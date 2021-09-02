Hot Picks: Sept. 2-Oct. 6

FRI-MON | 9.4-6

Labor Day weekend is always a big deal in Flagstaff. Crowds from Phoenix flock north for one last escape from the brutal heat and families drive in from across the state for the Coconino County Fair, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop. The fair is one of the biggest events of the year with funnel cakes, turkey legs, giant vats of lemonade, petting zoos and, of course, dizzying and gravity-defying rides. We here at Flag Live! tend to stay away from anything that goes really fast or spins upside down since they’re scary and we’re a bunch of babies. We’ll stick to the Ferris wheel and petting zoo, thank you very much. Of course, there’s way more to the fair than the rides. For one, there’s competitions for who can grow the most disturbingly large zucchini and who has the cutest farm animal. Plus, there’s music and dance acts – like our own Ryan Bitter. Did we mention there’s a cow named Coco who we are so excited to meet? There’s truly something for everyone.