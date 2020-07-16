Hot Picks July 16-22: Low-cost vaccine clinics, Paint Your Pet

ONGOING
FOR THE FURRY FRIENDS
Pets bring so much love and joy to our lives, but putting kibble in the bowl and keeping up with vet visits can really put a dent in the ol’ wallet. Thankfully Flagstaff’s High Country Humane is here to help, bringing back its popular low-cost vaccine clinics for the benefit of all pet owners in Coconino County. For only $15 each, your pet can receive their yearly rabies vaccine, feline leukemia vaccine, parvo and bordetella shots, as well as microchipping for $25. Canine city and county licensing is also available. Walk-ins are welcome, with no appointment necessary to take advantage of these services. Be sure to bring your pooch or puss on a leash and or in a carrier. With regard to the health and safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic, please call the front desk when you arrive and wait in your car until a volunteer or staff member comes to assist you. Interested in getting your four-legged friend spayed or neutered? HCH can make that happen as well, on a budget! Ask about the low-cost spay and neuter clinics also run by the nonprofit to see if you qualify. Interested in fostering or adopting a new member of your pack? Check out HCH’s website to view all of the sweet dogs and cats looking for a loving home—www.highcountryhumane.org/adopt-a-pet. We hope to see you at the next low-cost vaccine clinic, this Saturday, July 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. Clinics will run on the first and third Saturday of each month throughout summer. High Country Humane located at 11665 N. U.S. Highway 89. For more information about the clinics, fostering or adopting a new friend, call 526-0742 or email support@highcountryhumane.org
SATURDAY | 7.18
MASTERPIECES FROM THE HEART
Who wouldn’t want to immortalize their pet on the canvas with an elegant painted portrait? What if that masterpiece was painted by none other than yourself? Local community painting class aficionados Creative Spirits are helping us pay homage to our beloved furred and feathered friends with a Paint Your Pet workshop this Saturday at 605 W. Riordan Road. Interested in becoming the Carravaggio of canine portraiture? Well then the first step is to register online at www.creativespritsaz.com. Next you’ll submit a high quality photograph of your doggo or cat by emailing the image to info@creativespiritsaz.com or by texting it to (928) 863-2636 with your name and contact info attached. Images must be received no later than Thursday evening, July 16, to ensure that one of Creative Spirits skilled artists has enough time to accurately prep your canvas. The whole $50 Paint Your Pet package includes this prepped and stretched canvas, three to four hours of instruction by a local artist and all the materials you’ll need to paint your masterpiece. The class kicks off this Saturday at 5 p.m.
ONGOING
ALL ABUZZ
Summer is in full bloom at the Arboretum at Flagstaff and there are plenty of things buzzing among the pollinators and mountain wildflowers this weekend. Early riser? Why not partake in a free, socially-distanced Bird Walk. At 7:30 a.m. this Saturday, Audubon Society members will lead the walk through the arboretum gardens looking to spot one of the 130 different bird species that call our mountains home. Bring water and comfortable walking shoes, and masks are required to participate. Looking to get your flow on in a gorgeous outdoor locale? The arboretum is also hosting socially distanced yoga classes with instructor Cristina Bowen each Saturday in July and August from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration for both events should be made 24 hours in advance via the arboretum’s website, www.thearb.org/event. Admission is $8 for Arb members, $10 for non-members. For more information about events at the Arboretum at Flagstaff, give them a buzz at 774-1442 or email info@thearb.org.
