Hot Picks: March 19-25: Hike the day away, Writers Who Lunch, virtual fitness classes

Something that might bring you a little joy: It’s OK to go outside. Thank you, Sam McManis of the Arizona Daily Sun, for reminding us. Social distancing doesn’t have to mean being cooped up indoors for the entirety of the day—not if you take refuge in the great outdoors. While groups should be avoided if at all possible, nature presents almost no limits to practice the practice that is social distancing and quarantine—Merriam Webster’s next word of the year? As long as you’re not hiking in a group of 10 or more, you can still enjoy the beauty that abounds in these parts, the bright northern Arizona sun and clear skies that remain steady as all else feels uncertain. Now is your chance to try out these breathtaking regional trails, just a hop and a skip away. Wait until the snow thaws a bit to go north on Highway 180 for the Abineau-Bear Jaw Trail, a 7-mile trek that circles the north side of the San Francisco Peaks. Though the trail is most popular in fall when the leaves quake golden, it’s also a sight to see in spring as new life emerges, thawing from the earth and blooming in the trees. To get there drive northwest of Flagstaff on US 180 for 19.5 miles and turn right on FR 151 (Hart Prairie Rd.). Drive 1.5 mile and turn left on FR 418. Drive 3 miles to FR 9123J. Turn right (south) on FR 9123J and drive 1.2 miles to the trailhead. From the trailhead, go about half a mile to the junction where the trail splits. To the left is Bear Jaw; to the right, Abineau-Bear Jaw runs 2.7 miles to the junction with Water Line Road. Turn right and trek along Waterline for 2.3 miles to the Abineau junction. Turn right and go downhill 2 miles and follow the trail back to the trailhead. Check in with Hot Picks every week because your trusty Flag Live! team will have a different trail for you to try in each publication. Unable to hike? Build a snowman!