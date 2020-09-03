Hot Picks Sept. 3-9: 'Let Happen' at the HeArt Box, Lowell42, Coconino County Fair

FRIDAY | 9.4

It’s poignant the way artist Linden Eller named her new exhibit, which was supposed to be displayed just as the pandemic hit and everything shut down, Let Happen. Though it derives its inspiration specifically from a Rainer Maria Rilke poem, the phrasing is oddly appropriate for the whirlwind that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to everyone’s lives in drastically varying degrees. Currently our advice is to Let Happen, happen. The exhibit and surrounding outdoor event will see The HeArt Box and Museum of Contemporary Art Flagstaff teaming up to bring an evening of art and interaction. Eller will be exhibiting her collection of mixed media collage in the gallery space, MOCAF will be tabling in Aspen Alley outside to get feedback on its Creative of the Month series and more, artists Sandy Pirate and Emma Gardner will have artwork for sale and Dapper Dre himself will appear with a limited collection of vintage clothing to peruse. (We miss you Flagstaff Flea.) Eller’s exhibit will then be on display through Sept. 27. All vending artists will be wearing masks and are setting up in consideration of social distancing guidelines. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks as well. Stop by to see some fantastic art and discuss how to strengthen our struggling artist community. The event happens from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a virtual opening on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit The HeArt Box at www.theheartbox.space or follow MOCAF on Instagram, @m_o_c_a_f