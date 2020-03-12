Hot Picks Mach 12-18: 'A Life of the Mind,' Scotty J's 45th Birthday Concert, St. Patrick's Day

FRIDAY | 3.13
A WESTERN GOTHIC
A run of Sam Shepard’s award-winning Off-Broadway classic A Lie of the Mind is coming to the Coconino Center for the Arts. Set in Montana and California, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will bring the gritty, three-act domestic drama to the high desert for the first time. A Lie of the Mind will mark FlagShakes’ debut show of the 2020 season at its new home, the Coconino Center for the Arts. The narrative involves the inner workings of two families as they grapple with redemption, love and the irreparable damage in the wake of domestic violence. The play, which first ran in 1985, is regarded as the conclusion to a quintet that includes Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class (1976), Buried Child (1979), True West (1980) and Fool for Love (1983). The New York Times’ Ben Brantley called A Lie of the Mind, “Mr. Shepard’s richest and most penetrating play, a 20th-century masterwork of a family portrait to be compared with Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Harold Pinter’s Homecoming.” Upon the play’s New York debut, it garnered the 1985-86 New York Drama Critics Circle award for Best New Play. The cast for the Flagstaff production includes FlagShakes members Jason Craig, Jed Hayes, Drew Leatham, Nick Rabe, Suze St. John, Melissa Toomey, Vicki Thompson and Audrey Young. Like Shepard’s original production, the FlagShakes rendition will be scored with a traditional and Americana score, in this case by local musician Sean Golightly. A Lie of the Mind opens this Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and runs until March 21. Show times are Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. For ticketing information, contact ticketing@flagshakes.org or call 1-800-838-3006.
FRIDAY | 3.13
PARTY WITH A PURPOSE
In celebration of Orpheum production manager Scotty Jensen’s birthday,the Orpheum Theater is hosting Scotty J's 45th Birthday Concert & Food Drive a night of charity and local jams featuring a trio of Flagstaff’s favorite bands. For a good cause, concertgoers will be treated to a night of jazz-soul-rock from Proud Mother, the high altitude psychedeliaof Sap Dabblers and some sweet and smooth jams from hometown reggae-funkers Pass the Butter. Admission is $5 cash at the door or a donation of two items of non-perishable food for the Flagstaff Family Food Center. The party starts Friday, March 13 at the Orpheum, 15 W Aspen Ave., with doors at 8 p.m. and the show beginning at 9 p.m. For ticket information visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com/ticketing/, email orpheumtheater@yahoo.com or call 556-1580. The Flagstaff Family Food Center is located at 3805 E Huntington Dr.
SATURDAY | 3.14
BE HERE NOW
The newly opened International Kadampa Retreat Center, Grand Canyon will be opening its doors to the public Saturday morning for a free lecture entitled A Life of Less Worry. Resident teacher Gen-la Kelsang Jampa will lead the discussion, illuminating the many factors that contribute to the pervasive worry and anxiety of contemporary modern living. The talk aims at addressing and understanding the root causes of our individual stressors. Audience members can expect to be taught a few meditation-based tools for overcoming worry, controlling thoughts and ultimately reshaping their minds in the hopes of enjoying mental peace and a happy life. The talk is slated for Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The retreat center cafe will be open prior to the talk, at 10 a.m. The International Kadampa Retreat Center, Grand Canyon 6701 is located on East Mountain Ranch Road in Williams. For more information on classes and events, visit the IKRC website at www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/ or (928) 637-6232
ONGOING | 3.14-3.17
KISS ME I’M IRISH
The Orpheum will be hosting two St. Patrick’s Day events on Saturday, March 14: St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland! music and dance concert and a guided whiskey tasting hosted by the Northern Arizona Celtic Heritage Society. The whiskey tasting will feature a curated sampling of aged Irish and Scottish whiskeys, tickets are $25 to $40, ages 21 and up. Doors for the St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland! are 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. featuring traditional Irish singers and dancers. You’ll love it so much you’ll want to drink and dance all night. Take a cab home, folks. Safety first. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20. Then, on Tuesday, March 17, St. Patty’s day festivities will be in full-swing in downtown Flagstaff. Favorite watering hole Uptown Pubhouse, 114 N. Leroux St., will be serving corned beef and cabbage and hosting Celtic musicians The Knockabouts at 6 p.m. Little America, 2515 E. Butler Ave., will be serving Irish-inspired fare, pouring green beer and Guiness with live music from 4 until 8 p.m. The McMillan, 2 E. Route 66 will also feature corned beef and cabbage with special guest DJ Bear Cole from 10 until 2 a.m. To celebrate the holiday, Mother Road Brewing Company, 7 S. Mikes Pike, will donate $1 of every green beer to the High Country Humane, 11665 N. Highway 89.
TUESDAY | 3.17
KISS ME I’M STILL IRISH
You thought we were done? Guess again. This Irish revelry only happens once a year and we’re not letting anything slip through our tiny Flag Live! fingers. Mother Road will also have some adorable and adoptable pups on premises Tuesday. Want to hear some bag-pipes? Good. The Weatherford Hotel will be hosting Paul Flanagan the Piper as well as an Irish whiskey tasting in the Zane Grey Ballroom, 23 N. Leroux St. at 6 p.m. The Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance will be presenting a special St. Patty’s Local Night, with pot-o-goldesque deals from Shoes & Such, 7 E. Aspen Ave., The Hoot Mart, 101 E. Birch Ave., The Gopher Hole, 23 N. Leroux St., Charly's Pub, 23 N. Leroux St., Majerle's Sports Grill, 102 E. Route 66, Rainbow's End, 12 E. Route 66, Shift, 107 N. San Francisco St., Babbitt's Backcountry Outfitters, 12 E. Aspen Ave.,Mozelle's Downtown Bakery, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Peace Surplus, 14 W. Route 66, The Golden Hive, 8 W. Route 66 and Alpine Pizza, 7 N. Leroux St. Now click your heels and get going because the other side of the rainbow is just around the corner, lads and lassies. Drink all the beer, listen to all the tunes, eat all the food, dance on all the floors (and maybe even tables) and then sleep like a wee little baby. For more information, visit the Downtown Flagstaff Business Alliance at www.downtownflagstaff.org/