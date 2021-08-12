Hot Picks: Aug. 12-Sept. 1

SATURDAY | 8.14

What's more Shakespearean than drag? Seriously, we likely have old Will to thank for the lasting prominence of drag as all the women in his shows used to be played by men back in the day. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is running with that by bringing back their beloved Dragstaff Drive-In . For once night, your favorite local queens will take over the Coconino Center for the Arts to bring you fun, food, music, dancing and drag. Local queens Revelucien and Anita Di Ploma will be your hosts for a live drag show, featuring Anastasia, Anya C. Mann, Chris Mort, Lady Nightingale, Jewel, Verona and more. You have two chances to see the show: the early show at 5 p.m. and the late show at 8:30 p.m. The parking lot opens one hour before show time. Purchase both both drive-up and lawn chair ticket options at https://flagshakes.org/dragstaff-drive-in/ . Tickets start at $25.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY| 8.14-15

Since 2010, Flagstaff’s own Hullabaloo has been celebrating all things Flagstaff and this year there's so much more to celebrate! The beloved annual event is again full of art, beer, food, parades, costumes and all the puppets you can handle. There will again be performances across two stages from Flagstaff-born groups such as Viola & The Breakman, Summit Dub Squad with F-Town Sound Horns, Erica Falls, Warsaw Poland Bros. and The Naughty Bits!, as well as Onus B Johnson and House of Cirque. It all starts Saturday morning with the famous bike parade at 9:30 a.m. Wear your Flag best — the stranger the ‘fit the better and, let’s face it, it’s probably not your first time dousing yourself in glitter while wearing a tutu. The parade is free, and general entry to the festival is $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Or, go big with a $150 for a two-day VIP ticket or $90 in advance for a two-day VIP ticket. ($90 for Saturday only or $75 for Sunday only.) Plus, the first 250 people who bring two cans of food to donate to the Flagstaff Family Food Center get in for free! Either way, join your fellow Flagstaffians and out-of-towners alike for the 12th annual Hullabaloo Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday at Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave. Tickets and more information at flaghullabaloo.com.