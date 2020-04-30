Hot Picks: Flagstaff Community Market, Enormodome, Museum of Northern Arizona gardening class

ONGOING

Not only do farmer’s markets help local economies, farmers and vendors, but they serve as a sort of watering hole, a place to check in with the community, to say your “Hello’s” and your “Good seeing you’s” and meander about in the sun. This goes for both the Flagstaff Community Market as well as the Market of Dreams/Mercado de los Suenos, each located on different sides of town with the goal of bringing people together and supporting growers and food suppliers. The 2020 opening of the downtown Flagstaff Community Market is something much of Flagstaff has been wondering about. The questions were answered this week when the farmer’s market organizers took to the web to announce that the downtown market would continue, social distance style. That is to say, pre-order and drive-thru style. Folks can now purchase produce, local meat, honey, garden starts and more via the web. Vendors include Roots Micro Farm, Forestdale Farms, Whipstone Farm, Aguilar Farm and more. Place your online order each week at www.flagstaffmarket.com beginning Mondays at noon through Thursdays at noon. After you place your order, you will receive an email notification. Keep that handy, either printed or on your phone, for your pick-up on Sunday at the Flagstaff City Hall parking lot, 211 W. Aspen Ave., between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Those using SNAP or EBT can also participate. There are unlimited Double Up Bucks available through June 20 so families can get double the amount of SNAP benefits when buying fresh local fruits and veggies. When purchasing online, choose the “EBT” coupon code.