Hot Picks Aug. 20-26: Virtual Art Demonstration with Chelsea Kavanagh, Virtual Summer Garden Party

THURSDAY | 8.20
ARTSY PEEPS
Chelsea Kavanagh has a knack for the geometrical and an eye for the natural. The local artist works expertly with lines and form, creating shapes—square, triangle, hexagon—that are often beset by silhouettes of mountains, flowers or other natural, more amorphous forms. Each swirls together on her unusual canvas, that is, a slab of wood she collects from the surrounding forests. (Don’t worry, it’s wood that has already fallen or detached itself from its tree.) Her tools are acrylic paint and Micron pen, both of which come together in mesmerizing patterns on the wood slabs. As to the whole, wood-instead-of-paper-or-cloth-canvas thing, well, here’s how Kanavagh puts it: “It just happened one day,” she told Flag Live! in a February interview. “And I haven't been able to draw normally since.” Oftentimes her geometric shapes and lines mimic or include natural landscapes—mountains being a favorite. “I was on a road trip around the western part of the country with my best friend around seven years ago. We were sitting in a friend's backyard in Jackson, Wyoming, and I took a photo of the view of the Tetons. We got home a few weeks later and I just started seeing all these facets of the mountain when I looked at the photo, and started drawing it out with a straight-edge. All these triangles began to appear. Then I did the line-work inside all of the triangles. And there it was, this geometric landscape,” Kanavagh says. In 2018, Kavanagh had an exhibition at the Museum of Northern Arizona, Land Lines, and she returns to MNA this week for Virtual Art Demonstration with Chelsea Kavanagh. This online event will include a virtual demonstration as well as a talk by the artist. It will be broadcast live on Facebook at 3 p.m.
SUNDAY | 8.23
CONSTANT LEARNING
The Murdoch Community Center is constantly at work, providing a safe space for the community to gather, a place to honor and remember and keep alive Flagstaff’s Black history, and a place for the community to learn. The last point is exactly what the Murdoch Center has been doing the past several weeks with its “Hot Topic” Lived Black Experience Community Dialogue sessions every Sunday. This week’s community dialogue is titled Charlene, Kamala and Shirley: Being the First Woman of Color of Anything. The event will be a live stream on the Murdoch Community Center Facebook page at 2 p.m. Tune in. Keep listening.
FRI-SUN | 8.21-23
DO YOU SUPPOSE SHE’S A WILDFLOWER?
It’s summertime and the native gardens throughout town are blooming, monsoons be damned. To celebrate—and raise funds for the varied environmental programs it hopes to put on next year for its 40th season—The Arboretum at Flagstaff is hosting its first ever Virtual Summer Garden Party. Beginning Friday, participants can view online silent auction items, as well as pick up a box of goodies from The Arb, 4001 S. Woody Mountain Road. Enjoy a virtual showcase Saturday, with Sunday finishing off the weekend with the announcement of photo contest winners, raffle winners, a live Q&A with Arb director Kristin Haskins and the end of the silent auction. Tickets to the virtual fundraiser are $75, which includes the Garden Party in a Box that can be picked up Friday. For a bit more, $125 VIP tickets include a little something extra in the botanically inspired goodie box, with delivery to your address within Flagstaff city limits by Friday. Visit www.thearb.org for tickets and more information.
