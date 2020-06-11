Hot Picks June 11-17: Jonah Hill artist talk, Tha 'Yoties virtual show

WHENEVER

To some, Munds Park might just be that place you drive past on the way to Phoenix, or on the way to Flagstaff, depending on which direction you’re going. For a lot of longtime Flag folks it’s also the, “Oh thank God, we’re finally almost home,” marker on the drive back from the Valley. Next time, instead of passing by at 80 miles-per-hour, consider stopping at Munds Park to hike the Crystal Point and Odell Lake trails there. At the top of Crystal Point Trail, you’ll come upon Odell Lake Trail, a two-mile swoop south to a seasonal body of water. Legend has it there used to be a power pole at Crystal, and at one point some wise guy plugged an old-fashioned coffee pot into it and nailed the pot to the branch and it created electricity? Weird flex, but OK. There also used to be an old phone, one that many hikers remember pretending to answer as they picked up its broken receiver. Though both those fun and strange relics are now gone, the thoughts and musings of hikers from back in the day remain in old U.S. Forest Service ammunition boxes and carved onto a series of logs in the area—both are still there for you to chuckle over as you read. Make sure to take a look. The Crystal Point/Odell Lake jaunt is 6.6 miles out-and-back and can be accessed just beyond the vacation homes on Pinewood Boulevard. The first portion of the hike is a steep but beautiful 1.2-mile trek up to Crystal Point. After a break there, take the Odell Lake Trail for 2.1 miles down to the small body of water that forms every year. The trails are not a closed loop, so you’ll have to hike the 2.1 miles back up to Crystal Point and go from there, but the views and memories will be well worth the walking.