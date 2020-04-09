Hot Picks: Lowell Observatory virtual events, STEAM Second Saturday, Desert Electric Ambient

ONGOING
SHOOTING FOR THE STARS
Though the historic Lowell Observatory has closed its doors to the public, employees have not slowed their efforts to engage the local community, with a grand array of web events and streaming features lined up for the coming weeks. “Reaching out to the public is such an integral part of who we are, and that goes all the way back to Percival Lowell inviting the town of Flag up the hill,” Lowell’s Danielle Adams says. Every Thursday morning at 9 a.m., the observatory will be streaming Cosmic Coffee during which Lowell director Jeff Hull will host a different astronomer, researcher or educator to discuss various topics in astronomy or planetary science over some local coffee. Past episodes dove into the dimming of the star Betelgeuse and the role northern Arizona played in training astronauts for the Apollo missions to the moon as well as featuring local roasters Kickstand Kafé and Macy’s European Coffee House. The 126-year-old observatory has also kicked-off the weekly web series Meet an Astronomer, a platform on which Lowell astronomers can share their niche areas of research with the public. Lowell has launched Science Challenges as well via its Facebook page, inviting children of all ages to participate in activities like building a rover for Pluto and measuring the speed of light. In addition to the new web series and kid-friendly challenges, the observatory is also streaming astronomical events such as the conjunction of Venus and Pleiades, the Super Moon and the various meteor showers of the spring. “Through all of this our goal remains to keep people excited about learning and bring astronomy education to people, wherever they are,” Adams says. “With the web features and the naked-eye events, it is good to remind people that there is still a lot of wonderful astronomy that any of us can do while confined to our home.” For more information on these exciting web events and others, visit www.lowell.edu, or find Lowell on Facebook and YouTube.
FOR THE HOME, FROM THE HEART
Want to learn something new? How about making something for your home now that you’ll be there for the foreseeable future? Enlist the whole family for a fun and easy DIY project with the weekly HomTooling with HomCo. The premise is simple: Pick up a free supply kit at HomCo Lumber & Hardware, 1763 E. Butler Ave., the Wednesday before the chosen project date (donations are welcome if you’re able—all proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff) then tune in to Facebook Live at noon on Thursday to follow along with the instructional video. Today’s video will teach participants how to make a string hanger, and the April 16 project will focus on building a key hook shelf. Find the event on Facebook for more information.
DRAGONFLIES AND SPIDERS AND CRABS, OH MY
Learning doesn’t stop outside of the (home) classroom. Right on schedule, the Museum of Northern Arizona has a STEAM Second Saturday virtual event on the topic All About Arthropods. From insects (bees) and arachnids (scorpions) to crustaceans (shrimp) and myriapods (centipedes), learn about the important role these critters play in the food supply as pollinators of crops. Northern Arizona University will be streaming a bug show on MNA’s Facebook, showing viewers all sorts of creepy crawlies. Participants will be able to ask questions and then download an activity to work on from home. Tune in at 2 p.m. for the lesson.
LULLED BY THE DESERT
“The desert can be both calm and cacophonous. Silent and a snarl of sand. It can romance you with its echoes; bouncing between basin and range. It is sublime. It is serene. It is desperate, dour and dazzling.” So begins the bio of local ambient electric duo Rain Echoes, made up of Sarah and Andrew Jeweleye. Their musical collaboration, consisting of “knob twirling,” “thing-tapping” and “string-wiggling,” will go live this weekend, with Andrew conjuring the high desert, ancient stone and landscapes of the southwest through the streamable event titled Desert Electric Ambient. The Jeweleyes’ is a music not like any other, as they incorporate singing bowls, analog synths, drums, bells, guitars and a whole lot more to shift one’s understanding of sound. Rain Echoes is a mere four years old, but already lulling many. And this weekend’s performance is a special one because the duo’s practice involves withholding many hours of recorded sessions so that they can perform them about twice annually for long, mesmerizing durations. Tune in for a liminal, visual and sound-ripe experience just as the waxing moon graces the open skies at 8 p.m. at www.facebook.com/rainechoessound. As Rain Echoes explains on the event page, “We'll be screwing around with guitars, pedals, synthesizes and things that make crinkling sounds.” Sounds like a great Saturday night to us.
YOU CAN STILL HIKE PT. 3
A very minimally trafficked, beautiful-as-can-be trail just 25 miles northwest of Flagstaff, Red Mountain Trail might be just the place to go at the moment. Especially if you want to be outside but are tired of the confines of your own neighborhood. Red Mountain is one of several hundred cinder cones within a volcanic field that stretches from Williams to the canyon of the Little Colorado River. Red Mountain erupted about 740,000 years ago, so much older than the famed Sunset Crater—which erupted around 1050 A.D—and rises 1,000 feet above the surrounding landscape, with its insides visible, like a huge rock cracked in half. And the trail takes you straight into that geode-like center. Special, right? The trailhead is located just off U.S. Route 180 though few ever stop, which is good at the moment. Not to mention that the Grand Canyon has finally been closed to visitors so the risk of passersby stopping is lower. About time, right? The trail, at just 2.5 miles round-trip, is rated easy and nearly impossible to get lost on, so there’s no excuse. “But how do I get there?” you might be asking. Look no further than here: From Flagstaff, drive northwest on U.S. Route 180 for approximately 25 miles to a dirt road at Milepost 247 (look for the Forest Service sign that marks the Red Mountain Trail). Turn left onto the dirt road and drive about a quarter-mile to the trailhead. For more information and to confirm that the trail is open, call the Flagstaff ranger district at 526-0866 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/coconino
