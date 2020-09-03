Hot Picks Sept. 3-9: 'Let Happen' at the HeArt Box, Lowell42, Coconino County Fair

FRIDAY | 9.4
‘LET HAPPEN,’ HAPPEN
It’s poignant the way artist Linden Eller named her new exhibit, which was supposed to be displayed just as the pandemic hit and everything shut down, Let Happen. Though it derives its inspiration specifically from a Rainer Maria Rilke poem, the phrasing is oddly appropriate for the whirlwind that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to everyone’s lives in drastically varying degrees. Currently our advice is to Let Happen, happen. The exhibit and surrounding outdoor event will see The HeArt Box and Museum of Contemporary Art Flagstaff teaming up to bring an evening of art and interaction. Eller will be exhibiting her collection of mixed media collage in the gallery space, MOCAF will be tabling in Aspen Alley outside to get feedback on its Creative of the Month series and more, artists Sandy Pirate and Emma Gardner will have artwork for sale and Dapper Dre himself will appear with a limited collection of vintage clothing to peruse. (We miss you Flagstaff Flea.) Eller’s exhibit will then be on display through Sept. 27. All vending artists will be wearing masks and are setting up in consideration of social distancing guidelines. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks as well. Stop by to see some fantastic art and discuss how to strengthen our struggling artist community. The event happens from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a virtual opening on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit The HeArt Box at www.theheartbox.space or follow MOCAF on Instagram, @m_o_c_a_f
THURSDAY | 9.3
OF ALL THE PLANETS IN ALL THE UNIVERSE
Are we alone in the universe? Or is it possible that aliens exist on other planets orbiting their own distant stars akin to our sun? It’s not really a far cry. In 1977, NASA even tested the theory by sending a message into space on Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 to see if a response would come back to them. A 12-inch gold-plated copper disk was placed in each spacecraft, containing sights and sounds selected to represent the diversity of life and culture established on our planet. (Imagine an updated message was sent this year—would you bother coming to earth after seeing all that’s unfolded here?) Join Lowell Observatory today for its livestreamed Lowell42 presentation “Are There Alien Civilizations on Planets Orbiting Distant Stars?” Dr. G. Kent Colbath, a retired geology professor, will consider what we know about life on Earth that might inform or constrain the search for other civilizations orbiting distant stars. Tune in from 6-7 p.m. at youtu.be/rCxEFpBJKz0. For more information, contact Heather Craig at hcraig@lowell.edu or (928) 774-3358.
FRIDAY | 9.4
ARTWALK LITE
While much of Flagstaff’s in-person arts scene entered a hiatus this past March—like the bustling First Friday ArtWalk—it wasn’t forgotten. Arizona Handmade Gallery is dipping its toes back into the water with a distanced First Friday experience that can be enjoyed from the sidewalk as artist Linda Shearer-Whiting paints live in one of the front windows and Brian Sanders plays saxophone at the door until 9 p.m. For those comfortable with browsing the gallery, a limited number of people will be allowed in at a time until 9 p.m. Also, a brand new display will be set up in the other window to show off a portion of the gallery’s Night Visions Satellite Exhibit, part of the Dark Sky Coalition’s Celebration of the Night.
SATURDAY | 9.5
FLAGSTAFF FOREVER
Flagstaff marks time during a typical year by the passing of festivals. January is BrewHaHa, May is Hullabaloo, July is Art in the Park, August is the Navajo Festival of Arts & Culture, September is the Festival of Science.You get the idea. Not to sound like a broken record, but much of these aren’t happening as originally planned. While some have been canceled until next year, others, like Flagstaff Hullabloo, just took some time to reconfigure for a virtual platform. As organizer Greenhouse Productions put it: “We may not be able to gather in person at Wheeler Park but that doesn't mean Flagstaff can't still get down and celebrate this great mountain town of ours. In fact, we think it's even more necessary we do just that!” In partnership with the Orpheum Theater, this year’s celebration of all things Flagstaff will go virtual with live music from Summit Dub Squad, archive footage and more. To have your photos and videos from previous years featured during the event, email marketing.orpheum@gmail.com. And don’t think the costume contest won’t still be happening—send your photos to the Orpheum marketing team to be entered to win prizes for best eccentric costume. You know, Flagstaff Fancy.
THURS-MON | 9.3-7
FAIRLY AMAZING
The Coconino County Fair is really the stuff of dreams. Animals, rides, giant vegetables, fried food—that place really has it all. But you know what else has it all? Health. That’s right, with COVID-19 far from gone, the fair is going virtual this year and you should be very excited. How does that work, you might be asking? Simple: The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday live on the Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account and then carries on with days of events for the whole weekend. Friday also includes live entertainment by Matthew Henry Hall and prize winners from the agricultural and livestock entries. You read that right, prize-winning zucchinis and piglets galore! The rest of the weekend will see still more music, including shows from local favorites the Flagstaff Community Band, Black Lemon, Dub N Down with Ryan Biter and more. Plus, live auctions, a radio show performance by the Flagstaff Foundry’s Flagstone Four and many, many, many others will be part of the program this weekend. The whole Labor Day weekend will be chock full. Plus, don’t forget the fair food vendors currently set up at the Flagstaff Mall & Marketplace to get your fill of delicious fair fare. (See what we did there?) To peruse the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!