Hot Picks June 25-July 1: Viola & The Brakemen, Movies on the Square "Drive-in Style"

SATURDAY | 6.27

Yes COVID-19 cases are spiking in Arizona. Yes Governor Ducey should shut down the state again. Yes this is the result of reopening too soon. Forgive our tangent. Rest assured that, though the status of the pandemic makes the world look a little dire, there are still artists and musicians and thinkers and writers doing what they do best. Enter Viola & The Brakemen. Formed by singer/songwriter Brian White in 2012, Viola & the Brakemen now includes Matthew Tress (drums), Matthew Robinson (strings), Jessica Ludwig (percussion, vocals) and Steve Geise (bass) and will be performing in the upcoming installment of At Home with the Orpheum Theater, the venue’s weekly virtual concert series. The band, a Flagstaff group through-and-through, has seen five different iterations over the years but kept going despite the changes. Viola & the Brakemen’s debut album, The Life I Always Sing, introduces us to a band inspired by the Southwestern lands that shaped them, with hints of bluegrass, blues, country and swing. As a child, White says he learned a lot about the tricks of the trade by watching his father perform, the way he carried a tune, his stage presentation, his mannerisms and posture. Most importantly, he learned the power of song. “My goal is to have [songs] stand alone. My goal is to not worry about having a band to make it more powerful,” White told Flag Live! in a January 2019 interview. “I think the power is in the song, and, of course, a band just adds that fullness and richness to it, but I think it needs to stand alone.” At Home with the Orpheum shows are produced by The Orpheum Theater as a fundraiser to keep the local, independent venue alive through these hard times. Tune into the Orpheum Theater Facebook page at 8 p.m. to watch the show live. You can also visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com to make a donation.