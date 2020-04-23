Hot Picks: Shakespeare Allowed, Earth Week, DJ Tam Taco

SUNDAY | 4.26

The monthly meeting of Shakespeare Allowed, a partnership between the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival and the public library, hadn’t been meeting for a while—what with social distancing protocols, and library closures (the location at which the group normally meets). But just recently, the Bard-loving group announced it would reconvene. In person, asketh thou? Nay, virtually doth say we. (Sorry all linguists and historians for our inaccuracy). Each Sunday, the group will read one act of Shakespeare's Othello and then open the floor for discussion. There will be discussion questions provided by Christine Schmidle, Text Associate at Shakespeare's Globe in London and guest actors and scholars each week. What makes this group so special is its approachability, it is a judgment-free zone in which those ages 9-60 have been known to gather. The goal for Todd Barnell, a member of the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival board who facilitates the monthly event, is to bring Shakespeare to the masses through active engagement. Folks come together to table read, some with the gusto of a seasoned actor, others with a little shyness but just as much enthusiasm. “There are ‘Shakespeare Allowed’ groups all over the country,” Barnell told The Arizona Daily Sun back in December. “We’ve had ours for about a year and a half. For a lot of people, it’s a really good introduction to the works. We’ve had people from all walks of life (participate). Tow truck drivers. Paralegals. Students. Businessmen.” Starting this Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. the five-week virtual read-through and discussion of Othello will begin. You can join the Zoom meeting to participate, www.coconino.zoom.us/j/91468441579?pwd=ODVCQmczSFJJVmVqOXpkcWh6V0RHQT09, or watch live on the FlagShakes Facebook page. Missed a week and want to catch up? Email dtucker@flagshakes.org for the video recording and script.