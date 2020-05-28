Hot Picks: May 28- June 3: Six Feet Apart: A Virtual Dance Experience, virtual Wool & Fiber Fext

FRI-SAT | 5.29-30
DANCING WITH MYSELF
For the past decade, spring in Flagstaff has meant the arrival of Canyon Movement Company’s spring dance festival. If this were a typical year, which it is definitely not, dancers with CMC and other companies from across the state would be rehearsing their acts to perform for Flagstaff audiences. The shows have historically incorporated a wide variety of performance styles with the festival’s theme often tying into world events. Last year’s festival was very appropriately titled “Launch,” and focused on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The past few months of 2020 have been uncertain to say the least, with large gatherings banned. Enter this year’s, as always relevant iteration of the spring festival: Six Feet Apart: A Virtual Dance Experience. Six Feet Apart will feature dancers from Canyon Movement Company, Velocity Dance Company, Phoenix’s Movement Source Dance Company and Cazo Dance Company, and Oklahoma’s Perpetual Motion Dance Company, as well as local solo performers David Ramos and Jennifer Knott, and Sasha Chudak of Colorado. Pre-recorded performances, set against backdrops of pine trees or in the dancer’s living room, will explore topics ranging from plastic pollution and isolation to one dancer’s gender-affirming transition. Streaming of the nearly two-hour program is free, although a $15 donation is suggested, with 100 percent of funds going to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Six Feet Apart: A Virtual Dance Experience begins, at 6 p.m. Friday. Then the video will be available to stream for free on CMC’s YouTube page until Saturday, May 30, at 9 p.m. A suggested donation of $15 will directly benefit the Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund. Donations can be made at www.facebook.com/donate/1546991015475282. Visit www.canyonmovementcompany.org for more information.
THURS. | 5.28
ZOOM, READ, REPEAT
Perhaps you’ve been honing your writing skills, your poetry, nonfiction, sci-fi, fantasy, you name it writing skills in quarantine. Perhaps not. No matter the genre or level of experience, join the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and its ever-expanding (wow, they grow up so fast) community of writers for its Written World Zoom reading fest. Featuring local writers (like you), these readings take place every Thursday via the video conferencing platform we love all to hate. That’s right, Zoom. There will be a five-minute limit for each participating reader with all genres welcome. The reading begins at 8 p.m. For more information on how to sign up or access the Zoom link, visit the library on Facebook, @flaglib, or send those kind folks an email at flagstaffpublicllibrary@gmail.com.
ONGOING | 5.23-31
WOOLWIDE WEB
The cosmic wrench was thrown into many a gear this year, including that of the Flagstaff Wool & Fiber Festival. Fortunately for all you yarn-lovers out there, the festival will still go on, online that is, during the days of May 23 through the 31. This year’s annual gathering of northern Arizona’s fiber arts enthusiasts aims to showcase highlights from festivals of years past as well as raise funds for Navajo Nation and Hopi COVID-19 relief efforts. Throughout the festival’s nine virtual days, the vendor marketplace directory will be open, brief and informative tutorials from workshop instructors will be uploaded, festival merchandise will be available for purchase as well as free knitting pattern downloads. For more information be sure to visit the organization’s website at www.flagwool.com as well as their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/flagwool.
