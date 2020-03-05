Hot Picks March 5-11: Recycled Art Exhibition, M3F, Keyhole Sink, Comet Talk

FRIDAY | 3.6
IS ANOTHER MAN’S ART
The 18th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition is returning to the Flagstaff Mall. The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff’s celebrated show with artists of all ages and walks of life contributing original artworks made from recycled materials. Participating artists are exclusively local, hailing from Coconino and Yavapai counties as well as Native American reservations. An awards ceremony is slated for the show’s opening with prizes awarded for Most Creative, Most Useful, Most Humorous, Best Use of Material, Elegance, Simplicity, Veteran and Military, Best of Show as well as the fabled Best Use of Discarded Snowplay Materials Award. There will also be an opportunity for gallerygoers to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award to be crowned at the show’s closing at the end of the month. Even the awards themselves are recycled works of art, with Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff member and artist Terre Reinhardt hand sculpting each individual trophy. Exhibition coordinator Mike Frankel touts the annual recycled art exhibit as the most creative and well attended show of the year. “You don’t need to be an artist, you just need to have an idea,” Frankel said. In recent years the exhibition has attracted the attention of students and school groups, with student artists from around the region submitting work. “I’m especially impressed with the students who participate. They aren’t afraid to tackle the big issues: global warming, politics, immigration. There’s nothing they won’t touch. It is very inspiring,” Frankel said. The Arts Connection Gallery is open throughout the year, offering community classes in mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, sculpture, mosaic and glass work. In addition to the workshops, Artists’ Coalition members host community outreach art classes at the Hope Cottage shelter and The Peaks retirement community as well as classes tailored for military veterans. The 18th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition opens this Friday at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arts Connection Gallery at the Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Highway 89. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information be sure to visit http://www.flagstaff-arts.org/2020-recycled-art-exhibition.html
SATURDAY | 3.7
CANARIES MIGRATE SOUTH
The annual M3F music festival kicks off this weekend at Hance Park in Phoenix and will be headlined by the Wisconsin auto-tune king himself, Bon Iver. Flagstaff’s hometown heroes The Canaries are on the bill as well, hitting the stage Saturday afternoon, March 7 at 2 p.m. on the Huxley stage. The McDowell Mountain Music Festival takes great pride in its Arizona-based mission, focusing on community, culture and charity with 100% of festival proceeds donated to local charitable organizations. Since its inception in 2004, M3F has raised over $2 million for such charities as the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona. Three-day general admission tickets are $155, with single day tickets start at $80. Festivalgoers are welcome to contribute a $3 donation toward planting trees in Arizona. Head to Margaret T. Hance Park, 1108 N. 1st St. in Pheonix, to take part in the revelry. Tickets are still available at https://m3f.frontgatetickets.com/
SATURDAY | 3.7
ROCK OF AGES
As part of the Kaibab National Forest Archaeology Month, the Williams Ranger District will host a hike to the 1,000 year old Keyhole Sink petroglyph site. The petroglyphs on the basalt face of the canyon were presumably created by the Cohohina people between 700 and 1100 CE and feature images of game animals, reptiles, humanoid figures, and semi-abstract asterisms. The hike is approximately a mile each way, and the terrain is rocky with a possibility of mud. Cold weather apparel and light rainwear is suggested as is appropriate hiking footwear, hat, and sunscreen. A sufficient canteen of drinking water is also encouraged. Be prepared to get wet as a waterfall often cascades off the lava flow requiring crossing in ankle deep water to access the petroglyphs. Admission is free and open to the public. Interested folks will meet at the Oak Hill Snowplay Area in Parks, March 7 at 2 p.m. For more information contact Neil Weintraub at 928-635-5647 or neil.weintraub@usda..
MONDAY | 3.9
POETRY OUT LOUD
Arizona poet and student activist Austin Davis will be making a stop in Flagstaff as part of the tour for his latest book, The World isn't the Size of Our Neighborhood Anymore. Weasel Press describes the latest collection of poems as “the blueprint of home, of the body, of everything that life can throw at you in small bursts. Discussing toxic masculinity, school shootings, drugs, and love, The World Isn't the Size of Our Neighborhood Anymore is a book that shows how much life changes and grows and how exasperating it can feel when it's rough.” Hot on the heels of prior releases Cloudy Days, Still Nights and The Second Civil War, this latest collection is Davis’s third book in as many years, and the artist shows no signs of slowing. The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for sale at the event and the author will be available to sign books following the reading. Davis will be hosting the reading and public poetry salon in the Northwest Corner of the Flagstaff Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Davis sat down in the studio with KNAU’s Gillian Ferris to read from the new book as part of the Poetry Friday series and can heard here: https://www.knau.org/post/poetry-friday-roots-masculinity
TUESDAY | 3.10
ARE WE THERE YET?
Can light really travel 6 trillion miles a year through space? How long would it take us to pay a visit to our nearest galactic neighbors in the Andromeda galaxy? Is a parsec actually a real unit of measurement, or were Han Solo and Chewbacca just making it all up? What is the shortest distance to Uranus? And just how far is the earth from the star at the center of our solar system? For answers to these and other astronomical queries why not join Emeritus Astronomer Dr. Nat White when he takes the stage as part of the latest installment of the Coconino Community College’s Comet Talk lecture series, How Far? Myths and Distances in the Night Sky. During his career as an astronomer, Dr. Nat White’s research included the measurement of stellar properties using lunar occultation and the development of astronomical instruments. Until his retirement in 2007, he was program manager for NPOI at Lowell Observatory. The lecture is slated for Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. in the Innovation Center Room B34 at Coconino Community College’s Fourth Street campus, 3000 N. Fourth St. This event is free, open to the public, and suitable for stargazers of all ages. For more information contact Extended Learning Operations Coordinator, Meghan Remington, at meghan.remington@coconino.eduor call (928) 226-4174 or visit www.coconino.edu/comet-talks