Hot Picks April 2-8: Flagstaff Bob Ross Painting Challenge, Virtual ArtWalk

We’re going to take a break from our worries, just cover them right up with some happy little trees, now doesn’t that sound nice? Take a little bit of yellow ochre to add some depth to the dark green hues of your forest, or paint happy little clouds floating above all of earth’s concerns. Moonshot at NACET President/CEO Scott Hathcock is encouraging Flagstaffians to first of all stay home, but also to get creative. The Flagstaff Bob Ross Challenge invites people in self-isolation to round up any art supplies they have—whether it be finger paints, house paint or fruit juice on a canvas, piece of notebook paper or old pizza box—and settle in with an episode of the prolific artist’s The Joy of Painting, available for streaming from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube. Participants can gather fellow members of their household or schedule a viewing party with friends on Zoom or www.NetflixParty.com for a little friendly competition, order some food for takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurant and then get started. Perhaps you’ll choose to take on the likeness of Tranquility Cove, or escape to an island in the wilderness. No matter the landscape that calls to you, share your masterpiece on the Facebook event page for Flagstaff Bob Ross Challenge when it’s completed and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #flagstaffbobrosschallenge. Finally, on a date to be determined, on that glorious day when we can return to life as usual and gather in groups once again, participants are invited to a special public art gathering on the shared patio between The Tourist Home, Annex Cocktail Lounge and Tinderbox Kitchen to share the fruits of their time in quarantine and raise money for local businesses. As the master Bob Ross himself said, “I can’t think of anything more rewarding than being able to express yourself to others through painting.”