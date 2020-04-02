Hot Picks April 2-8: Flagstaff Bob Ross Painting Challenge, Virtual ArtWalk

ONGOING
PAINT YOUR BOB ROSSES OFF
We’re going to take a break from our worries, just cover them right up with some happy little trees, now doesn’t that sound nice? Take a little bit of yellow ochre to add some depth to the dark green hues of your forest, or paint happy little clouds floating above all of earth’s concerns. Moonshot at NACET President/CEO Scott Hathcock is encouraging Flagstaffians to first of all stay home, but also to get creative. The Flagstaff Bob Ross Challenge invites people in self-isolation to round up any art supplies they have—whether it be finger paints, house paint or fruit juice on a canvas, piece of notebook paper or old pizza box—and settle in with an episode of the prolific artist’s The Joy of Painting, available for streaming from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube. Participants can gather fellow members of their household or schedule a viewing party with friends on Zoom or www.NetflixParty.com for a little friendly competition, order some food for takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurant and then get started. Perhaps you’ll choose to take on the likeness of Tranquility Cove, or escape to an island in the wilderness. No matter the landscape that calls to you, share your masterpiece on the Facebook event page for Flagstaff Bob Ross Challenge when it’s completed and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #flagstaffbobrosschallenge. Finally, on a date to be determined, on that glorious day when we can return to life as usual and gather in groups once again, participants are invited to a special public art gathering on the shared patio between The Tourist Home, Annex Cocktail Lounge and Tinderbox Kitchen to share the fruits of their time in quarantine and raise money for local businesses. As the master Bob Ross himself said, “I can’t think of anything more rewarding than being able to express yourself to others through painting.”
THURSDAY | 4.2
QUINN & THE QUARANTINE
Are you tired of all these live streams clogging up you social media feeds? No? Good. Because musicians, many of whom work service industry jobs to sustain their art, are struggling at this moment, left to replace live performances with semi-live digital versions to brighten your self-isolation. So today, let your day become a little more lit when Quinn Scully (Sci-Fi Country, Quinn & the Confluence [RIP]) plays a live show via his Facebook page. “As you can imagine, COVID-19 has hindered many of my coming plans, as I know it has yours. In this time, I am especially thankful for my community of musicians who have provided us with so much amazing content online and have really put the “social” in social distancing,” Scully writes. Tune in at 5 p.m. at @quinnscullymusic. Also, send in your songs requests in advance, kids.
FRIDAY | 4.3
ARTWALK IN YOUR LIVING ROOM
Did you miss your ArtWalk fix at the beginning of March? Who’da thunk it might be our last chance to tour the galleries with our friends. Luckily for art fans, though, the HeArt Box is taking its First Friday ArtWalk to the digital realm. Join the gallery live on Instagram @the_heartbox from 6-7 p.m. to hear from painter/gallery owner Jill Sans, collage artist Linden Eller, jeweler Erin Lockward and oil painters Rebekah Nordstrom and Tamara Hastie while they discuss art, where they are in the creative process these days and preview Eller’s upcoming show, “Let it Happen,” which was originally scheduled to open April 3. “We all had to learn new things pretty fast, but we’re all excited to be interacting with Flagstaff and the larger world in a new way.” Sans says.
ONGOING
STRANGE DAYS
Spend your lunchtime diving through the archives of the Interference Series as curators share highlights from its past five years of hosting performances every day through May 1 (or longer) at noon. Follow the Facebook event page for A Daily Virtual Retrospective to sample the experimental music series’ offerings along with some historical and curatorial notes. The retrospective launched with “subtract>identity” by musician/artist Liza Stegall on March 29. This powerful multidisciplinary performance dealt with sexual identity and queerness in relation to social constructs, and is noteworthy as the one where an audience member loudly proclaimed before leaving, “That was the weirdest thing I have ever seen in my life.” Good for him for stepping outside of his comfort zone to attend, though. That moment even became a highlight of the organization’s run. “Just to stop and think about that for a little, he actually watched the whole thing, or saw the last part of it,” founder and co-curator Owen Davis said in a 2017 interview with Flag Live! “Either way, he watched it. He didn’t walk away and didn’t just dismiss it. That’s actually a huge compliment.” What started as a platform to introduce underprivileged art to the unsuspecting Flagstaff community in October 2015 has quickly found a home with eager audiences looking forward to continue learning more about different art and music forms during these times.
