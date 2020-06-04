Hot Picks June 4-10: Yoga on the Lawn, Wrecking Ball bail and bond fundraiser

SATURDAY | 6.6
DOWN DOG OUTDOORS
Some cathartic exercise and soothing sunshine could do us all some good. This weekend, whether you’re downtown or on Flagstaff’s east side, you’ll have a chance to get your yoga on in the park. We won’t go into how much we love yoga here at Flag Live!, just suffice it to say that it relaxes us, which is hugely valuable and important these days. Practice self-care! Yoga on the Lawn is returning to the County Courthouse lawn for another summer season with instructor Holly White. Classes will be administered with regards to social distancing and are open to yogis of all skill levels for a $5 fee. On the city’s east side, Sarah Dowling of The Yoga Experience will be moving through the flows at Yoga in the Park on the Continental Country Club lawn in front of The Oakmont. For the health and safety of all, mats will be placed six feet apart with sanitation stations available. The rejuvenating outdoor session will be set to music and interested yogis can sign up ahead of time via The Yoga Experience’s website for $8 or drop-in for $10 cash. Folks are encouraged to bring their own mats, towels and water bottles. Both hour-long sessions begin promptly at 9 a.m. and continue each Saturday throughout the summer months. Yoga on the Lawn is located at the County Courthouse, 219 E. Cherry Ave. with The Yoga Experience’s Yoga in the Park at 2380 N. Oakmont Drive. To sign up ahead for Yoga in the Park or to purchase a summer season pass, visit: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/ws?studioid=35367&stype=-7&sTG=27&sView=day&sLoc=0
THURS-MON| 6.4-6.7
ART FOR BLM
Do you know about Wrecking Ball, the organization that puts on the monthly queer and abolitionist dance parties and raises bail funds and does all sorts of important work around Flagstaff? Well now you do and it’s a good thing. This weekend the community collective is calling all artists for an extra special virtual project. Dancers, musicians, spoken word artists, abolitionist poets and more are encouraged to submit a short, five minute or less, performance for a bail/bond fundraiser for Black Lives Matter Arizona activists. There will be an hour-long show Monday at 7 p.m. including the submitted performances. Direct message Wrecking Ball on their Instagram @wreckingballflg for more information. And remember, it’s virtual so you can perform from anywhere.
FRIDAY | 6.5
ROCK AND MINERAL ROLL
The Museum of Northern Arizona is keeping its online content rolling with Family Friday livestream video, Rock Walk. Museum educator Mari Soliday will explore the rock cycle, how rocks are formed and tools for young learners in identify rocks and minerals. At-home activities and games will also be provided, with budding geologists and their families encouraged to participate live. Family Fridays are a weekly Facebook series of events geared toward local families, broadcasting live each Friday at 2:30 p.m. If you miss this week’s stream or are interested in viewing any archived Family Friday lessons be sure to check out MNA’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/musnaz/ and YouTube channel.
