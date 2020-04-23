Hot Picks: Shakespeare Allowed, Earth Week, DJ Tam Taco

SUNDAY | 4.26
I KISS’D THEE ERE I KILL’D THEE, ONLINE
The monthly meeting of Shakespeare Allowed, a partnership between the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival and the public library, hadn’t been meeting for a while—what with social distancing protocols, and library closures (the location at which the group normally meets). But just recently, the Bard-loving group announced it would reconvene. In person, asketh thou? Nay, virtually doth say we. (Sorry all linguists and historians for our inaccuracy). Each Sunday, the group will read one act of Shakespeare's Othello and then open the floor for discussion. There will be discussion questions provided by Christine Schmidle, Text Associate at Shakespeare's Globe in London and guest actors and scholars each week. What makes this group so special is its approachability, it is a judgment-free zone in which those ages 9-60 have been known to gather. The goal for Todd Barnell, a member of the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival board who facilitates the monthly event, is to bring Shakespeare to the masses through active engagement. Folks come together to table read, some with the gusto of a seasoned actor, others with a little shyness but just as much enthusiasm. “There are ‘Shakespeare Allowed’ groups all over the country,” Barnell told The Arizona Daily Sun back in December. “We’ve had ours for about a year and a half. For a lot of people, it’s a really good introduction to the works. We’ve had people from all walks of life (participate). Tow truck drivers. Paralegals. Students. Businessmen.” Starting this Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. the five-week virtual read-through and discussion of Othello will begin. You can join the Zoom meeting to participate, www.coconino.zoom.us/j/91468441579?pwd=ODVCQmczSFJJVmVqOXpkcWh6V0RHQT09, or watch live on the FlagShakes Facebook page. Missed a week and want to catch up? Email dtucker@flagshakes.org for the video recording and script.
THURS.-WED. | 4.23-29
EARTH WEEK
Yesterday was Earth Day. Oh, don’t we wish that everyone took the threat that is climate change as seriously as they did COVID-19? Both threaten human life, don’t they? Hello? Anyone out there? As we continue to talk to an imaginary audience here at Flag Live!, you should head on over to the Coconino County Sustainable Building Facebook page, where the group will be hosting daily virtual Earth Day events to celebrate 50 years of the eco-friendly celebration. The events began yesterday but will continue until next Wednesday. Participate in a full week of remote service and learning activities for everyone, including kids! There will be a different theme for each day. Folks can also win prizes and gift cards to local businesses. Head on over to that Facebook every day and don’t delay.
WEDNESDAYS | ONGOING
GOD TAMNIT SHE'S GOOD
If you’ve been to more than one art or music or other such event in Flagstaff, or to the radical dance parties hosted by Wrecking Ball Flagstaff, you’ve likely heard the magic being spun by DJ Tam Taco. Luckily for everyone’s ears, Tam Taco can still be heard through home speakers by way of the weekly Wednesday broadcasts of her old radio show Audio Offerings, now being streamed by Meteor News Group’s Crater Radio. An online newspaper and multimedia community project, as the organization describes itself, Meteor is dedicated to text, video and audio that focuses on the Colorado Plateau. The brilliant Tam Taco’s sets are Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Folks listening via computer can visit Meteor.news (learn more about the organization while you're at it, they're doing important work) or tune in via phone by clicking the radio link in Meteor’s Instagram bio @meteor.news. Thank you, Meteor News Group, thank you DJs.
