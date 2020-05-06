Hot Picks May 7-13: At Home with the Orpheum Theater, Ed Kabotie

SATURDAY | 5.9
SCIENCE FICTION BOIS
“For Sci-Fi Country, everything began with a bolo tie.” The sentence, penned in a Flag Live! article from not too long ago, still holds true. The bolo, a tiny piece of southwest paraphernalia (with a computer chip as its inlay), worn often by Ben London (guitar/vocals) is still a metaphor for the band’s music—otherworldly yet down-home, of the landscape, yet sci-fi. Things have taken off for the band since they released their first EP, SCI-FI COUNTRY EP, on Nov. 1 last year. They toured the United States, making stops in Bisbee and Texas, Tennessee and New Mexico, maybe Idaho? To be honest we lost track of all the places these cowboys went. Needless to say, Sci-Fi Country really took flight. Legend has it that songs like “Trillion Dollar Bill” can now be heard hummed all around Flagstaff, not only by the locals but sometimes by the trees themselves—go into the forest, settle in and see if you can hear it, too. The band, made up of London, Tre Hibbert (drums) and Quinn Scully (bass/vocals), plays a gauzy and always-beloved set, one that prompts dancing and music-induced trances as each song builds and builds with effects that shimmer and warble alien-like over a quick undercurrent of old country music ballads and psychedelic ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll. Sci-Fi Country oozes a mars-meets-Arizona land and soundscape; Scully references Woody Guthrie lyric-wise; London, Bob Dylan—with a hint of The Beach Boys-meets-space rock pop. This Saturday, get back into that dance-y trance-y zone as you watch Sci-Fi Country live from home. The band will be performing as part of the At Home with the Orpheum Theater virtual concert series, a collaboration between the Orpheum and Discover Flagstaff, and we couldn’t be more excited. The event will be live-streamed beginning at 8 p.m. on the Orpheum Theater Facebook page @OrpheumFlag.
ONGOING
BUGS AND BLOSSOMS
This month, the Museum of Northern Arizona is featuring various wonders of the natural world. Every Tuesday in May, MNA experts will share knowledge about endemic plant species and gardening tips catered to Flagstaff's unique climate via the museum’s Facebook page. On May 12 at noon there will be a virtual native plant walk with Jan Busco, and on May 19 at noon get ready for an exploration of native plants for your garden. Also this month STEAM Second Saturdays will focus on dragonflies and damselflies. MNA Ecologist and Curator of Biology Dr. Larry Stevens will deliver his talk via MNA’s Facebook Live stream on May 9 at 2 p.m. And don’t miss the museum’s upcoming native plant sale. Available plants list and order forms are available by emailing mmgardens@q.com. Orders should be placed before May 24, with pickup scheduled for May 30, from 7-11 a.m. at MNA. All proceeds support the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Plant Garden.
WEDNESDAY | 5.13
END OF AN ERA
Famed local Tewa and Hopi musician, artist and activist Ed Kabotie is ending his multi-year residency at the Museum of Northern Arizona this month. As a way to give back and share with the community, Kabotie will discuss the many songs, artworks, events and presentations he was able to create during his productive seven years at the museum. In addition to being an accomplished painter and member of the reggae band Tha ‘Yoties, Kabotie also showcased his talents as a storyteller during his residency, presenting Taytay’s Tale aka Blue Corn Girls: A Tewa Story among others. A streaming reception will take place May 13 at 2:30 p.m. via Facebook Live on on the museum’s main Facebook page. For more information about these or other events, visit the musnaz.org or call at 774-5213. To listen to Tha ‘Yoties or learn more about Kabotie’s musical endeavors, visit www.facebook.com/thayoties/
