Hot Picks July 2-8: Hiking Frog Tank Loop, July 4 Blackout Silent Protest

As bars and gyms close for the next 30 days, it’s a good thing the outdoors can’t be taken away from us, right? It’s the safer destination anyway, and being outdoors has been shown to improve mood and relieve stress. Sound like something you need right about now? Us too. While Flagstaff is practically 90 percent hiking trails, travel a little bit further for your next outing if you are itching for a change of scenery these days but want to follow the advisory telling everyone to stay close to home. Munds Park is a quick drive down the I-17, and is more than just a bevy of vacation homes and that one BBQ restaurant. Frog Tank Loop is a three-mile journey that features a little bit of everything.Combined with the mile-long, singletrack Brad’s Trail that gets you to Frog Tank, the trek measures a tad more than 5 miles. Want to go longer? There are other forks and paths from the Iron Springs Trailhead, about 22 miles in all, so knock yourselves out. Just keep in mind that many of the trails are multi-use, so you may encounter folks on ATVs or mountain bikes, but aim for an early morning hike to get the most solitude. At the trailhead, you have the choice of taking Brad’s Trail, a rocky single-track not open to motorized vehicles, or the Frog Loop connector, a smoother path open to traffic. Both are a mile long and drop you off at roughly the same spot on the loop. For anyone being powered by their feet alone, we recommend Brad’s Trail, a flat stretch that winds around ponderosa pines before descending to the more lush area where the loop picks up. In just three miles, hikers traverse stands of stately pines and other coniferous clump, cross several gullies that will get your shoes wet, emerge into a brilliant, verdant meadow that kind of pops up after a slight uphill, and travel parallel to a rocky gorge that sometimes flows with runoff. And, of course, there is the trail’s namesake: Frog Tank. It lies smack dab in the middle of that meadow, a stopping point for birds and wildlife. Signs keep you from getting too close to the pond, so it’s best to admire it from afar and be on your way. Visit www.hikingproject.com/trail/7074547/frog-tank-loop-trail-245 for directions.