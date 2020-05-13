Hot Picks May 14-20: Jacqui Foreman, Bard's Bingo

FRIDAY | 5.15

Even in the midst of a pandemic, the train regularly winds its way through downtown Flagstaff, a faithfully familiar sight in an otherwise shifting landscape. A stone’s throw away, Altitudes Bar & Grill, 2 S. Beaver St., is another Flagstaff mainstay. As Governor Ducey’s stay-at-home orders are lifted, Altitudes is now offering limited dine-in options on the expanded patio, and live music returns with local songstress Jacqui Foreman performing on theoutdoor stage this Friday from 5-7 p.m. Equipped with her guitar, versatile voice, loop pedal and various other instruments on any given day, Foreman has been a welcome sight for many during First Friday ArtWalks or afternoons at Vino Loco. Her influences range from Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Sheryl Crow and Amy Winehouse, sounds melding together to create something wholly original and fitting for her versatile voice. Her repertoire is prolific, with Eva Cassidy's version of “Over the Rainbow,” Jeff Buckley's version of “Hallelujah” and Patsy Cline's “Crazy” among her favorite songs to perform for audiences. “I just love the depth and soul of songs that have the potential of bringing someone to tears in a good way. I have found songs like that truly connect with people on a soul level and that is what I am all about,” Foreman said in an interview with Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine last fall. And isn’t connection what we all need right now? Social distance dining and live music seems like just the thing to enjoy in Flagstaff’s late spring weather. Families are encouraged to bring the children—they’ll be happy for a change of scenery, and just so happen to be Foreman’s favorite type of audience member. “They are always sincere and honest and have no problem covering their ears if you are too loud or they just don't like your music,” she said. Visit www.jacquiforemanmusic.com and www.altitudesbarandgrill.com for more information.