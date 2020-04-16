Hot Picks: Meyer Pax, She Wolf Project, The 4/20 Show

FRIDAY | 4.17

In lieu of the originally scheduled album release show, Meyer Pax will be taking to the familiar Flagstaff Brewing Company stage via your preferred digital device this week. The new goal is tentatively to host the long-awaited real-life, in-person event in May, but the end date for gathering restrictions may very well change from April 30 to some other date seemingly decades away as the COVID-19 crisis develops. Just keep your fingers crossed, yeah? As the local sad bois of this fledgling band explain in an Instagram post, “Things were supposed to happen, then other stuff happened, then we pushed the release back… over and over and over again. Hopefully this will be the last time we push anything back but you make plans and then your god laughs at you, am I right?” Singer and guitarist Justin Young has finally released his songs into the light of the world, largely following highly positive feedback during last year’s band lottery performance at Firecreek Coffee Co. Joined by childhood friend and keyboardist Owen Ma (of Phoenix-based jazz pop group Palo Brea fame), drummer Alec Tippett (of Tiny Bird, Tha ‘Yoties, Le Trebuchet, Proud Mother and so much else fame) and bassist Johnny Escalante (of VeloValo and more seemingly ubiquitous Flagstaff fame), this powerhouse group is not to be missed live once the time comes. The to-be released EP, titled Just Put That Anywhere, has been in the works with audio engineer Andrew Grosse for more than a year, with a twist. Rather than dishing out hundreds of dollars to cover recording expenses, Grosse has agreed to cap his expenses with the rest of the money raised through a GoFundMe organized by Young benefitting the Northland Family Help Center. Visit Meyer Pax on Facebook for more information and Instagram @meyerpax for the livestream. Donations can be made to Northland Family Help Center though www.gofundme.com/f/justputthatanywhere