News of the Weird: March 5-11

The Smith family of Lockport, Illinois, has a perplexing extra feature in their house that has occasionally kept the family up at night for about six years: "There are voices in the wall, and I don't know what it is," 9-year-old Brianna Smith told WLS. Music and talk radio emanate from the walls in Brianna's room in the middle of the night, but the family can't figure out why. There are no speakers in the walls, Brianna's father, Richard, said, and attempts by police to uncover the source were unsuccessful. The Federal Communications Commission couldn't help either. Richard Smith believes something in the wall is receiving a signal from one of the six radio towers near the home, but an engineer sent to the home from one of the stations told him: "I got to be honest with you, I don't know what is acting as a speaker." The Smiths have been advised to hire an engineer to pinpoint the signal and block it, but in the meantime, Brianna falls asleep in her parents' room.