Hot Picks May 21-27: At Home with the Orpheum Theater, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, Momentum Aerial

SATURDAY | 5.23

In two days it'll be Saturday, which means At Home with The Orpheum Theater is back. While we may very well sound like a broken record, we remain steadfastly excited about the virtual events being thrown by our local music venues until it’s safe to gather once again. What can we say, it’s our job! We’re also dedicated to continuing our encouragement of you staying home. That’s right, Governor Ducey may have lifted the lockdown but that doesn’t mean things are “normal”—whatever “normal” means, anyway. Lucky for you, several local businesses are dedicated to the safety of their patrons and are keeping us all entertained, fed and clothed in responsible ways, the Orpheum Theater being one such business. This weekend will see the live-streamed tunes of Flagship of Fools in the recurring virtual concert series. The local band has been working (separately in isolation!) on some new Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tunes for the show. Because, c’mon, would the Orpheum even be the Orpheum if there weren’t Grateful Dead covers involved? Co-sponsor for this, the fourth installment of At Home with The Orpheum Theater, is the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival. (We just love seeing local organizations helping each other out during this time.) We also hear through the grapevine that Flagship of Fools has some surprises in store for this show, so settle in on your couch and wax your at-home dance floor. Also, wash your hands. The show begins at 8 p.m. live on the Orpheum’s Facebook page. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5. Donations can be made at: www.gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater or through Venmo @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff