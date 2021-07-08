Hot Picks July 8-14: Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, Heritage Festival, Urban Flea & Artisan Market

ONGOING

TO GO OR NOT TO GO?

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is back with two big shows on their largest stage yet. First up is Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The classic comedy features four lovers fleeing the city and roaming into a fairy-filled forest, where romance and hilarity ensues. Then things take a dramatic turn with the classic Hamlet as the titular Danish prince seeks to avenge his father’s death and struggles with his own morality. The 11-actor ensemble brings both plays to life under the direction of returning director Jim Warren. Performances will be held at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.

Visit flagshakes.org for the full list of dates and to buy tickets. Prices range from $15 to $25. Both shows also run next weekend.

SATURDAY | 7/10

ACTUAL FLEAS NOT INCLUDED