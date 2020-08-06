Hot Picks: Alter-Native History, garden art walk

SATURDAY | 8.8
HOWLIN’ AGAINST RACISM
With loud calls for Black Lives Matter and Native Justice Now, the United States and the world are facing change and upheaval, calls for police and prison abolishment that many have been calling on for decades, continue to gather traction. BIPOC activists, artists, mothers, community members have long known the injustice and violence of police and the carceral state, the ongoing effects of settler colonialism, environmental racism and the realities of racism in general and have spoken out for and engaged in concrete action for years. Now is the time to keep listening, sustain the action, bolster the work. Do so this weekend as artist, storyteller, musician and activist Ed Kabotie commemorates the 340th anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 with An Alter-Native History of America. Kabotie, with Cloud Mtn Arts and The Orpheum Theater will present An Alter-Native History as part education, part entertainment (Edu-tainment as Kabotie likes to call it). The online event will be an overview of American history from an Indigenous perspective in three acts. The first will be, “Indigenous Prehistory,” the second “Clash of Cultures” and the third, the “Industrial Age.” The four-hour show will also feature the music of Kabotie and reggae/rock band Tha ‘Yoties. Artwork from both the Kabotie family and Earth Tones Photography by Andrew Baker will guide the narrative. The objective of the show is to demonstrate how systemic racism has affected Indigenous people throughout American history with a particular emphasis on the people and lands of the Colorado Plateau. An Alter-Native History of America is a free Facebook Live event, and begins at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/edkabotie. Intermissions throughout the show will present the work of The Hopi Foundation, whose mission centers on the empowerment of Hopi communities. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the foundation’s Hopi Emergency Assistance Fund. A drawing for select pieces of artwork will be raffled off for those that give to the fund during the show. Open your ears and eyes, tune in.
FRIDAY | 8.7
GALLERY DAZE
The HeArt Box has a new exhibit, which is a sentence we always love to hear. Sinom, The People with Lomayumtewa Ishii opens this Friday with an in-person reception (the gallery is limited to four people at a time) with a virtual option. “Lomawusiuma," whose art will be on display through the month of August, was born on the Hopi Reservation. He is of the Rabbit Tobacco Clan and is from the village of Sichomovi, First Mesa. He has been painting and drawing from a young age, his work a reflection of his understandings of Hopi teachings, environments and communities, lining each with the world of today. This show should be viewed, whether in person or on the web, not once but several times over. There is so much to see. You can view Sinom, The People in person at 17 N. San Francisco St., or online at www.theheartbox.space, where you can also find more information about the opening reception.
FRIDAY | 8.7
WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE?
Do you love art? Do you love animals? Do you love art and animals? Do you miss First Friday Art Walk? Are you wondering why we’re asking so many questions? The answer is, because this Friday AZ HomeGrown Glass is collaborating with High Country Humane for an art walk-esque stroll through a gardenscape of whimsical, wonderful upcycled glass flowers. The event is a fundraiser for the animal shelter, with 20 percent of flower sales going back to High Country. To ensure the safety of participants all flowers will be spaced apart and outdoors, masks will be required and social distancing followed. After you roam through this floral dream of a day, visit the shelter, not only is it right across the street but there are lots of animals just waiting to say hello. The event takes place at 10715 N. Linda Lane in Timberline from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, visit www.highcountryhumane.org
