HOT PICKS: JAN. 6-FEB. 2

SUNDAY | 1.9

FOLK YEAH

The Resonant Rogues is Appalachian folk at its most contemplative. Consisting of songwriters Sparrow and Keith Smith, the duo has traveled across the country and globe, with each adventure adding to the depth of their songs. Jason Dea West is a musical nomad who sings his way through life. Through guitar harmonica and many other instruments West transmits his vintage country, folk and blues tunes to listeners. Each of these artists will play at Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W Historic Route 66. The show will take place Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2-5 p.m. For more, visit www.facebook.com/flagbrew

SATURDAY | 1.15

TINY BIRD, BIG VENUE

It’s a triple whammy, folks, Tiny Bird, Palo Brea and Meyer Pax on the same bill and you’re invited. The three bands sort of swirl around in the same realms, with members of each collaborating on various albums or playing in each other’s bands. Fresh off the debut of their first album Seeds in 2020, Meyer Pax is still full of songs, Tiny Bird and its crunchy vocals and evocative lyrics is forever, and Palo Brea is not one to miss. You should try and be there. Remember to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to the Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 on Saturday, Jan. 15. Visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com/

THURSDAY | 1.20

PUNK GOES NORTH

It’s always exciting when big names make their way to Flagstaff venues. Like, how do they even know Flagstaff exists? Those who have been here a long time understand the pain of their favorite band skipping the mountains in favor of Phoenix or Tucson. So when Mesa, Arizona’s own Authority Zero added a stop at Yucca North to their Ollie Ollie Oxen Free album tour, fans were very excited. Formed in 1994, Authority Zero first made waves with “One More Minute” off their debut record, A Passage in Time and remains one of punk’s big names. Authority Zero play at Yucca North, 15 N WC Riles St., on Thursday. Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Visit https://www.facebook.com/yuccanorth/ for more.

FRIDAY | 1.28

(JURY) DUTY CALLS

Congrats Theatrikos Theatre Company, you’re turning 50. Cue the midlife crisis. Just kidding. We’re so proud of you and all your accomplishments. To mark their half a century-long existence, the local playhouse is putting on Reginald Rose’s “12 Angry Jurors.” One of the most popular dramas to come out of American theater history, the play was selected by Northern Arizona audience members who got to choose from a handful of shows that Theatrikos has showcased in the past. The play follows 12 jurors as they weigh in on the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. Each juror brings their own prejudices, histories and backgrounds to the life-or-death decision, making for a captivating look at the harsh realities of justice. “12 Angry Jurors” premieres at the Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse, 11 W. Cherry Ave., on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, Feb. 13. For more info, visit www.theatrikos.com/.

SATURDAY | 1.29

HAHA, IT’S BACK

Do you enjoy beer? Do you enjoy food? Do you enjoy sampling beer and food? Look no further than the 12th Annual Flagstaff BrewHaha, Saturday. Jan. 29. This winter-time tasting event features more than 50 different breweries, 100 craft beers, bratwurst, live music, a VIP luncheon and just a generally good time to be had. What’s more, proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Flagstaff Ski Club–you know, local supports local and all that. You love to see it. To ensure the safety of BrewHaha staff, volunteers and attendees the event will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test completed 72 hours before the event. At-home rapid tests will not be accepted. The festivities will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.flagstaffbrewhaha.com/.

