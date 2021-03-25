Vaccines and gun pandemics

Dear Governor Ducey,
It’s Wednesday. I’m behind on writing you. Things are wild around here. 12 theses, reading series, Book Fest, Processed Meats book release, classes—I totally forgot to write you a letter this week. What does that mean about our relationship? I, like many of my friends, are completely forgetting to pay attention to every tiny move the politicians make. That’s what happens when you trust your leaders. The vaccine is rolling out. The stimulus checks are in the mail. Voting rights are being secured. The filibuster may be reformed enough that the unjust power senators from small populations may not be so easily wielded. We may even make DC a state. Oh, what it’s like to relax and feel the wheels of government working for positive change. That’s not to say there aren’t still big problems. The situation at the border is so messed up it’s going to take a lot of time and many to straighten that twisted, melted metal, but I have good faith. But, my goodness, our government is actually paying attention to climate change. Is this our regular world? No. No, it’s a new one. Not a brave one. A striving one.
It’s dangerous to take your eyes off the road though. While some things are clicking away in a good and just path on the federal level, the state level is a twisted pile of doom. Voters approved Ballot Measure 208 to barely tax the very wealthy and our dear legislature looks forward to finding ways to quash the measure, because democracy should only be for those who can afford to run for office. Great gobs of voter suppression laws have been put on the table. Why let people vote when they might attempt to take some of the power from the wealthy legislators and their lovely, wealth-holding friends? If we wanted the non-rich to vote, we would have made voter registration automatic when you turn 18.
But, Dear Ducey, while I am nearly always tied up in knots wondering how you could do what you do to teachers, voters, students, immigrants, wolves, small farmers, workers, affordable healthcare seekers, climate, water rights, industrial pollution, mask-wearing enforcement, I would like to give you a bit of credit for the vaccine roll out. This week, anyone over 18 could sign up for the vaccine. Arizona was a mess when it came to the virus. You could practically see the COVID-19 virus spinning off people’s hands, flooding out of their mouths as they sat indoors at the bars, drinking beer like it was St. Patrick’s Day every day. But now, when I see the particles fly from people’s nose and mouths, I’m back to being regular-grossed out—or almost.
Thanks to the vaccine and the rate of virus-spread, Max went back to school on Monday. Zoe goes back next week. I have never wanted something less. I loved them staying home. I love hearing Max’s fifth grade teachers review how to divide fractions. My Spanish, thanks to Ms. Calderon, is much improved. I love doing stoichiometry with Zoe. I love talking about US Government. I love hearing the kids ask questions. I love all the writing both Max and Zoe did because they had independent work and chose to write. Max’s Hard Times book is going to be a good one.
I love spending every second with them. I don’t think I would have appreciated it as much if they hadn’t been going to school lo these many years. But seeing them work and find satisfaction in that work, just seeing them and being part of their whole day, I am going to miss it so much. This year, as horrible as it was in many ways, for many people, I will always be grateful for this aspect.
Now, as I send them back to school, now that it looks like the COVID-19 pandemic may be under control a bit, America’s number one pandemic, mass murders, have returned. It had been more than a year ago that the US began its reprieve from gun violence. The last mass shooting in the United States was August 4, 2019, when Connor Betts shot 26 people in 32 seconds in Dayton, Ohio. Now, it seems we’ve resumed our homegrown death fest with a white-supremacist, misogynist man shooting eight people in Atlanta and then a man who shouldn’t have access to weapons of mass destruction shot 10 people in Boulder, Colorado. As I emailed my friends in Boulder to see if they were safe from harm, I wondered, what does that even mean? Are they safe? They’re not dead yet but, unlike with COVID, no bullet-proofing vaccine is rolling out any time soon. And my kids’ faces? The ones I got to see every minute of every day of the pandemic? Every time I send them out the door, I wonder, is this face coming home or will America’s deeper, viral addiction to guns take its disease out on them?
