I don’t know what month it is. The grocery store gives us apples in April, watermelons in February, raspberries and strawberries year-round. I know it’s winter when avocadoes are cheap. For some reason, lemons are never on sale even though I know from my friends who have family in the Valley, that you can’t give enough citrus away in January. We have everything we could ask for, all the time, at the store. There’s no need to sacrifice our desires for a different month. We have been made so comfortable by availability that the concept of choosing something for the greater good sounds nearly apocryphal. Why would we put ourselves out by wearing a mask or getting a vaccine? We like having everything we want, whenever we want it. Science is unlovable because it sometimes tells us no, like an economic or government system that we didn’t order in the first place. No tip for you, deliverer of unlikable forecasts. And anyway, old science, good luck with those forecasts—I wonder if even you know can tell what month it is anymore.