Hot Picks July 8-14: Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, Heritage Festival, Urban Flea & Artisan Market

ONGOING
TO GO OR NOT TO GO?
The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is back with two big shows on their largest stage yet. First up is Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The classic comedy features four lovers fleeing the city and roaming into a fairy-filled forest, where romance and hilarity ensues. Then things take a dramatic turn with the classic Hamlet as the titular Danish prince seeks to avenge his father’s death and struggles with his own morality. The 11-actor ensemble brings both plays to life under the direction of returning director Jim Warren. Performances will be held at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.
Visit flagshakes.org for the full list of dates and to buy tickets. Prices range from $15 to $25. Both shows also run next weekend.
SATURDAY | 7/10
ACTUAL FLEAS NOT INCLUDED
Summer is well-underway, as is the Flagstaff Urban Flea & Artisan Market. They're back again with a full slate of wares ranging from antiques, records and books to bikes, food, gems, vintage clothing, handmade goodies and lots of other uniquely cool stuff. Maybe you'll even find a breadbox. Plus, there's food vendors galore and we're pretty sure there will probably be some cute dogs there too. Either way, there's bound to be something for everyone. Catch it Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Flagstaff City Hall Parking Lot, 211 W Aspen Avenue. Every second Saturday, now until October. www.flagstaffmarket.com.
SUNDAY | 7/11
RECLAIMING HERITAGE
The Museum of Northern Arizona is featuring a different cohort of artists, demonstrators and performers at the Heritage Festival each weekend during the the month of July. The weekend is chock full of performers, demonstrations, artists, delicious Native food and so much more. It sounds like a guaranteed hit for the whole family.
This week, Diné/Hopi soul rocker JJ Otero will be take the stage. He'll perform both Saturday and Sunday, in addition to sharing share stories and teaching about his own culture. Local artists, artisans, jewelry makers and other performers will be on-hand with items for sale in the artist market. The event is free for museum members, $20 for adults, $10 for Native Americans. Children nine and under are free. The Heritage Festival runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. For more, visit their website at at https://musnaz.org/all-upcoming-events/heritagefestival/or call 928-774-5214.