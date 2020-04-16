Hot Picks: Meyer Pax, She Wolf Project, The 4/20 Show

FRIDAY | 4.17
THE BEST LAID PLANS
In lieu of the originally scheduled album release show, Meyer Pax will be taking to the familiar Flagstaff Brewing Company stage via your preferred digital device this week. The new goal is tentatively to host the long-awaited real-life, in-person event in May, but the end date for gathering restrictions may very well change from April 30 to some other date seemingly decades away as the COVID-19 crisis develops. Just keep your fingers crossed, yeah? As the local sad bois of this fledgling band explain in an Instagram post, “Things were supposed to happen, then other stuff happened, then we pushed the release back… over and over and over again. Hopefully this will be the last time we push anything back but you make plans and then your god laughs at you, am I right?” Singer and guitarist Justin Young has finally released his songs into the light of the world, largely following highly positive feedback during last year’s band lottery performance at Firecreek Coffee Co. Joined by childhood friend and keyboardist Owen Ma (of Phoenix-based jazz pop group Palo Brea fame), drummer Alec Tippett (of Tiny Bird, Tha ‘Yoties, Le Trebuchet, Proud Mother and so much else fame) and bassist Johnny Escalante (of VeloValo and more seemingly ubiquitous Flagstaff fame), this powerhouse group is not to be missed live once the time comes. The to-be released EP, titled Just Put That Anywhere, has been in the works with audio engineer Andrew Grosse for more than a year, with a twist. Rather than dishing out hundreds of dollars to cover recording expenses, Grosse has agreed to cap his expenses with the rest of the money raised through a GoFundMe organized by Young benefitting the Northland Family Help Center. Visit Meyer Pax on Facebook for more information and Instagram @meyerpax for the livestream. Donations can be made to Northland Family Help Center though www.gofundme.com/f/justputthatanywhere
THURSDAY | 4.16
AWOOOOO
She Wolf Project is back with its monthly meeting, only this time it’ll be, you guessed it, virtual. The Flagstaff-based group, dedicated to fostering female empowerment by pitching ideas and asking for feedback in a safe environment, will have its first Zoom meeting tonight. Hosted by She Wolf co-founder Maria Campell and board member Laura Kish Franke along with the rest of the group, the meeting will include a pitch by Flagstaff artists Linden Eller and Rainbow’s End owner Miranda Sweet, who is currently running for Flagstaff City Council. So, listen to the call, current and potential she wolves, and download the Zoom app on your phone or computer. If She Wolf Project does not have your email, DM the group on Facebook for the link. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., finishing at 8 p.m. with a group howl paying respect to our frontline medical staff and essential workers all around the U.S.
THURS-FRI | 4.16-17
SOARING FOR FFFC
Two years ago, a group of 40 or so lithe figures, seemingly defying gravity, scaled and rappelled the walls of downtown Flagstaff in TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point. Now the performance is viewable to all, virtually. Monday saw the launch of TILT//A Virtual Experience, the entirety of the 2018 performance, divided into a series of videos and released April 13-17. If you haven’t caught a showing yet, not to worry—Dark Sky Aerial is releasing its final two installments of the series today and tomorrow. Each video is available through a $15 suggested donation with all profits going to the Flagstaff Family Food Center, which is experiencing higher need due to current COVID-19 closures. Visit www.darkskyaerial.com to watch and donate.
ONGOING
EAT YOUR HEART OUT
Oh, MartAnne’s, sweet, sweet burrito palace of our hearts, how we miss you so. Your colorful interior, lit by the morning sun and brunch-time chatter, the smell of your chilaquiles wafting pleasantly around our hungover heads as we touch our lips to that first coffee sip of the day. How Proustian it would be if we were given even just one bite of your posole, letting it launch us into our favorite memories of sitting inside your sacred walls. As much as we miss the physical experience of sitting in MartAnne’s Burrito Palace, the longtime Mexican restaurant is still open for delivery and curbside pickup, thank goodness. But beyond that small blessing, the folks at MartAnne’s also gave us an early Christmas present recently when they released the recipe for their famous chilaquiles. Thank you, breakfast gods. Get to the point, Flag Live!, dang. OK, here’s what you’ll need: Two corn tortillas, quartered; margarine; diced yellow onion; diced green onion; cheese; two eggs; and enchilada sauce or salsa. And here’s how you’ll make it: Melt butter in pan, add corn tortilla pieces and cook until crispy. Then, crack your eggs over the tortillas and add diced yellow onion. When the eggs are cooked, add enchilada sauce or salsa to pan. Once the sauce is heated evenly, sprinkle with cheese and diced green onion. Transfer to plate. Eat your heart out and cry tears of joy. For more, visit www.flagstaffarizona.org/wipethesmile/martannes
MONDAY | 4.20
GREEN WITH DELIGHT
Remember all that talk about how this April was going to be the absolute best celebration for those fiends of the green? After all, it is technically 4/20 for the entire month. On the proper date of this self-claimed holiday for weed smokers, however, prepare yourself some snacks, pull out that reliable flower crown you’ve been reserving for the now-canceled summer festivals and settle into the reliably comfortable cushions of your couch this Monday (four days from now—we know, it’s hard to tell what days are anymore) for The 4/20 Show. The live-streamed drag show, hosted by the ever lovely Revelucien, will celebrate all things green and nature-related.The performance includes the jaw-dropping talents of Brandy Alexander, Burandy Wine, Chris Mort, Coco Bardot, Joann Michaels, Jewel, Kelsey, Lady Nightingale, Nick Van Dyke, Rebecca Goodhead, Rubye Moore and more. You thought a worldwide pandemic would stop these performers from entertaining their followers with song and dance? You thought wrong. Kings, Green Queens and non-binary monarchs of all sorts are invited to rejoice in this garden of earthly delights. The show will stream live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. Find the event page on Facebook or visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=srXDA2fmf3c
