Hot Picks Aug. 20-26: Virtual Art Demonstration with Chelsea Kavanagh, Virtual Summer Garden Party

THURSDAY | 8.20

Chelsea Kavanagh has a knack for the geometrical and an eye for the natural. The local artist works expertly with lines and form, creating shapes—square, triangle, hexagon—that are often beset by silhouettes of mountains, flowers or other natural, more amorphous forms. Each swirls together on her unusual canvas, that is, a slab of wood she collects from the surrounding forests. (Don’t worry, it’s wood that has already fallen or detached itself from its tree.) Her tools are acrylic paint and Micron pen, both of which come together in mesmerizing patterns on the wood slabs. As to the whole, wood-instead-of-paper-or-cloth-canvas thing, well, here’s how Kanavagh puts it: “It just happened one day,” she told Flag Live! in a February interview. “And I haven't been able to draw normally since.” Oftentimes her geometric shapes and lines mimic or include natural landscapes—mountains being a favorite. “I was on a road trip around the western part of the country with my best friend around seven years ago. We were sitting in a friend's backyard in Jackson, Wyoming, and I took a photo of the view of the Tetons. We got home a few weeks later and I just started seeing all these facets of the mountain when I looked at the photo, and started drawing it out with a straight-edge. All these triangles began to appear. Then I did the line-work inside all of the triangles. And there it was, this geometric landscape,” Kanavagh says. In 2018, Kavanagh had an exhibition at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Land Lines, and she returns to MNA this week for Virtual Art Demonstration with Chelsea Kavanagh. This online event will include a virtual demonstration as well as a talk by the artist. It will be broadcast live on Facebook at 3 p.m.