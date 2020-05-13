Hot Picks May 14-20: Jacqui Foreman, Bard's Bingo

FRIDAY | 5.15
MUSIC WITH ALTITUDE
Even in the midst of a pandemic, the train regularly winds its way through downtown Flagstaff, a faithfully familiar sight in an otherwise shifting landscape. A stone’s throw away, Altitudes Bar & Grill, 2 S. Beaver St., is another Flagstaff mainstay. As Governor Ducey’s stay-at-home orders are lifted, Altitudes is now offering limited dine-in options on the expanded patio, and live music returns with local songstress Jacqui Foreman performing on theoutdoor stage this Friday from 5-7 p.m. Equipped with her guitar, versatile voice, loop pedal and various other instruments on any given day, Foreman has been a welcome sight for many during First Friday ArtWalks or afternoons at Vino Loco. Her influences range from Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Sheryl Crow and Amy Winehouse, sounds melding together to create something wholly original and fitting for her versatile voice. Her repertoire is prolific, with Eva Cassidy's version of “Over the Rainbow,” Jeff Buckley's version of “Hallelujah” and Patsy Cline's “Crazy” among her favorite songs to perform for audiences. “I just love the depth and soul of songs that have the potential of bringing someone to tears in a good way. I have found songs like that truly connect with people on a soul level and that is what I am all about,” Foreman said in an interview with Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine last fall. And isn’t connection what we all need right now? Social distance dining and live music seems like just the thing to enjoy in Flagstaff’s late spring weather. Families are encouraged to bring the children—they’ll be happy for a change of scenery, and just so happen to be Foreman’s favorite type of audience member. “They are always sincere and honest and have no problem covering their ears if you are too loud or they just don't like your music,” she said. Visit www.jacquiforemanmusic.com and www.altitudesbarandgrill.com for more information.
THURS-FRI | 5.14-15
BOOZIN’ WITH THE BARD
Macduff famously asked, “What three things does FlagShakes especially provoke?” The answer: pizza, pints and prizes. This week, Fratelli Pizza and Mother Road Brewing Company are teaming up to support the artists of Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival with a game of virtual bingo. Bard’s Bingo invites participants to purchase game cards via FlagShakes’ website, grab a hot Fratelli ‘za (for 15 percent off), a cold four-pack of Mother Road brews (20 percent off) and kick back with some virtual Shakespearian monologues for a chance to win big. Bingo cards run $5 each, with a discount of $15 for four. Folks will upload their winning cards with one lucky winner being drawn Friday at 7 p.m. during a Facebook Live video. The winner will take home a portion of the pot with the remainder going to support the FlagShakes’ artist support fund. Tickets and information are available at www.flagshakes.org. Also, the games began Monday, so better hurry up if you want a chance to win.
SATURDAY | 5.16
LIVE FROM YOUR LAPTOP
Flagstaff’s historic Orpheum Theater has kept the music playing despite the quarantine. This weekend marks the third installment of the live virtual concert series At Home with the Orpheum, featuring the Dave Logan Band. A fixture of the Flagstaff music scene, the band brings a unique blend of jazz, funk, rock and blues, this time from the streaming stage. The live stream will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. via the Orpheum’s Facebook page. This installment of At Home with The Orpheum was sponsored in part by The Flagstaff Community Band as well as through contributions from the community at large. The streaming concert is free, but donations are appreciated and can be made at gofundme.com/f/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater, www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff and through PayPal using the theater’s email address, theorpheumtheater.flagstaff@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!