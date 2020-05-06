Hot Picks May 7-13: At Home with the Orpheum Theater, Ed Kabotie

SATURDAY | 5.9

“For Sci-Fi Country, everything began with a bolo tie.” The sentence, penned in a Flag Live! article from not too long ago, still holds true. The bolo, a tiny piece of southwest paraphernalia (with a computer chip as its inlay), worn often by Ben London (guitar/vocals) is still a metaphor for the band’s music—otherworldly yet down-home, of the landscape, yet sci-fi. Things have taken off for the band since they released their first EP, SCI-FI COUNTRY EP, on Nov. 1 last year. They toured the United States, making stops in Bisbee and Texas, Tennessee and New Mexico, maybe Idaho? To be honest we lost track of all the places these cowboys went. Needless to say, Sci-Fi Country really took flight. Legend has it that songs like “Trillion Dollar Bill” can now be heard hummed all around Flagstaff, not only by the locals but sometimes by the trees themselves—go into the forest, settle in and see if you can hear it, too. The band, made up of London, Tre Hibbert (drums) and Quinn Scully (bass/vocals), plays a gauzy and always-beloved set, one that prompts dancing and music-induced trances as each song builds and builds with effects that shimmer and warble alien-like over a quick undercurrent of old country music ballads and psychedelic ‘70s rock ‘n’ roll. Sci-Fi Country oozes a mars-meets-Arizona land and soundscape; Scully references Woody Guthrie lyric-wise; London, Bob Dylan—with a hint of The Beach Boys-meets-space rock pop. This Saturday, get back into that dance-y trance-y zone as you watch Sci-Fi Country live from home. The band will be performing as part of the At Home with the Orpheum Theater virtual concert series, a collaboration between the Orpheum and Discover Flagstaff, and we couldn’t be more excited. The event will be live-streamed beginning at 8 p.m. on the Orpheum Theater Facebook page @OrpheumFlag.