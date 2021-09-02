Hot Picks: Sept. 2-Oct. 6

SATURDAY | 9.11
AN ORGANIC EXPERIMENT
The pandemic forced us all to get pretty creative and the same is true for Flagstaff singer-songwriter Adam Bruce. Bruce, along with James Mulhern and Quinn Scully, came up with some pretty innovative ways to write, record and perform their new music. They met by creeks, out in the aspens and under the stars. What results is a new two-sided single released Sept. 3. Bruce, formerly of the Phoenix-based Mergence, draws his inspiration from landscapes of both the physical and the mind for a blend of folk, psych and rock & roll. The first track, “Floods of Jericho,” touches on social unrest and escapism with a hopeful call for peace. It’s a wild blend of folk-y pedal steel and surf-y pop that shouldn’t be skipped. The B-side single "Memory's Cache" is a stirring ode to the comfort of well-worn memories and how dwelling on the past can keep one from living in the moment These two tracks are just a taste of more to come as Bruce is slated to release a five-song EP later this year.
Mulhern of The Gentle Hits joins Bruce on lead guitar, vocals and mixing for the EP, alongside Scully of Sci-Fi County and The Senators on bass and vocals. Quinn will do double-duty on Sept. 11 when Bruce and co. opens for the Phoenix-based The Senators at the Firecreek Coffee Co., 22 W Historic Rte 66. Check out the new EP on your streaming service of choice and then we’ll see you at the show. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
FRI-MON | 9.4-6
NOT LABORIOUS AT ALL
Labor Day weekend is always a big deal in Flagstaff. Crowds from Phoenix flock north for one last escape from the brutal heat and families drive in from across the state for the Coconino County Fair, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. The fair is one of the biggest events of the year with funnel cakes, turkey legs, giant vats of lemonade, petting zoos and, of course, dizzying and gravity-defying rides. We here at Flag Live! tend to stay away from anything that goes really fast or spins upside down since they’re scary and we’re a bunch of babies. We’ll stick to the Ferris wheel and petting zoo, thank you very much. Of course, there’s way more to the fair than the rides. For one, there’s competitions for who can grow the most disturbingly large zucchini and who has the cutest farm animal. Plus, there’s music and dance acts – like our own Ryan Bitter. Did we mention there’s a cow named Coco who we are so excited to meet? There’s truly something for everyone.
For those who prefer to hit up the fair in the dark of night, spend the day visiting Art in the Park over in Flagstaff’s Wheeler Park. The three-day event brings more than 100 vendors all with their own one-of-a-kind fine art and fine crafts ranging from pottery and jewelry to woodworking and watercolor – you name it. Art in the Park runs Sept. 4-6 starting at 9 a.m. The Coconino County Fair begins Aug. 3 and continues through Labor Day.
Check out coconinocountyfair.com or flagstaffartinthepark.com for more info.
SATURDAY | SEPT. 11
TAKING FUN RUN TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL
We all neglected our fitness routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why not ease back into it with a little run? Maybe a 0.5K? No, we didn’t make a mistake there. We really meant 0.5K. The Ultimate Underachievers “Run” is a total of 0.3 miles and spans the distance from Collin’s Irish Pub in downtown Flag to The Mayor just south of the tracks. Participants get to fuel up with a pre-race shot, pizza and beer – taking carbo-loading to a whole new level. Then, make the 1,640.42-foot run/walk/crawl or whatever the hell you want to do down to the Mayor. There, all those exhausted runners will be rewarded with champagne, donuts and live music. You even get a cool race bib, fanny pack and one of those pretentious oval Euro-style 0.5K stickers to put on your car just to remind everyone that you’re really athletic. Registration is $49. For more info and to sign-up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/05k-the-ultimate-underachievers-run-tickets-162610096175?aff=erellivmlt.
FRIDAY | OCT. 1
UP CLOSE AND REAL PERSONAL
For one night, the Zoo will transform into the ultimate Magic Mike sausage fest to host Girls Night Out with Magic Male Revue. The promotional materials describe it as an “insanely exciting Sex God, Ab Party.” We don’t exactly know what a Sex God, Ab Party is, but it’s supposed to drive women absolutely wild? I mean, doesn’t love a bunch of jacked scantily-clad men dancing while drunk women and all their friends scream wildly? Either way, it sounds like it’s going to be a “man-tastic” night of fun and excitement. It’s the perfect event for a girl’s night out, 21st birthday, dirty 30, bachelorette party, divorce celebration or just a good old fashioned chance to objectify some hot dudes. The event itself is 21 and up, of course, and masks are required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the kicks off at 8 p.m. at The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66. General admission tickets are $19.95, but there’s a limited number of VIP tickets available for those interested in getting the best view with a front row seat, a bunch of swag and a chance to meet the hunks. Get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-night-out-the-show-at-the-museum-club-flagstaff-az-tickets-165170781253.