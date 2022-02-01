HOT PICKS: FEB. 3-MARCH 3

FRIDAY | 2.4

GRAMMY BLUES

Grammy award winner and two-time Emmy nominee Dom Flemons is coming to Flagstaff. Originally from Phoenix, Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian and record collector. His 2018 release “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys” on Smithsonian Folkways received a Grammy nomination and peaked at number four on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts; he had his major solo debut at the Grand Ole Opry and has collaborated with names like Tyler Childers and shared bills with Carrie Underwood and Old Crow Medicine Show. If we listed all of Flemons’ accomplishments we’d be here all day. Suffice it to say, this is not the show to miss. An Evening with Dom Flemons will take place Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N Fort Valley Rd. Tickets are $33 in advance, with sales closing Feb. 3. There will be tickets available on the day of for $36. Visit www.ccaflagstaff.org/upcoming-concert/don-flemons for more.

FRIDAY | 2.11

THAT’S FRENCH FOR CATAPULT

Le Trebuchet is back. Made up of Jeff Nickell (guitar, vocals), Jay Meyer (guitar), Alec Mayes (drums) and Alec Tippett (bass), the band will be playing for the first time in Flagstaff since a rowdy show at the Annex in June of 2021. The show, which also features the prolific Eric Dovigi and Durango-based band, Noodles, will double as a release party for Trebuchet, launching a six-song release cycle they’ve been working on for the past couple of years. Each song was recorded in March 2020 at Frogville Studios in Santa Fe, including three tracks from Trebuchet’s last tour as well as a set of tunes they call “The Trilogy,” three songs they've always played back to back for many years. Local names including Jordan Butler (Pass the Butter, Proud Mother) and Andrew Grosse (Lovely Day Records) contributed to the release as did artist Chelsea Kavanagh. It’s a communal effort and we love to see it. Le Trebuchet will play on Friday, Feb 11 at Firecreek Coffee Company, 22 W. Historic Route 66. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/FirecreekCoffeeCo/

SATURDAY | 2.12

BRING YOUR OWN BOOBEAR

Did you read last month’s issue of Flag Live!? To everyone who answered “yes,” we love you. To everyone who answered “no,” we don’t love you. you. Just kidding we still love you. Anyway, if you read last month’s Flag Live! you’d know that a potter named Chas Frisco graced its cover. Lucky for us, Frisco also teaches classes, passing on his years of ceramics skills to everyone who is looking to learn. In celebration of the upcoming holiday of love, Frisco will host a couple’s Valentine’s Day class. Valentine’s Day Claytime is BYOB, that is “bringyourownboobear,” according to the event poster–because you'll be making a vase together with your person (whether that be a friend, partner, Hinge date, complete stranger or otherwise.) A template, clay, firing and snacks will be provided. The class costs $150 per couple and will take place at The Museum of Northern Arizona’s Guernsey Building on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 5-8 p.m. For more information or to reserve a spot, email Frisco at chasarts101@gmail.com or send him a message on Instagram @chasarts

FRIDAY | 2.18

PLUTO, SWEET PLUTO

Looking to learn from world-renowned scientists? Or see some art from the International Astronomical Artists Association? Look no further than Lowell Observatory and the Orpheum Theater’s upcoming event, A Night of Discovery, marking the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s discovery of Pluto in 1930. This is the keynote event of Lowell’s 3rd Annual “I Heart Pluto” Festival. Panelists range from Dr. Alan Stern, principal investigator of the New Horizons mission to Pluto, to Alan Tombaugh, the son of Pluto discoverer Clyde Tombaugh. The event will take place Friday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. the Orpheum, 15 W Aspen Ave. Tickets are $10. Visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com/ to learn more.

SUNDAY | 2.23

ON THE HORIZON

Brand new local band VACANT SKIES is coming in hot with a fresh EP set to be released in late February. The hardcore punk band formed from what used to be GRIMM, a project that came to an end in 2020 and from whose ashes rose VACANT SKIES. GRIMM’s Larry Reynolds (vocals) and Jade Lloyd’s (drums) conversation prompted it all. “We had a talk about how music is our passion, and how there is absolutely nothing else we could do to fulfill us in the way that music can and does,” Reynolds said. “We agreed we were going to solidify GRIMM’s end publicly, take what we learned and begin a new musical journey.” Along the way, they met Marc Cornejo (guitar) and Eric Corum (bass) and the rest is history. The catchy punk sounds of VACANT SKIES are “an emotional swift kick to the throat that leaves you wanting more,” Reynolds said. Catch the VACANT SKIES release show on Sunday, Feb. 23 starting 9 p.m. at the Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St. For more info, visit VACANT SKIES on Instagram @vacantskies_az.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0