns for a special evening of their unabashed, soulful, exhilarating modern reggae with addictive pop hooks, alt-rock grit and hip-hop grooves. Dustin Lynch, September 9: A big name in American country music. Rodrigo Y Gabriela, September 23: Rodrigo y Gabriela is an amplified acoustic guitar duo influenced by a variety of genres such as nuevo flamenco, rock, and heavy metal. In 2019, they won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

SAT.-SUN. | 6.4-6.5

FESTIVUS THAT CELEBRATES THE REST OF US

When you think of Flagstaff, what words come to mind? Eccentric? Outdoorsy? Fun? Well, if there is one festival that encapsulates all those descriptors, it’s Hullabaloo, and believe it or not, it’s back to ring in another beautiful summer with concerts, contests and giant puppets. The people of Flagstaff have voted this two-day event as the best festival in Flag ten times, and in the process, the festival has raised over $130,000 for local non-profits since 2010. This year, all the proceeds made during Hullabaloo will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Flagstaff Family Food Center, making this festival not just a celebration of the town but also its generosity. This year’s Hullabaloo is bound to blow folks away, so be sure to buy your tickets now at www.flaghullabaloo.com and stop by Wheeler Park on June 4 and 5 to have fun for a good cause.

FRI.-SAT. | 6.10-6.11

BOOZY, BLUESY, BEAUTIFUL

There are few things in life that are as enjoyable as a cool drink under the hot sun, but throw in a catchy tune, scenic views and good company and you find yourself with the perfect package. In pursuit of this spectacular vibe, the eighth annual Flagstaff Blues and Brews Music Festival is returning to the Continental Country Club driving range with a curated collection of vendors and musicians to make this festival the best one yet. With their stellar lineup and performances by Dana Fuchs, Anders Osborne and Cedric Burnside, this two-day festival is an excellent way to spend your weekend and support the Flagstaff Unified School District Foundation. Visit their website at www.flagstaffblues.com to buy tickets for June 10, 11 or both!

SUNDAY | 6.12

BABY GOT BACK

If you like big butts and cannot lie about it, then stop by the Orpheum Theater on Sunday, June 12 to watch Sir Mix-A-Lot do his thing live and in person. Most famous for his 1992 smash hit, “Baby Got Back,” Mix-A-Lot’s sound is iconic as it gets, showing up frequently on hip-hop radio stations and contemporary rap tracks like Anaconda by Nicki Manaj and the Motto by Drake. This show is only for people 18 years or older, so sadly, you parents out there can’t introduce your younger kids to the music of Sir Mix-A-Lot just yet; however, if you’re just dying to relive the 90s then hire a babysitter and enjoy the night! The doors open at 6 PM and the show starts at 7 p.m., so be sure to buy your tickets in advance at www.orpheumflagstaff.com.

SATURDAY | 6.18

FLY YOUR FLAG WITH PRIDE

June is Pride Month in the United States, and to celebrate its LGBTQIA2+ community, Flagstaff is coming together for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the 26th Annual Pride in the Pines Festival. Hosted by Arizona drag stars Kim Etiquette and Espressa Grande, this festival is showcasing a wide variety of entertainers from RuPaul's Drag Race alum, Brita Filter, to Latin Grammy nominated artist Gina Chavez. Along with this stellar cast of characters, Pride in the Pines has lots of family-friendly activities for anybody who decides to attend this wonderful celebration of Pride. You can go to www.flagstaffpride.org to buy your tickets online or show up to Thorpe Park on Saturday June 18 between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. to secure some general admission passes, and if you’re feeling extra generous, you can donate a little extra to support Flagstaff Pride.

SATURDAY | 6.25

GREEN LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT

You know the green light at the end of Daisy's dock in The Great Gatsby? F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote it in as a symbol of hope--many of us learned that in high school English class right? Speaking of hope and good things, a Flagstaff favorite returns this month. Don your flapper gear and fedoras, dig out your cigarette holders (can't smoke inside, sorry) and get that bob haircut you've been to scared to try and head over to Uptown Pubhouse at for Gatsby Night. Those who know know, the return of this event post-COVID is a really big deal. You don't want to miss it. There will be dancing and joyous reunions.

THUR.-FRI. | 6.23-6.25

SAVE A HORSE, RIDE A BULL...FOR 8 SECONDS AT LEAST

Slip on your cowboy boots and head on down to the Fort Tuthill County Park for some good ol’ fashioned steer wrestling, barrel racing and bull riding at the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo. This PRCA—Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association—sanctioned event offers attendees three evening performances and a myriad of other activities for people of all ages including an arena dance and a mounted shooting event. Named one of the top five rodeos to attend in 2018, this three-day extravaganza is an experience that is hard to forget, so make sure to secure your tickets online at www.flagstaffrodeo.com or stop by the fairgrounds on June 23, 24 or 25 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to make your purchase.

