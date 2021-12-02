HOT PICKS: DEC. 2, 2021-JAN. 5, 2022

SATURDAY | 12.4

IT’S LIT

We here at Flag Live! firmly believe Christmas starts the moment Halloween turns into Nov. 1. Yes, we know this is a controversial opinion, but we’re right. We do acknowledge some people are killjoys and think anytime before Thanksgiving is too soon. However, we can all agree that the annual Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Downtown Flagstaff marks the OFFICIAL (like, can’t be debated, legally-binding official) start of the Christmas season. Heritage Square will be packed with festive fun, including hot cocoa, a s’mores bar, live music from members of the Flagstaff Community Band, a visit from Santa himself (this is where we’d include the GIF of Buddy the Elf screaming “Santa!”) and so much more. That’s all ahead of the 5:30 p.m. tree lighting. The merriment starts at 3 p.m. at Heritage Square, 6 W. Aspen Ave. and goes until 8 p.m. Best of all, it’s free!

SATURDAY | 12.4

AN EVENING IN THE WILD, WIDE OPEN

The Senators departed their home of Arizona for the Catskill Mountains to record their next album in the barn/converted record studio of Simone Felice (Felice Brothers, Lumineers, Jade Birds). What resulted was their sophomore special, World Wide Open – and you can read all about it starting on page 14! The 10-track album blends spacious southwestern folk with clean vocals and an honest acoustic sound. The Senators will return to Flagstaff on Saturday, Dec. 4 for a special performance at the Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd. alongside Flagstaff singer-songwriter Adam Bruce and Phoenix’s Danielle Durack. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Get tickets at ccaflagstaff.org/upcoming-concert/the-senators-with-danielle-durack for $21 or $26 at the door. Students can get tickets for $18 in advance and $26 the day of the show. Masks are required. Attendees 16 and older must also provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72-hours of the event.

DEC. 10-19

A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

A classic doesn’t have to be stuffy – and Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is taking that to heart with their staging of Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol. Director Alejandra Luna gives her take on the holiday staple with a Flag Shakes faves and newcomers. As most know, the show follows Ebenezer Scrooge (Matthew Windham) as he battles with his inner demons and learns to love his neighbors. Along the way, he meets colorful and unusual spirits while listening to holiday songs, old and new. If that’s not enough, the Flag Shakes crew is adding a new spin on the classic by making it super queer! The cast will perform a reading of Christmas Carol: A Queer Fantasia. This inclusive and timely adaption from James Cougar Canfield spins the classic on its head, exploring what it means to walk among your fellow humans regardless of how they look and who they love. Did we mention that someone’s strange fanfiction dream came true and Marley and Scrooge are actually in love in this version? The traditional Christmas Carol will run from Dec. 10-19 with evening performances on Friday and Saturday and matinee shows on both Saturday and Sunday at the Coconino Center for the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd. General admission tickets are $29 and Youth $13, while students, teachers, seniors and members of the military can get a discounted rate at $23. Christmas Carol: A Queer Fantasia is set for a special one-night staged reading on Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $11. Masks are required. Attendees 16 and older must also provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72-hours of the event. Get tickets now at flagshakes.org.

FRIDAY | DEC. 31

WHAT ARE YOU DOING NEW YEAR’S EVE?

We don’t need to remind everyone that last year sucked. The pandemic robbed us of so many cool Flagstaff things, including our strange tradition of dropping a 6-foot pinecone decked out in LED lights from the uppers of the Weatherford Hotel. But, this year, we’ve been assured the Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop is back – and with a vengeance (Actually, not sure if it’s mad. Just wanted to spice things up a bit). But, that’s not until midnight. Before then, the can’t-miss event is the Orpheum Theater’s New Year’s Eve event. F-Town Sound and Righteous Harmony are set to take the stage. Then, end the year with a New Orleans-style procession out to the Great Pinecone Drop next door. Masks are required, as well as proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72-hours of the event. Doors at The Orpheum, 15 W. Aspen Ave. are set to open at 8 p.m. with the show at 8:30 p.m. Then, dance this garbage year away until the pinecone once again descends at midnight. General admission tickets are $12, while VIP is $30. Get tickets now at https://wl.seetickets.us/event/New-YearsEvefeatF-TownSound/452937?afflky=OrpheumTheater.

