Hot Picks: Aug. 12-Sept. 1

SATURDAY | 8.14
WELCOME TO DRAGSTAFF
What's more Shakespearean than drag? Seriously, we likely have old Will to thank for the lasting prominence of drag as all the women in his shows used to be played by men back in the day. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is running with that by bringing back their beloved Dragstaff Drive-In. For once night, your favorite local queens will take over the Coconino Center for the Arts to bring you fun, food, music, dancing and drag. Local queens Revelucien and Anita Di Ploma will be your hosts for a live drag show, featuring Anastasia, Anya C. Mann, Chris Mort, Lady Nightingale, Jewel, Verona and more. You have two chances to see the show: the early show at 5 p.m. and the late show at 8:30 p.m. The parking lot opens one hour before show time. Purchase both both drive-up and lawn chair ticket options at https://flagshakes.org/dragstaff-drive-in/. Tickets start at $25.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY| 8.14-15
HULL OF A GOOD TIME
Since 2010, Flagstaff’s own Hullabaloo has been celebrating all things Flagstaff and this year there's so much more to celebrate! The beloved annual event is again full of art, beer, food, parades, costumes and all the puppets you can handle. There will again be performances across two stages from Flagstaff-born groups such as Viola & The Breakman, Summit Dub Squad with F-Town Sound Horns, Erica Falls, Warsaw Poland Bros. and The Naughty Bits!, as well as Onus B Johnson and House of Cirque. It all starts Saturday morning with the famous bike parade at 9:30 a.m. Wear your Flag best — the stranger the ‘fit the better and, let’s face it, it’s probably not your first time dousing yourself in glitter while wearing a tutu. The parade is free, and general entry to the festival is $10 in advance or $12 at the gate. Or, go big with a $150 for a two-day VIP ticket or $90 in advance for a two-day VIP ticket. ($90 for Saturday only or $75 for Sunday only.) Plus, the first 250 people who bring two cans of food to donate to the Flagstaff Family Food Center get in for free! Either way, join your fellow Flagstaffians and out-of-towners alike for the 12th annual Hullabaloo Festival happening this Saturday and Sunday at Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave. Tickets and more information at flaghullabaloo.com.
THURSDAY| 8.19
GOOD VIBES ONLY
We don't need to remind you that 2020 and the start of 2021 were pretty brutal for Flagstaff's music scene. But we have good news — Rebelution is bringing us our first big show at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with their Good Vibes Summer Tour. The Southern California bouncy-reggae rock group recorded their seventh studio album, In the Moment, from their separate homes during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the reality of the pandemic doesn't dampen the fun, upbeat vibe the band is known for and that's is exactly what we need right now. Steel Pulse, Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi and DJ Mackie will set the stage starting at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are on sale for $33 at the Pepsi Ampitheater website, https://www.pepsiamp.com/. Super-fans can pay $98.50 to get a merch bundle with their ticket, including a signed tour poster and exclusive merch items.
ONGOING
ESSENTIAL VIEWING
For 100 days, Flagstaff artist Rebekah Nordstrom turned her quest to declutter into the newest exhibit at The HeArt Box. The oil painter completed a still-life painting of a random object in her home while wearing a same dress with a plan to donate each object in what she calls her journey “toward an uncluttered, minimalist lifestyle.” She calls them (un)essentials, a nod to a term so often used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With each painting Nordstrom looked back on how its subject came into her life: Why had it been on her shelf for 20 years? Was it given to her? Did she buy it? When a piece was done, its subject went into the donation box. Check out One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom at the HeArt Box Gallery (17 N. San Francisco St., Suite B) Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The exhibit runs through Sept. 25.