Hot Picks: March 26-April 1: Virtual Paint Class, Fantastic Fungi, Flagstaff Foundry online

Oh, the Turkey Creek Trail. This remote (good for social distancing and self-solation) pathway can be found near the summit of House Mountain deep in the red rocks near the Village of Oak Creek. This is not necessarily a trail for someone with a fear of heights, but promises adventure and breathtaking views for those in search of a thrill. The trail is quite close to a sheer drop off, a steep canyon below—roadrunner cartoon stuff, you might say. This trail, in its totality, runs about 7.6 miles in and out. Doable, right? Sure. Deemed “one of the remotest and least-trod hiking and running paths in all of red-rock country” by Arizona Daily Sun reporter and expert trail runner Sam McManis, the Turkey Creek Trail is detached from society enough that you won’t have to worry too much about running into folk out there. Might bring your dog or best friend (with whom you’ve been quarantining and formed a social cell, of course) with you. The journey from Flagstaff to the trailhead takes a little more than an hour. Then, it’s about 15 miles southwest once you make the split onto Highway 179 after the roundabout in downtown Sedona. The last quarter-mile will take you on a dirt road past Verde Valley School. The official trailhead is slightly farther than a half-mile after you take a left off of Verde Valley Road onto a rocky road not for the faint of heart or weak of car. Four-wheel drive will really come in clutch, especially after recent moisture has likely softened the road into an ochre-colored mass of mud. Always check conditions before you go! You heard it here first—mostly. Also, there is climbing involved in this hike—not hardcore bring-your-belays climbing but definitely a crunch-to-the-thighs-and-balance climbing.