Hot Picks July 9-15: Chomsky School of Business, Sunset Crater National Monument

SATURDAY | 7.11

Laughter might be the best medicine in these unpredictable times. In fact, there are so many studies on the positive effects of laughter that there isn’t space to list them here. Laughter reduces anxiety, calms stress hormones and can even boost your immune system. Under normal circumstances, local improvisation troupe Chomsky School of Business performs regularly at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, Firecreek Coffee Co. and the Flagstaff Foundry, helping others laugh through the day-to-day stresses of life. But with all aspects of normalcy waylaid by the pandemic, the troupe has been taking the laughs to Zoom, continuing with their latest show, “Chomsky & Friends Virtual Improv Show,” this weekend. The virtual comedy hour kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. “Missing doing shows live, we brainstormed some ways to make this show exciting and realized that one (of the very few) advantages of ‘zoomprov’ is getting to play with friends from out of town!” Chomsky School member Jeff McCarroll says. “For this show, we are honored to be joined by Dennis Verrett, Claira Hart and Benji Milanowski—all former Flagstaff improvisers who have moved to other parts of the country. And to keep it from being confusing for the audience, we have separated into two teams for this show, each doing a full long form set. It’s two Chomsky teams for the price of free! We plan to keep innovating on ways to bring you improv online in new and exciting ways,” McCarroll says. Improv has a longstanding history in the United States, but it took shows like Whose Line is it Anyway to propel the art and comedy form into the public eye. Improv is essentially theater, but made up on the spot without scripts or designated lines. Instead, “games” or bits, performed by troupe members, spring from suggestions made by audience members or other such prompts in order to make up scenes, characters and songs. Join in on the fun with this Saturday’s show. For more information and to keep up to date with any upcoming events, visit the troupe on Facebook at @ChomskyImprov.