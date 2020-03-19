Hot Picks: March 19-25: Hike the day away, Writers Who Lunch, virtual fitness classes

ONGOING
YOU CAN STILL HIKE
Something that might bring you a little joy: It’s OK to go outside. Thank you, Sam McManis of the Arizona Daily Sun, for reminding us. Social distancing doesn’t have to mean being cooped up indoors for the entirety of the day—not if you take refuge in the great outdoors. While groups should be avoided if at all possible, nature presents almost no limits to practice the practice that is social distancing and quarantine—Merriam Webster’s next word of the year? As long as you’re not hiking in a group of 10 or more, you can still enjoy the beauty that abounds in these parts, the bright northern Arizona sun and clear skies that remain steady as all else feels uncertain. Now is your chance to try out these breathtaking regional trails, just a hop and a skip away. Wait until the snow thaws a bit to go north on Highway 180 for the Abineau-Bear Jaw Trail, a 7-mile trek that circles the north side of the San Francisco Peaks. Though the trail is most popular in fall when the leaves quake golden, it’s also a sight to see in spring as new life emerges, thawing from the earth and blooming in the trees. To get there drive northwest of Flagstaff on US 180 for 19.5 miles and turn right on FR 151 (Hart Prairie Rd.). Drive 1.5 mile and turn left on FR 418. Drive 3 miles to FR 9123J. Turn right (south) on FR 9123J and drive 1.2 miles to the trailhead. From the trailhead, go about half a mile to the junction where the trail splits. To the left is Bear Jaw; to the right, Abineau-Bear Jaw runs 2.7 miles to the junction with Water Line Road. Turn right and trek along Waterline for 2.3 miles to the Abineau junction. Turn right and go downhill 2 miles and follow the trail back to the trailhead. Check in with Hot Picks every week because your trusty Flag Live! team will have a different trail for you to try in each publication. Unable to hike? Build a snowman!
TUES., THURS., FRI. | ONGOING
WRITERS WHO LUNCH FROM HOME
“Many authors have day jobs, the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts.” So goes the motto for one of Flagstaff’s many literary programs geared toward keeping the community writing. Dubbed Writers Who Lunch, the goal of the group is to facilitate writing in the company of other Flagstaff literary minds, be they new at the craft or longtime veterans—this group is an equalizer aimed at putting pen to paper no matter who you are. Writers Who Lunch normally meets at the downtown branch of the Flagstaff Public Library, but is going digital this week in light of coronavirus closures and to maintain the safety of the community. The group will meet virtually every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 12 p.m. to discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join the WHL virtual writers cave. Your creative juices will thank you.
ONGOING
WORK IT?
Often exercise, work and meals are a carefully timed show, one you’ve honed over years of forcing yourself to be diligent and timing things like a synchronized swimmer would—precisely. For many, a disruption of routine is hard on mental health as well, which makes staying active amidst a massive disruption like the one we are currently facing important—if you are able. Currently, local gyms and yoga studios are working toward crafting virtual programming. Yoga Revolution is one of the first to make virtual classes a local option, with the first online video posted on their Facebook Wednesday. Planet Fitness also has online options, including a daily, free virtual class at 5 p.m. MST. Visit www.planetfitness.com and follow Yoga Revolution on Facebook. Other local virtual fitness includes Brendan Cabral Personal Training at Thrive Athletics, https://www.facebook.com/brendancabralthriveathletics/. Make sure to keep checking in with local businesses as they work to develop programming.
ONGOING
FREE JOY
Artist and owner of the HeArt Box, Jill Sans has been cooking up a little something special for the last couple months. Called Free Joy, Sans has called members of the community to the HeArt Box over the course of several weekends to create tiny art projects with a purpose. Free Joy is an experimental community project aimed at promoting curiosity, kindness, interconnectedness and encouragement. Intended for those feeling “low,” the small paper packets filled with simple delights are available at various locations throughout the city. Though people cannot currently physically come together to make these treasures or pass them out, they could do so from home. All you need is a little creativity, yourself and some items you feel are joyful (poems, children’s drawings, excerpts from your favorite books, anything little and lovely). Make them now and bring them to the HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B, when it reopens, or maybe just hand them out to the folks in your immediate family, those with whom you are in quarantine, maybe give them to grocery store employees, postal workers and others working overtime while others stay home. For more information on the project contact The HeArtBox at theheartboxart@gmail.com.
ONGOING
GRASSROOTS EFFORTS BOLSTER LOCAL KITCHENS
In light of the drastic yet vital changes affecting dining and nightlife in Flagstaff, our community has banded together in creative ways to make sure folks can still enjoy take-out meals and preserve the livelihood of so many of our restaurants and food service workers. The Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagstaff has been a hub for information pertaining to the many local businesses still cooking through this trying time. The group is led by admins Erin McDonald of Martanne’s Burrito Palace and JB Dewitt of Karma Sushi and in a few short days already boasts nearly 600 members. As of now, the following local restaurants and bars have stated they are offering take-out, curbside and delivery options: Karma, Brandy’s, NiMarco’s, Martanne’s, Mama Luisa’s, Collins, The McMillan, Oregano’s, Cracker Barrel, Cedar House Coffee Shop, Green Room’s Dank Sammies, Tacos Los Altos, Sunshine Delights, The Pizza and Wings Guy, Satchmo’s, Wildflower Bread Co., Casa Duarte, Bandera, Stronghold Coffee Company, Uptown Pubhouse, FLG Terroir, Fratelli Pizza, Morning Glory Cafe, Tourist Home, Annex Cocktail Lounge, Tinder Box Kitchen, Macy's Coffee House, Mix Flagstaff, Big Foot BBQ, Pizzicletta (Phoenix Ave. location only), Late for the Train, Pato Thai, Altitudes Bar and Grill, Proper Meats + Provisions, Lotus Lounge, Famous Pizza & Beer, Shift, Cornish Pasty, Firecreek Coffee Company and Hops on Birch among others. Many of the city’s amazing breweries are still pumping out the suds for take-out taproom and curbside delivery, including Lumberyard, Dark Sky, Beaver Street Brewery, Wanderlust, Drinking Horn Meadery, Flagstaff Brewing Company and Mother Road.