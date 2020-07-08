Hot Picks July 9-15: Chomsky School of Business, Sunset Crater National Monument

SATURDAY | 7.11
LAUGH, REPEAT AS NEEDED
Laughter might be the best medicine in these unpredictable times. In fact, there are so many studies on the positive effects of laughter that there isn’t space to list them here. Laughter reduces anxiety, calms stress hormones and can even boost your immune system. Under normal circumstances, local improvisation troupe Chomsky School of Business performs regularly at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, Firecreek Coffee Co. and the Flagstaff Foundry, helping others laugh through the day-to-day stresses of life. But with all aspects of normalcy waylaid by the pandemic, the troupe has been taking the laughs to Zoom, continuing with their latest show, “Chomsky & Friends Virtual Improv Show,” this weekend. The virtual comedy hour kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. “Missing doing shows live, we brainstormed some ways to make this show exciting and realized that one (of the very few) advantages of ‘zoomprov’ is getting to play with friends from out of town!” Chomsky School member Jeff McCarroll says. “For this show, we are honored to be joined by Dennis Verrett, Claira Hart and Benji Milanowski—all former Flagstaff improvisers who have moved to other parts of the country. And to keep it from being confusing for the audience, we have separated into two teams for this show, each doing a full long form set. It’s two Chomsky teams for the price of free! We plan to keep innovating on ways to bring you improv online in new and exciting ways,” McCarroll says. Improv has a longstanding history in the United States, but it took shows like Whose Line is it Anyway to propel the art and comedy form into the public eye. Improv is essentially theater, but made up on the spot without scripts or designated lines. Instead, “games” or bits, performed by troupe members, spring from suggestions made by audience members or other such prompts in order to make up scenes, characters and songs. Join in on the fun with this Saturday’s show. For more information and to keep up to date with any upcoming events, visit the troupe on Facebook at @ChomskyImprov.
THURS & FRI | 7.9-10
MNA FOR ALL
While the Museum of Northern Arizona has begun rolling out new safety measures to allow in-person visits, here are some exciting virtual events Flagstaffians can enjoy from the comfort of their home if they prefer this week. On Thursday, from 3-4 p.m., Hopi artist Ryan Gashweseoma, of Talavi Woodwork, will be performing a virtual woodworking demonstration as well as discussing his latest pieces showcased at the MNA. Gashweseoma’s work includes custom furniture, chests and jewelry incorporating traditional Hopi motifs and design elements. The virtual event will be broadcast live via MNA’s Facebook page. On Friday, the museum’s Mari Soliday will be leading a live geology walk video through downtown Flagstaff with geologist Wayne Rayney. The family friendly event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a survey of interesting rocks and minerals used in historic buildings and structures downtown, with a Rock Bingo card available for download for those following along at home. The bingo card can be downloaded at www.musnaz.org.
WHENEVER
HIKING THROUGH HISTORY
The visitor center may be closed, but three beloved loop trail hikes are still open at the Sunset Crater National Monument north of Flagstaff. The A’a Trail is a quick and easy jaunt through dramatically jagged heaps of an a’a basalt lava flow that cooled nearly a century ago during the most recent volcanic activity in the area. This loop trail is less than a quarter mile and takes only 20 minutes, still it is not to be missed. Lenox Crater Trail features a moderately strenuous hike through ponderosa pines while featuring majestic views of Sunset Crater Volcano, the Bonito Lava Flow, O’Leary Peak as well as panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks. The trail makes up a 1.6-mile loop, which can be completed in approximately an hour and a half. Lastly, the Lava Flow Trail takes hikers into the heart of the Bonito Lava Flow and passes along a variety of volcanic features along the base of Sunset Crater Volcano. Pets are welcome along the paved portion of this 1-mile, hour-long loop trail. Just remember: stay on the trail, as backcountry hiking is forbidden in effort to protect the fragile geological and archaeological features of this cherished National Monument. www.nps.gov/sucr.
MNA FOR ALL

While the Museum of Northern Arizona has begun rolling out new safety measures to allow in-person visits, here are some exciting virtual events Flagstaffians can enjoy from the comfort of their home if they prefer this week. On Thursday, from 3-4 p.m., Hopi artist Ryan Gashweseoma, of Talavi Woodwork, will be performing a virtual woodworking demonstration as well as discussing his latest pieces showcased at the MNA. Gashweseoma's work includes custom furniture, chests and jewelry incorporating traditional Hopi motifs and design elements. The virtual event will be broadcast live via MNA's Facebook page. On Friday, the museum's Mari Soliday will be leading a live geology walk video through downtown Flagstaff with geologist Wayne Rayney. The family friendly event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will feature a survey of interesting rocks and minerals used in historic buildings and structures downtown, with a Rock Bingo card available for download for those following along at home. The bingo card can be downloaded at www.musnaz.org.
