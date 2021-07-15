Hot Picks July 16-21: Shakespeare, Adult Prom, Dancing in the Square

ONGOING

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is back for the second and final weekend. First up is Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream . The classic comedy features four lovers fleeing the city and roaming into a fairy-filled forest, where romance and hilarity ensues. Then things take a dramatic turn with the classic Hamlet as the titular Danish prince seeks to avenge his father’s death and struggles with his own morality. The 11-actor ensemble brings both plays to life under the direction of returning director Jim Warren. Performances will be held at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill , 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.

SATURDAY | 7/16

Ah, prom. For some, it’s a night to remember for the rest of your life, while for others it might be a pretty crappy event that ends with the prom queen covered in pigs blood (Okay, maybe that’s just Carrie). However your prom went down, now is your time to relive that special night at Adult Prom at the Orpheum Theater now that you’re, you know, older and cooler. The annual favorite is back after a very crappy year. This year, attendees are encouraged to take on the roaring '20s style. A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit longtime host Dapper Dre and others injured in the Flag Bike Party accident. There'll be both indoor and outdoor dance floors to best allow for social distancing, too. So, dance the night away to jams from DJ Emmet and local fave Sean Golightly hosting. Best of all, there’s no need to hide your booze this time around.