Hot Picks: March 26-April 1: Virtual Paint Class, Fantastic Fungi, Flagstaff Foundry online

YOU CAN STILL HIKE PT. 2
Oh, the Turkey Creek Trail. This remote (good for social distancing and self-solation) pathway can be found near the summit of House Mountain deep in the red rocks near the Village of Oak Creek. This is not necessarily a trail for someone with a fear of heights, but promises adventure and breathtaking views for those in search of a thrill. The trail is quite close to a sheer drop off, a steep canyon below—roadrunner cartoon stuff, you might say. This trail, in its totality, runs about 7.6 miles in and out. Doable, right? Sure. Deemed “one of the remotest and least-trod hiking and running paths in all of red-rock country” by Arizona Daily Sun reporter and expert trail runner Sam McManis, the Turkey Creek Trail is detached from society enough that you won’t have to worry too much about running into folk out there. Might bring your dog or best friend (with whom you’ve been quarantining and formed a social cell, of course) with you. The journey from Flagstaff to the trailhead takes a little more than an hour. Then, it’s about 15 miles southwest once you make the split onto Highway 179 after the roundabout in downtown Sedona. The last quarter-mile will take you on a dirt road past Verde Valley School. The official trailhead is slightly farther than a half-mile after you take a left off of Verde Valley Road onto a rocky road not for the faint of heart or weak of car. Four-wheel drive will really come in clutch, especially after recent moisture has likely softened the road into an ochre-colored mass of mud. Always check conditions before you go! You heard it here first—mostly. Also, there is climbing involved in this hike—not hardcore bring-your-belays climbing but definitely a crunch-to-the-thighs-and-balance climbing.
THURSDAY | 3.26
PAINT THE PAIN AWAY
Creative Spirits, like many other Flagstaff organizations, should receive a medal for its dedication to maintaining programming during this crazy time. The BYOB painting studio will host a virtual painting class today. Virtual Paint Class Road to the Peaks will have a local instructor leading participants through step-by-step instructions on how to paint the San Francisco Peaks and surrounding scenery. Recommended tools include a canvas, acrylic paint colors in red, blue, yellow, white and black, a cup of water and a small and large brush. Don’t worry if your art supplies are lacking; people are more than welcome to use whatever they have on hand. For $10 you’ll receive a login code to join an online Zoom meeting where the class will take place. Logins should be one per household and the studio recommends that people log on 15 minutes early to verify registration and troubleshoot any technical difficulties. The virtual class starts at 6:30 p.m. This is not the only Creative Spirits virtual class in the schedule, so stay updated on the Creative Spirits Facebook page.
THURSDAY | 3.26
FANTASTIC FUNGI
This film was originally slated to screen at the Orpheum Theater today but will be available via pay per view for all those who were lamenting having to miss this mushroom-filled, eye-opening, knowledge-laden extravaganza. Fantastic Fungi is an educational time-lapse journey into the magical, mysterious and medicinal world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth, human and otherwise. The global screening for this film will go ahead as planned, only in a slightly different format. You can watch Fantastic Fungi—which received a rating of 100 percent fresh on the Tomatometer, by the way—with the rest of the world when it premieres at www.fantasticfungi.com on March 26.
FRIDAY | 3.27
NETFLIX AND THRILL
Flagstaff is having one giant Netflix party. We repeat: Flagstaff is having one giant Netflix party. Stay safe inside your home while still mingling with this community we all love so much through Dinner & Move Night with Flagstaff (from home). It’s like Movies on the Square only set in a future science-fiction world in which we all exist in social cells because of a pandemic that is forcing us to stay in our homes and venture out as little as possible. Oh wait, that’s real life. Shake it off. Anyway, if you don’t have Netflix already, ask to use your friend’s or you friend’s parents’ login or buy a subscription if you’re able. Then install www.netflixparty.com. Once you’ve done so, go to www.facebook.com/events/1540049452822058. This is the event page for Dinner & Movie Night with Flagstaff. Once there, click “Reserve a Spot” near the top of the feed. Make a post on the page to let the hosts know what movie you’d like to watch so they can do their best to choose one collectively. The Netflix Watch Party Link will be sent out on the same Facebook page when a decision is reached so everyone can watch it together. The event is slated for 7-10 p.m. on Friday, March 27, but check in with the page before then so you can let everyone know what movie you’d like to watch. The, get to popping that corn and relax.
SATURDAY | 3.28
LAUGH IN
Local premier monthly variety show, Flagstaff Foundry will be bringing its live performing arts, movement, music and comedy to the small screen this month with the event It’s Virtual Foundry Time! “Our biggest thing was we were bummed to have to cancel this month’s show, so we brainstormed as a board and came up with the virtual show,” Foundry member Jeff McCarroll, said. Board member Dina Barnese will be coordinating the virtual event via StreamYard, with viewers able to stream live via Facebook or YouTube. Since 2015, The Foundry has been a bastion for community-driven arts and artists to showcase their talents in various fields including spoken word poetry, improvisational comedy, aerial arts, live music and so much more. “This is our love letter to the Flagstaff community. We are in this together and the arts will always be here. Even if we can’t go live, we can virtually all laugh together,” McCarroll said. This is yet another way to continue your support of the arts through wild times. The free virtual event will kick-off at 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Visit the Foundry Facebook page at www.facebook.com/flagstafffoundry or subscribe to the Flagstaff Foundry YouTube page for more updates.
