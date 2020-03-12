Hot Picks Mach 12-18: 'A Life of the Mind,' Scotty J's 45th Birthday Concert, St. Patrick's Day

FRIDAY | 3.13

A run of Sam Shepard’s award-winning Off-Broadway classic A Lie of the Mind is coming to the Coconino Center for the Arts. Set in Montana and California, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival will bring the gritty, three-act domestic drama to the high desert for the first time. A Lie of the Mind will mark FlagShakes’ debut show of the 2020 season at its new home, the Coconino Center for the Arts. The narrative involves the inner workings of two families as they grapple with redemption, love and the irreparable damage in the wake of domestic violence. The play, which first ran in 1985, is regarded as the conclusion to a quintet that includes Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class (1976), Buried Child (1979), True West (1980) and Fool for Love (1983). The New York Times’ Ben Brantley called A Lie of the Mind, “Mr. Shepard’s richest and most penetrating play, a 20th-century masterwork of a family portrait to be compared with Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night and Harold Pinter’s Homecoming.” Upon the play’s New York debut, it garnered the 1985-86 New York Drama Critics Circle award for Best New Play. The cast for the Flagstaff production includes FlagShakes members Jason Craig, Jed Hayes, Drew Leatham, Nick Rabe, Suze St. John, Melissa Toomey, Vicki Thompson and Audrey Young. Like Shepard’s original production, the FlagShakes rendition will be scored with a traditional and Americana score, in this case by local musician Sean Golightly. A Lie of the Mind opens this Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. and runs until March 21. Show times are Fridays 7 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. For ticketing information, contact ticketing@flagshakes.org or call 1-800-838-3006.