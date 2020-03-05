Hot Picks March 5-11: Recycled Art Exhibition, M3F, Keyhole Sink, Comet Talk

FRIDAY | 3.6

The 18th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition is returning to the Flagstaff Mall. The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff’s celebrated show with artists of all ages and walks of life contributing original artworks made from recycled materials. Participating artists are exclusively local, hailing from Coconino and Yavapai counties as well as Native American reservations. An awards ceremony is slated for the show’s opening with prizes awarded for Most Creative, Most Useful, Most Humorous, Best Use of Material, Elegance, Simplicity, Veteran and Military, Best of Show as well as the fabled Best Use of Discarded Snowplay Materials Award. There will also be an opportunity for gallerygoers to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award to be crowned at the show’s closing at the end of the month. Even the awards themselves are recycled works of art, with Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff member and artist Terre Reinhardt hand sculpting each individual trophy. Exhibition coordinator Mike Frankel touts the annual recycled art exhibit as the most creative and well attended show of the year. “You don’t need to be an artist, you just need to have an idea,” Frankel said. In recent years the exhibition has attracted the attention of students and school groups, with student artists from around the region submitting work. “I’m especially impressed with the students who participate. They aren’t afraid to tackle the big issues: global warming, politics, immigration. There’s nothing they won’t touch. It is very inspiring,” Frankel said. The Arts Connection Gallery is open throughout the year, offering community classes in mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, sculpture, mosaic and glass work. In addition to the workshops, Artists’ Coalition members host community outreach art classes at the Hope Cottage shelter and The Peaks retirement community as well as classes tailored for military veterans. The 18th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition opens this Friday at 6 p.m. Gallery hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arts Connection Gallery at the Flagstaff Mall, 4650 N US Highway 89. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information be sure to visit http://www.flagstaff-arts.org/2020-recycled-art-exhibition.html