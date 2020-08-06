Hot Picks: Alter-Native History, garden art walk

SATURDAY | 8.8

With loud calls for Black Lives Matter and Native Justice Now, the United States and the world are facing change and upheaval, calls for police and prison abolishment that many have been calling on for decades, continue to gather traction. BIPOC activists, artists, mothers, community members have long known the injustice and violence of police and the carceral state, the ongoing effects of settler colonialism, environmental racism and the realities of racism in general and have spoken out for and engaged in concrete action for years. Now is the time to keep listening, sustain the action, bolster the work. Do so this weekend as artist, storyteller, musician and activist Ed Kabotie commemorates the 340th anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 with An Alter-Native History of America. Kabotie, with Cloud Mtn Arts and The Orpheum Theater will present An Alter-Native History as part education, part entertainment (Edu-tainment as Kabotie likes to call it). The online event will be an overview of American history from an Indigenous perspective in three acts. The first will be, “Indigenous Prehistory,” the second “Clash of Cultures” and the third, the “Industrial Age.” The four-hour show will also feature the music of Kabotie and reggae/rock band Tha ‘Yoties. Artwork from both the Kabotie family and Earth Tones Photography by Andrew Baker will guide the narrative. The objective of the show is to demonstrate how systemic racism has affected Indigenous people throughout American history with a particular emphasis on the people and lands of the Colorado Plateau. An Alter-Native History of America is a free Facebook Live event, and begins at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/edkabotie. Intermissions throughout the show will present the work of The Hopi Foundation, whose mission centers on the empowerment of Hopi communities. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the foundation’s Hopi Emergency Assistance Fund. A drawing for select pieces of artwork will be raffled off for those that give to the fund during the show. Open your ears and eyes, tune in.