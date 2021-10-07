Hot Picks: Oct. 7-Nov. 3

SAT-SUN | 10.23-24

This annual Day of the Dead festival is a staple of fall in Flagstaff. It gives a space for a celebration of the holiday and is really a celebration of life, full of color, music, dance, food and remembrance. Children can decorate sugar skulls in the morning as well as create paper flowers and masks throughout the day. Celebrando Sus Vidas, Mariachi Tradición de México and Ballet Folklorico will perform, each at different points over the course of the weekend. There will also be crafts and artists' creations available for purchase as well as opportunities to learn about the long and deep history of the festivities. And there’s plenty of time to attend as the event goes all weekend. Plus, on Saturday the courtyard at the Museum of Northern Arizona will stay open into the night for people to take in the beauty of the ofrendas (altars) to late loved ones. Hot chocolate and wandering mariachi will also be part of the evening. Rooted in community, this event is presented in partnership with Flagstaff’s Nuestras Raíces. Nuestra Raíces decorates the museum courtyard with intricately cut papel picado (pierced paper) and lovely arrangements of ofrendas to welcome their ancestors to the party. The event takes place at the Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Celebraciones de la Gente is open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily admission is $15 adult; $10 youth (11-17), student & Native Americans (with ID); children 10 and under are free.