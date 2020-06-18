Hot Picks June 18-24: Juneteenth, Bakers Against Racism

SATURDAY | 6.20
TOGETHER, APART
Each year on June 19, the Murdoch Community Center has organized its Juneteenth celebration, welcoming members of the community to enjoy an afternoon of games, live music, speakers and more to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. However, like many other gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s events have shifted to the virtual realm, with the Southside Community Association, Coconino County African American Advisory Council and Northern Arizona University’s Ethnic Studies Department presenting the 65th annual Juneteenth celebration with the health of the community in mind. “African Americans seem to be more adversely at risk [for COVID-19] and we definitely don’t want to put our community at risk,” Deborah Harris, SCA board president, says. “There will be another Juneteenth. This is not permanent; we’ll be able to get back together again.” Discussions will include “Free at Last, Two Years After the Fact” by Dr. Ricardo Guthrie, director and professor in NAU’s ethnic studies department, and Dr. Mark Beeman, NAU sociology and ethnic studies professor. The two scholars will share the history of Juneteenth for those unfamiliar, such as the overarching fact that while the Emancipation Proclamation legally freed slaves when it was signed in 1863, many slaves in Texas were unaware of this until Union soldiers arrived to tell them the news in 1865. Then, community members are encouraged to submit questions regarding the topic “A Space at the Table we Helped Build,” facilitated by Rev. Bernadine Lewis, director of NAU’s Franke College of Business. While petitions to establish Juneteenth a national holiday are currently circling the internet, the day has been recognized as a state holiday in Arizona since 2016. “Would it be nice for other people to get it off as paid holiday, absolutely,” Harris says. “But that hasn’t stopped people from celebrating it as a national holiday for us because it’s really our day of freedom.” Join in the conversation Friday afternoon beginning at 2:10 p.m. The virtual event is sponsored in part by Nestle Purina and Babbitt Ford Lincoln. Find Murdoch Community Center on Facebook for the event page, teaser video and live stream on Friday.
THURS-SAT | 6.18-20
BAKING ANTI-RACISM TREATS
This week, famed Flagstaff bakeries A Dog’s Walk Bakery and Ofelia Bake Shop are participating in the worldwide Bakers Against Racism fundraising event, with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting BIPOC-run organizations. All revenue from orders placed at A Dog’s Walk Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19, will be donated to the NAACP. Ofelia is currently featuring a special menu for the event which includes a $15 cookie bag (made up of two chocolate chip cookies, two vanilla short bread and two pecan sandies) as well as a raffle for a chance to win a $20 gift card from Mountain Sports, a loaf of sourdough bread and the aforementioned cookie bag. Raffle tickets are $5 each with three winners to be announced Saturday, June 20. Order cutoff date for Ofelia is Thursday, June 18th, with pick up Saturday at Mountain Sports, 24 N. San Francisco St. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ofeliaflg, www.adogswalkbakery.com or www.bakersagainstracism.com.
FRIDAY | 6.19
BIKE FOR JUSTICE
Flagstaff’s Bike Party and Wrecking Ball have joined forces to host Protest Pedal this Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., rain or shine (most likely shine), beginning at Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave. The ride along the Route 66 Bike Path will be a gesture of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Interested folks are encouraged to bring homemade signs for the sober, nonviolent gathering; participants are asked leave drugs, alcohol and weapons at home. Riders should also wear a mask, practice safe social distancing during the ride and stay home if they are feeling ill in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Protest Pedal will also feature a special curated music playlist for the event, compliments of Wrecking Ball, which will soon be featured on Spotify. Find the event on Facebook for more information.
