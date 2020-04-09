Hot Picks: Lowell Observatory virtual events, STEAM Second Saturday, Desert Electric Ambient

ONGOING

Though the historic Lowell Observatory has closed its doors to the public, employees have not slowed their efforts to engage the local community, with a grand array of web events and streaming features lined up for the coming weeks. “Reaching out to the public is such an integral part of who we are, and that goes all the way back to Percival Lowell inviting the town of Flag up the hill,” Lowell’s Danielle Adams says. Every Thursday morning at 9 a.m., the observatory will be streaming Cosmic Coffee during which Lowell director Jeff Hull will host a different astronomer, researcher or educator to discuss various topics in astronomy or planetary science over some local coffee. Past episodes dove into the dimming of the star Betelgeuse and the role northern Arizona played in training astronauts for the Apollo missions to the moon as well as featuring local roasters Kickstand Kafé and Macy’s European Coffee House. The 126-year-old observatory has also kicked-off the weekly web series Meet an Astronomer, a platform on which Lowell astronomers can share their niche areas of research with the public. Lowell has launched Science Challenges as well via its Facebook page, inviting children of all ages to participate in activities like building a rover for Pluto and measuring the speed of light. In addition to the new web series and kid-friendly challenges, the observatory is also streaming astronomical events such as the conjunction of Venus and Pleiades, the Super Moon and the various meteor showers of the spring. “Through all of this our goal remains to keep people excited about learning and bring astronomy education to people, wherever they are,” Adams says. “With the web features and the naked-eye events, it is good to remind people that there is still a lot of wonderful astronomy that any of us can do while confined to our home.” For more information on these exciting web events and others, visit www.lowell.edu, or find Lowell on Facebook and YouTube.