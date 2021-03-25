Vaccines and gun pandemics

Now, as I send them back to school, now that it looks like the COVID-19 pandemic may be under control a bit, America’s number one pandemic, mass murders, have returned. It had been more than a year ago that the US began its reprieve from gun violence. The last mass shooting in the United States was August 4, 2019, when Connor Betts shot 26 people in 32 seconds in Dayton, Ohio. Now, it seems we’ve resumed our homegrown death fest with a white-supremacist, misogynist man shooting eight people in Atlanta and then a man who shouldn’t have access to weapons of mass destruction shot 10 people in Boulder, Colorado. As I emailed my friends in Boulder to see if they were safe from harm, I wondered, what does that even mean? Are they safe? They’re not dead yet but, unlike with COVID, no bullet-proofing vaccine is rolling out any time soon. And my kids’ faces? The ones I got to see every minute of every day of the pandemic? Every time I send them out the door, I wonder, is this face coming home or will America’s deeper, viral addiction to guns take its disease out on them?