Hot Picks May 21-27: At Home with the Orpheum Theater, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, Momentum Aerial

SATURDAY | 5.23
GRATEFUL TO BE LIVING IN FLAG
In two days it'll be Saturday, which means At Home with The Orpheum Theater is back. While we may very well sound like a broken record, we remain steadfastly excited about the virtual events being thrown by our local music venues until it’s safe to gather once again. What can we say, it’s our job! We’re also dedicated to continuing our encouragement of you staying home. That’s right, Governor Ducey may have lifted the lockdown but that doesn’t mean things are “normal”—whatever “normal” means, anyway. Lucky for you, several local businesses are dedicated to the safety of their patrons and are keeping us all entertained, fed and clothed in responsible ways, the Orpheum Theater being one such business. This weekend will see the live-streamed tunes of Flagship of Fools in the recurring virtual concert series. The local band has been working (separately in isolation!) on some new Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tunes for the show. Because, c’mon, would the Orpheum even be the Orpheum if there weren’t Grateful Dead covers involved? Co-sponsor for this, the fourth installment of At Home with The Orpheum Theater, is the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. (We just love seeing local organizations helping each other out during this time.) We also hear through the grapevine that Flagship of Fools has some surprises in store for this show, so settle in on your couch and wax your at-home dance floor. Also, wash your hands. The show begins at 8 p.m. live on the Orpheum’s Facebook page. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5. Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater or through Venmo @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff
FRIDAY | 5.22
BIRD OF BIRDS
America loves the bald eagle. But the majestic avian is far more than just a creature on this country’s passports and as a crest in the Oval Office—in fact, it’d be a shame to relegate the species to just that. We’ll stop there. All we’re saying is that eagles are cool. Everyone should agree that they’re cool. This Friday, interested folks have the opportunity to learn about this amazing bird through a live-streamed Facebook event hosted by Willow Bend Environmental Education Center. The bald eagle lesson marks Willow Bend’s final online learning event for spring 2020 so get on that computer, phone or tablet and the learn about the bald eagle, its life cycle, ecology and conservation. The program begins at 11 a.m. on Willow Bend’s Facebook page. There you can also find materials, for both kids and adults, to accompany the lesson. Visit www.willowbendcenter.org/news for additional information.
SATURDAY | 5.23
STAND ON YOUR HEAD
OK, so this is weird. We never thought we’d be writing a Hot Pick telling you, the fine folks of Flagstaff, to go online and learn to do a handstand. And yet, times are unprecedented (are you equally as tired as we are of hearing that word?) and this is us, telling you to go online and learn to do a handstand. That’s right, use your little fingers to type Momentum Aerial into Facebook or Google and join in on Momentum’s Zoom (online) Handstands workshop. Are you currently working on perfecting your handstand? Have you never even dared to try one? This class is geared toward those looking for positional and proprioceptive exercises to help you find balance and nail that handstand, sans wall support. This workshop begins at 10 a.m. and runs about an hour. For more info, including price, visit www.facebook.com/momentumaerial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!