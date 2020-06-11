Hot Picks June 11-17: Jonah Hill artist talk, Tha 'Yoties virtual show

WHENEVER
HIKE IN THE NAME OF SELF-CARE
To some, Munds Park might just be that place you drive past on the way to Phoenix, or on the way to Flagstaff, depending on which direction you’re going. For a lot of longtime Flag folks it’s also the, “Oh thank God, we’re finally almost home,” marker on the drive back from the Valley. Next time, instead of passing by at 80 miles-per-hour, consider stopping at Munds Park to hike the Crystal Point and Odell Lake trails there. At the top of Crystal Point Trail, you’ll come upon Odell Lake Trail, a two-mile swoop south to a seasonal body of water. Legend has it there used to be a power pole at Crystal, and at one point some wise guy plugged an old-fashioned coffee pot into it and nailed the pot to the branch and it created electricity? Weird flex, but OK. There also used to be an old phone, one that many hikers remember pretending to answer as they picked up its broken receiver. Though both those fun and strange relics are now gone, the thoughts and musings of hikers from back in the day remain in old U.S. Forest Service ammunition boxes and carved onto a series of logs in the area—both are still there for you to chuckle over as you read. Make sure to take a look. The Crystal Point/Odell Lake jaunt is 6.6 miles out-and-back and can be accessed just beyond the vacation homes on Pinewood Boulevard. The first portion of the hike is a steep but beautiful 1.2-mile trek up to Crystal Point. After a break there, take the Odell Lake Trail for 2.1 miles down to the small body of water that forms every year. The trails are not a closed loop, so you’ll have to hike the 2.1 miles back up to Crystal Point and go from there, but the views and memories will be well worth the walking.
THURSDAY | 6.11
SILVER LININGS
A local art market is simply not a local art market without the presence and work of Hopi/Quechan artist Jonah Hill. And nobody can change our minds about this fact. Though we can’t attend art markets at the moment, we can take a little comfort in an event hosted by the Museum of Northern Arizona today, in which Hill will take center stage as the museum broadcasts a demonstration of his work live from the Jamie Major Golightly courtyard. For the event, Hill will show how he creates tufa carvings as well as discuss his work, a series of Hopi images on sterling silver, copper brass and tufa jewelry. Hill is also an environmental educator, MNA's cultural consultant and an ethnobotanist. This is not the video to miss. Tune in to the live presentation on MNA’s Facebook, www.facebook.com/musnaz, at 3 p.m. sharp. And, next time we can all be at an in-person art market together, make sure to stop by Hill’s stand—it is always worth a visit. View some of Jonah Hill’s work on Instagram @lomayoosidesigns
SATURDAY | 6.13
HOWL FROM HOME
At Home with The Orpheum Theater is back, this time with reggae/rock group Tha 'Yoties howling to you live on your couch, or wherever you’ll be watching the show. Because you will be watching, right? Good. Consisting of Ed Kabotie (read this week’s cover story for more on the activist, musician, educator, artist and speaker), Alec Tippett, Andrew Baker and Hunter Eagleman RedDay, the band’s platform is a call for justice. As Kabotie put it in a 2018 interview with Flagstaff Live!: “Tha ‘Yoties have a mission, and the mission of the band is to communicate the plight of the people and lands of the Colorado Plateau to an ever-expanding audience. So, in a sense, we’re howling for the plateau.” The show will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's Facebook page.
