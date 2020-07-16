Hot Picks July 16-22: Low-cost vaccine clinics, Paint Your Pet

ONGOING

Pets bring so much love and joy to our lives, but putting kibble in the bowl and keeping up with vet visits can really put a dent in the ol’ wallet. Thankfully Flagstaff’s High Country Humane is here to help, bringing back its popular low-cost vaccine clinics for the benefit of all pet owners in Coconino County. For only $15 each, your pet can receive their yearly rabies vaccine, feline leukemia vaccine, parvo and bordetella shots, as well as microchipping for $25. Canine city and county licensing is also available. Walk-ins are welcome, with no appointment necessary to take advantage of these services. Be sure to bring your pooch or puss on a leash and or in a carrier. With regard to the health and safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic, please call the front desk when you arrive and wait in your car until a volunteer or staff member comes to assist you. Interested in getting your four-legged friend spayed or neutered? HCH can make that happen as well, on a budget! Ask about the low-cost spay and neuter clinics also run by the nonprofit to see if you qualify. Interested in fostering or adopting a new member of your pack? Check out HCH’s website to view all of the sweet dogs and cats looking for a loving home—www.highcountryhumane.org/adopt-a-pet. We hope to see you at the next low-cost vaccine clinic, this Saturday, July 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. Clinics will run on the first and third Saturday of each month throughout summer. High Country Humane located at 11665 N. U.S. Highway 89. For more information about the clinics, fostering or adopting a new friend, call 526-0742 or email support@highcountryhumane.org