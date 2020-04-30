Hot Picks: Flagstaff Community Market, Enormodome, Museum of Northern Arizona gardening class

ONGOING
Not only do farmer’s markets help local economies, farmers and vendors, but they serve as a sort of watering hole, a place to check in with the community, to say your “Hello’s” and your “Good seeing you’s” and meander about in the sun. This goes for both the Flagstaff Community Market as well as the Market of Dreams/Mercado de los Suenos, each located on different sides of town with the goal of bringing people together and supporting growers and food suppliers. The 2020 opening of the downtown Flagstaff Community Market is something much of Flagstaff has been wondering about. The questions were answered this week when the farmer’s market organizers took to the web to announce that the downtown market would continue, social distance style. That is to say, pre-order and drive-thru style. Folks can now purchase produce, local meat, honey, garden starts and more via the web. Vendors include Roots Micro Farm, Forestdale Farms, Whipstone Farm, Aguilar Farm and more. Place your online order each week at www.flagstaffmarket.com beginning Mondays at noon through Thursdays at noon. After you place your order, you will receive an email notification. Keep that handy, either printed or on your phone, for your pick-up on Sunday at the Flagstaff City Hall parking lot, 211 W. Aspen Ave., between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Those using SNAP or EBT can also participate. There are unlimited Double Up Bucks available through June 20 so families can get double the amount of SNAP benefits when buying fresh local fruits and veggies. When purchasing online, choose the “EBT” coupon code.
FRIDAY | 5.1
ALL THAT AND A BAG OF CHIPS
2020 has quickly become the year we wished to be in any other time. Revolutionize literature with the Beatniks in the ‘50s? Sure. Celebrate the over-the-top glitz and glam of the ‘80s? Bring it on. But what about the 1990s? That nostalgia-fueled decade holds a special place in Flagstaff’s typical First Friday festivities. Just because we can’t dance in the crowded Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge with 100 of our closest friends, though, doesn’t mean we can’t still sing along to all our favorites from the era. Join local duo Enormodome for a live-streamed version of ‘90s Night on YouTube Live, Instagram and Facebook. The band will be taking requests, so be sure to let them know what the people want to hear. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
TUESDAY | 5.5
LIFE’S A GARDEN, DIG IT
Everyone wants to start a garden these days, and who can blame them. But it can be intimidating to dive into a new hobby, especially one with terms like hardiness zones and microclimates to learn. Help is here, though. The Museum of Northern Arizona, while currently closed to the public, will be hosting a workshop for those interested in learning how to compost and establish nutrient-rich soil in their garden to give their plant starts a happy life. Building Healthy Soil will feature the expertise of Diné farmer Tyrone Thompson and MNA's Volunteer Farm Manager Carol Fritzinger in a Facebook Live event. Set against the backdrop of the Colton Community Garden, the two will share their knowledge about native plants and gardening techniques for Flagstaff’s finicky climate. Tune in at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/musnaz. The video will remain available for those who are unable to watch it live.
